'Not the gov't nor Knesset, but people determine': Newly revealed Ben-Gurion speech calls for unity

"We live in an unstable world, like before 1914; we stand on a volcano that can erupt suddenly," declared Israel's first Prime Minister, David Ben-Gurion, in a 1951 speech newly released Wednesday by the Ben-Gurion Heritage Institute. "Not the government nor the Knesset, but the people determine. There is a necessity for unity—not totalitarian or forced unity. Differences of opinion can exist and are even desirable, but there must be a feeling of unity."

The speech, annotated with Ben-Gurion's handwritten notes, was unveiled during a state memorial ceremony marking 51 years since his passing. The institute released this poignant address to underscore the enduring relevance of his call for national cohesion amid turbulent times.

"This is the mission of our movement: to unite the people around the great things that determine our fate and future," Ben-Gurion emphasized. "Let the mockers mock and rejoice at our misfortune that we have not yet succeeded in uniting most people. There are no easy conquests, and difficulties do not deter us. We will continue this endeavor persistently toward our desired destination."

Eitan Dunitz, CEO of the Ben-Gurion Heritage Institute, highlighted the speech's contemporary significance. "Ben-Gurion's words from 1951 are, unfortunately, still pertinent today," Dunitz said. "His sharp call for unity is more important than ever. It's a reminder to rally around core principles that shape our collective destiny."

The state memorial ceremony took place at Ben-Gurion's gravesite in the Ben-Gurion National Park at Sde Boker, attended by President Isaac Herzog, Knesset Deputy Speaker MK Moshe Tur-Paz, and Acting Supreme Court President Justice Yitzhak Amit.

Dunitz added, "Ben-Gurion, as the founding father and first prime minister, was largely responsible for shaping the character of the State of Israel, building its institutions, and defining the relationships between different sectors of Israeli society. His call for uniting the nation around foundational principles that will determine our future is essential for Israeli society today. His legacy is not just a reflection on the past but a guide for our future."

Ben-Gurion's profound connection to the Negev was also honored. "The Negev will test the people of Israel and their state," he famously stated. He viewed the region as "the cradle of our nation, the state's dangerous weak point, and its great hope." This vision resonates strongly with recent events, reminding the nation of future challenges and opportunities.

On display at the Ben-Gurion Heritage Institute

The newly revealed speech and other artifacts are now on display at the Ben-Gurion Heritage Institute. Visitors can explore key sites, including Ben-Gurion's hut, the Ben-Gurion archive, and interactive exhibits that delve into pivotal moments in Israel's history.

Established under the David Ben-Gurion Law of 1976, the institute is dedicated to examining Ben-Gurion's legacy and its relevance to contemporary Israeli society. Its core areas focus on statehood, leadership, exemplary society, pioneering spirit, and the Negev. Educational activities are conducted nationwide to inspire critical thinking and engagement with Israel's historical and future challenges.