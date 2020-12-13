The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

‘We are beginning the end of the coronavirus pandemic’

Netanyahu, Edelstein tour Maccabi vaccination complex.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 13, 2020 12:38
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein tour Maccabi vaccination complex, Tel Aviv, December 13, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein tour Maccabi vaccination complex, Tel Aviv, December 13, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Administration of the coronavirus vaccines to Israeli medical professionals will start as early as next week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein confirmed on Sunday.
Speaking during a tour of a Maccabi health fund coronavirus vaccination complex in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu said that the approval by the US Food and Drug Administration of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine candidate has enabled Israel to get started, too.
“We are beginning the end of the pandemic,” he said.

The prime minister noted that he feels confident in the health funds to vaccinate the masses and that “we will probably be able to advance the vaccination to the Israeli public in the best way possible, in my opinion the best in the world.”
Maccabi alone is expected to vaccinate around 25,000 people per day, its CEO Ran Saar said during the tour.
Last week, Netanyahu said that Israel hoped to inoculate as many as 60,000 people per day.
After the medical professionals, senior citizens and people with pre-existing conditions are expected to be vaccinated.
At the same time, Edelstein cautioned that there has been a lot of fake news swarming media and social networks in recent days, “so I want to start fighting it now. We have seen publications that things are missing. These are only rumors. Nothing is missing.
“In the coming days, we will announce that Israel is one of the first countries in the world to start vaccination,” he said.
In response to Netanyahu’s comments, MK Ofer Shelah said that, “It’s great that the vaccines are coming soon, but the coronavirus is with us for at least another six months. Instead of giving us the feeling that coronavirus is coming to an end, the government should do what is right: protect the nursing homes, introduce serological tests and allow us to live alongside coronavirus instead of telling us it is ending.”
Shelah’s comments come on the backdrop of a report published Sunday by the Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, which warned that, “It should be remembered that the vaccines are not expected to have any significant impact on the course of the virus in Israel until after winter.”
There were 1,289 new coronavirus cases in Israel on Saturday, the Health Ministry reported on Sunday. There were 347 people in serious condition on Sunday morning, including more than 100 who were intubated. The death toll hit 2,990.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu health Yuli Edelstein Coronavirus vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No more delays: Israel needs a police chief now - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
An ex-chief of staff isn't always the answer to Israel's problems By YAAKOV KATZ
A surreal week: Beitar, Abu Dhabi, Iran and aliens By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Women need to take on leadership roles in Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Gideon Sa’ar and another referendum on Netanyahu - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by