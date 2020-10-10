WHO hosts online event in honor of World Mental Health Day - WATCH

The World Health Organization (WHO) will host an online event for World Mental Health Day for the first time ever. The event, called the Big Event for Mental Health, will include addresses from world leaders, celebrity guests and mental health experts who will explain how to improve mental heath and how to make sure that mental health care is available to anyone who needs it. The event begn at 5:00 p.m. Israel time and was streamed live on major social media channels including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok and Twitch. World Mental Health day, which takes place on October 10 every year, is observed in order to mobilize efforts to support mental health and to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world. "The Day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work, and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide," according to the WHO.The WHO posted various resources and information about mental health on their website in honor of the day, including a section on mental health during the coronavirus pandemic. "Faced with new realities of working from home, temporary unemployment, home-schooling of children, and lack of physical contact with other family members, friends and colleagues, it is important that we look after our mental, as well as our physical, health," says the site.
