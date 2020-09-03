Who died from COVID-19? Health Ministry provides new data

The average age of the people who have died in Israel from the novel coronavirus is 80.4, according to data shared by the Health Ministry on Thursday.The number aligns with data provided by the United States. According to Worldometer, three-quarters (74%) of all US deaths from COVID-19 were people over the age of 65, and half (49%) were over 75. The data set for Israel included 970 entries - 514 men (53%), 455 women (47%) and one whose gender was listed as unknown. In the US, some 62% of people who died were male and 38% were female.The oldest person who died was 102 years old. Two 19 year olds also fell victim to the disease.Jerusalem has more than twice as many people who have died from coronavirus (149) than the next highest city of Bnei Brak (73). Tel Aviv is third with 64 dead.Other cities with more than 15 people who died include: Ashdod (22), Bat Yam (42), Beersheba (21), Hadera (21), Haifa (18), Holon (30), Kiryat Gat (16), Netanya (24), Petah Tikva (25), Ramat Gan (34), Ramla (29), Rehovot (22) and Rishon Lezion (35). cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });There were 345 people who were listed as dying in cities in which less than 15 people passed away from COVID-19.