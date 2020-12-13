‘We are beginning the end of the coronavirus pandemic’

Administration of the coronavirus vaccines to Israeli medical professionals will start as early as next week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein confirmed on Sunday.Speaking during a tour of a Maccabi health fund coronavirus vaccination complex in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu said that the approval by the US Food and Drug Administration of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine candidate has enabled Israel to get started, too. “We are beginning the end of the pandemic,” he said.
The prime minister noted that he feels confident in the health funds to vaccinate the masses and that “we will probably be able to advance the vaccination to the Israeli public in the best way possible, in my opinion the best in the world.”Maccabi alone is expected to vaccinate around 25,000 people per day, its CEO Ran Saar said during the tour.
שבוע טוב וחדשות טובות: אנחנו בדרך להקדמת החיסונים! pic.twitter.com/KXuPWGNpjl— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) December 13, 2020
Last week, Netanyahu said that Israel hoped to inoculate as many as 60,000 people per day.After the medical professionals, senior citizens and people with pre-existing conditions are expected to be vaccinated.At the same time, Edelstein cautioned that there has been a lot of fake news swarming media and social networks in recent days, "so I want to start fighting it now. We have seen publications that things are missing. These are only rumors. Nothing is missing."In the coming days, we will announce that Israel is one of the first countries in the world to start vaccination," he said.In response to Netanyahu's comments, MK Ofer Shelah said that, "It's great that the vaccines are coming soon, but the coronavirus is with us for at least another six months. Instead of giving us the feeling that coronavirus is coming to an end, the government should do what is right: protect the nursing homes, introduce serological tests and allow us to live alongside coronavirus instead of telling us it is ending."Shelah's comments come on the backdrop of a report published Sunday by the Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, which warned that, "It should be remembered that the vaccines are not expected to have any significant impact on the course of the virus in Israel until after winter."There were 1,289 new coronavirus cases in Israel on Saturday, the Health Ministry reported on Sunday. There were 347 people in serious condition on Sunday morning, including more than 100 who were intubated. The death toll hit 2,990.