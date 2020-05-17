The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

What is the new inflammatory syndrome infecting children after COVID-19?

According to WHO, its features are similar to those of Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MAY 17, 2020 18:25
A French doctor, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, administers a nasal swab to a 6-year-old child during a COVID-19 testing in Gouzeaucourt, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, May 16, 2020. (photo credit: PASCAL ROSSIGNOL/REUTERS)
A French doctor, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, administers a nasal swab to a 6-year-old child during a COVID-19 testing in Gouzeaucourt, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, May 16, 2020.
(photo credit: PASCAL ROSSIGNOL/REUTERS)
Manifestations of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, are generally milder in children. But recently, reports from Italy, Europe and now North America have described children and teens who require admission to intensive care units with a multisystem inflammatory condition, the World Health Organization said.
What is this new inflammatory syndrome that is infecting children after coronavirus?
According to WHO, its features are similar to those of Kawasaki disease – an acute and usually self-limiting vasculitis of the medium caliber vessels, which almost exclusively affects children – and toxic shock syndrome – a rare, life-threatening complication of certain types of bacterial infections. Initial hypotheses are that this syndrome, now being referred to as pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome temporally associated with COVID-19 or in short PIMS-TS, may be related to the novel coronavirus.
According to Dr. Galia Rahav, head of the Infectious Disease Unit and Laboratories at Sheba Medical Center, there have been three known cases in Israel and so far, none of them have died. There was also a case of an adult who was treated at Sheba last week who presented similar symptoms.
The first time PIMS-TS appeared in scientific literature was in early May when about 15 cases were reported in New York, said Dr. Efraim Bilavsky, head of the coronavirus program at Schneider Children’s Hospital. To date, there have been around 70 cases reported in New York, but he cautioned that this number tells us little about what percentage of coronavirus infected children come down with the syndrome.
“It is a syndrome for which we do not know its exact incidence,” Bilavsky said. “It is clear that many children [in New York] have been infected with the coronavirus and have not been tested. So, when there are alleged reports of 70 cases in New York, we do not know out of how many infected. Is it common? Is it rare? If so, how rare? We do not know.”
The American children were all hospitalized with fever and inflammation. Some had rashes, abdominal paint, vomiting or diarrhea. Respiratory involvement has been reported in less than half the cases.
All of the children were tested for the novel coronavirus using two types of tests, molecular and serological. Four of the children were found to have active cases of the virus. Six were found negative but positive for antibodies, meaning they had the virus in the past. Five did not have nor had coronavirus.
WHO developed a preliminary case definition for PIMS-TS and said that children with the syndrome have at least two of the following systems: rash, hypotension or shock, cardiac arrhythmia, evidence of coagulopathy, or acute gastrointestinal problems. In addition, they have elevated markers of inflammation but no other obvious microbial cause of inflammation, and have either had coronavirus or been in contact with someone who did.
Bilavsky said that Kawasaki disease is much more common among Asian children and “there may be different populations that will have different incidences of the new syndrome. The impression is that there are more cases in England and New York than elsewhere. If so, I hope that the children of ‘Israel's champions’ will remain the least sick.”
Should parents panic?
Bilavsky said that “scary reports, stressful headlines and incorrect data help sell newspapers,” and that there are known treatments available for this type of sickness if caught early. He said parents should be cautious and take their children’s temperature regularly. If children have a high fever for more than three days, they should be brought to the emergency room.
Rahav added that it is expected that as children return to school, they will pick up viruses and colds and parents should not jump to the conclusion right away that their child has PIMS-TS.
“Is this new syndrome a reason to stay home and resume lockdown?” Bilavsky asked. “Of course not. Is it a reason not to send the children to school or preschool kindergarten when we have new individual cases every day someone new is infected with corona? Of course not.”


Tags disease Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs a strong Knesset, not a bloated government By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shai Franklin For the United States and United Nations, two heads are better than one By SHAI FRANKLIN
Dvora Waysman In praise of Jerusalem By DVORA WAYSMAN
Gershon Baskin The next generation of peace advocates face an even more difficult task By GERSHON BASKIN
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. The message of Lag Ba'omer is that we can recreate the world anew By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
3 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
4 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
5 19 Iranians killed, 15 injured after Navy vessel hit by friendly fire
A Nour missile is test fired off Iran's first domestically made destroyer, Jamaran, on the southern shores of Iran in the Persian Gulf March 9, 2010
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by