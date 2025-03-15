The enigma of Nikita Khrushchev: Unravelling the Soviet leader's views on Israel, Zionism

By 1953 and the death of Russian leader Joseph Stalin, Nikita Khrushchev had experienced a remarkable rise from the industrial provinces of eastern Ukraine, through the Russian Civil War and the Communist Party, to leader of the Ukrainian Party, World War II, and finally into Stalin’s inner circle.

The Soviet Union was plunged into a power struggle among Stalin’s inner circle following the demise of the man who had led the USSR for nearly three decades. Khrushchev, emerging as a key player in the post-Stalin era, led the way merely months after Stalin’s death with the ousting of Lavrentiy Beria, Stalin’s feared secret police chief.

Beria, who had amassed enormous power, was seen as a threat by other Soviet leaders such as Georgy Malenkov, Khrushchev, Lazar Kaganovich, Vyacheslav Molotov, and Nikolai Bulganin. Khrushchev galvanized the others and orchestrated a coup against Beria, culminating in his arrest and eventual execution. This bold move not only eliminated a dangerous rival but also signaled Khrushchev’s willingness to take risks to consolidate power.

The man who was dubbed “Hurricane Nikita” was a bundle of contradictions – a reformer who denounced Stalin’s atrocities, yet a leader who perpetuated antisemitic policies and stereotypes, as covered in Part I of this feature article.

His tenure as Soviet premier from 1953 to 1964 was marked by bold moves on the global stage, several times bringing the USSR and the West close to nuclear war; but his domestic policies toward Soviet Jews and his foreign policy toward Israel reveal a complex and troubling legacy. Nikita Khrushchev is seen addressing the National Press Club in Washington, shortly before his tour of the US, 1959. (credit: Keystone/Getty Images)

He was a leader who had a habit of bold strategies and programs with little intricate thought into their implementation. More often than not, it left Khrushchev to improvise his way through policies.

KHRUSHCHEV’S CONSOLIDATION of power within the Soviet Union reached its zenith in 1956 with his famous “Secret Speech” at the 20th Congress of the Communist Party. In this speech, Khrushchev shocked the world by denouncing Stalin’s cult of personality and revealing the horrors of his regime, which included the purges, mass deportations, and executions. The speech was a calculated move to distance himself from Stalin’s legacy and position himself as a reformer.

However, as Prof. Zvi Gitelman of the University of Michigan told the Magazine, “What he said about the nationalities is interesting. He condemns Stalin for deportations of nationalities and for violating Leninist norms. Jews are not mentioned, antisemitism is not mentioned.”

This omission was telling. While Khrushchev sought to reform the Soviet Union, his policies toward Jews remained highly ambivalent. On one hand, he took steps to de-Stalinize the country; but on the other, he perpetuated many of the same antisemitic tropes that had plagued Soviet Jews for decades.

“He’s one of those Russians who grew up in Ukraine but is not ethnically Ukrainian. Nevertheless, they absorb the folk mythology which surrounds them, and needless to say, that mythology, largely based on the teachings of the Orthodox Church, had not renounced the doctrine of deicide,” Gitelman observed. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Gitelman also noted that Khrushchev’s policies were marked by a “seeming alternation between extremely courageous and extremely risky de-Stalinization and acting as a buffoon.”

A campaign against Judaism and Zionism

ONE OF Khrushchev’s most significant domestic policies was his campaign against organized religion, which disproportionately affected Jews. Between 1957 and 1964, the Soviet Union published 46,000 anti-Jewish pamphlets, compared to 27,000 against Christianity and 6,000 against Islam. These publications, written in Russian and Ukrainian, spread antisemitic tropes to the broader population, linking Judaism to corruption and Zionism to treachery.

“If you read attacks against Jews and see pamphlets such as ‘Judaism without Embellishment,’ you say Jews are bad, they are exploiters, they engage in corruption, and secondly, they’re Zionists,” Gitelman said.

Despite this repression, Khrushchev made some limited concessions to Jewish culture. In 1961, the Soviet government launched the Yiddish literary journal Sovietish Heimland. However, as Gitelman pointed out, the journal’s circulation was politically determined, not demand-driven, and it dwindled from 25,000 copies to a mere 3,500 by the end of the USSR. Similarly, in 1959 the government published small books of Jewish classics by Sholem Aleichem, Y.L. Peretz, and Mendele Mocher Sforim.

“Some Jews interpreted that as a positive. Even though they may not have been able to read the stories, at least their existence as a culture, or that of their parents, was being recognized as legitimate,” Gitelman remarked.

However, these concessions were overshadowed by Khrushchev’s broader anti-religious campaigns. Synagogues were reduced to one per republic capital, with exceptions only in Central Asia and Georgia. In the Baltic states – Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, which were captured during World War II – amateur Yiddish theater performances were permitted under Khrushchev and became rare but vital spaces for Jewish social interaction.

“In the Baltic states under Khrushchev, amateur choirs and amateur theater performances in Yiddish were permitted, and these were local people who put together plays and so on, and these performances were packed. It was one of the few places where Jews could meet socially,” Gitelman said.

ONE OF the most damaging initiatives was the campaign Khrushchev launched between 1959 and 1961, targeting so-called “speculators” and individuals involved in foreign currency dealings. These activities, often associated with the black market, were frequently linked to synagogues, which became focal points of the crackdown. The portrayal of these operations prominently featured Jewish individuals, a deliberate choice that reinforced antisemitic stereotypes and fueled public hostility.

At the same time, Khrushchev’s regime intensified its attacks on Zionism, further alienating Jewish communities. This period exemplified the contradictions in Khrushchev’s approach: While there were tentative steps toward cultural liberalization in some areas, the broader assault on Jewish religious and national identity reinforced the enduring discrimination and marginalization faced by Soviet Jews, and from Khrushchev himself.

In 1963, Khrushchev, speaking at a Moscow meeting of leading intellectuals and government officials, expressed his opinion that it is better for Jews not to hold top positions in Soviet government offices because “this only provokes popular resentment.” At the meeting, Khrushchev also stated that there was no more antisemitism in Russia because “the nationalities question has been solved.”

“There is only individual antisemitism” in Russia now, he was quoted as saying, following the Party line. Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev is seen shaking hands with Egyptian president Gama Abdel Nasser (C) as Yugoslavian president Josip Broz Tito (R) looks on, at the UN in New York, 1960. (credit: AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Foreign policy: Khrushchev, Israel, and the Arab world

Khrushchev’s foreign policy marked a dramatic departure from Stalin’s rigidly bipolar worldview, which pitted the socialist East against the capitalist West in a zero-sum struggle. Khrushchev, however, envisioned a more nuanced global landscape, one that included not just two opposing camps but a third entity: the neutral or nonaligned nations of the developing world. This shift in perspective opened new avenues for Soviet influence.

Even before fully consolidating his power, Khrushchev began probing opportunities in the Third World, signaling a bold new direction. In 1955, the Soviet Union funded the construction of the Aswan Dam in Egypt and, through its Czech allies, supplied arms to the Egyptian government.

These moves were not just acts of generosity but calculated experiments to test the USSR’s ability to project power beyond its traditional sphere of influence. The success of these ventures encouraged similar efforts in Syria and Libya, as Khrushchev sought to position the Soviet Union as a patron of emerging nations.

“Our assistance to the Egyptians would demonstrate that the Soviet Union could be counted on to aid needy peoples the world over who were liberating themselves from colonial rule,” Khrushchev would later write. “Furthermore, we knew that strengthening the Arab countries meant weakening the camp of our enemies.”

Rather than anticipating direct clashes between East and West (although several times his own spontaneous policies would bring the world to the brink of war), Khrushchev foresaw a subtler competition – a battle for hearts, minds, and alliances in the Third World, where the stakes were ideological influence rather than outright domination.

This reflected his belief that the global balance of power could be reshaped not through confrontation alone but through strategic engagement and the allure of socialist development. His support of the Arabs, particularly Egypt, would lead to natural friction with Israel.

THE 1956 Suez Crisis marked a turning point. Khrushchev saw an opportunity to weaken Western influence in the Middle East by backing Egyptian president Gamal Abdel Nasser. When Israel, along with Britain and France, invaded Egypt, Khrushchev issued a stern warning.

Khrushchev’s memoirs reveal his (somewhat misguided) pride in the Soviet Union’s role in forcing Israel’s withdrawal. “Our use of international influence to halt England’s, France’s, and Israel’s aggression against Egypt in 1956 was a historic turning point,” he wrote. This victory solidified his alliance with Nasser and set the stage for Soviet support of Arab states in their conflict with Israel.

“In our notes to three governments that led the aggression against Egypt, we said, ‘You have attacked Egypt, knowing that it is considerably weaker than you, that it does not have much of an army, and that it does not have many weapons. But there are other countries which are entirely capable of coming to Egypt’s defense.’ We were clearly hinting that the Soviet Union was such a country.

“I think I can explain why Israel retreated from the territory it had captured with the help of France and England. In addition to getting the UN to censure the aggression, we announced in the press that we were recruiting volunteers to serve with the Egyptian army as tank operators, pilots, artillery specialists, and so on… We put our conditions to Israel in very unambiguous terms: Either the Israelis pull back their troops and obey the UN resolution, or else they would clash with the armed forces of Egypt – and in doing so, they might find themselves faced with our volunteers.”

By the 1960s, Khrushchev’s alignment with the Arab world was unwavering. He viewed Israel as a proxy for American interests, a perception that deepened as US-Soviet relations deteriorated. During the Six Day War in 1967, by which time he had been ousted from power, Khrushchev blamed Israel for the conflict, claiming it sought to “destroy the Egyptian armed forces and compel Egypt to sign a peace treaty on Israel’s own terms.”

“I remember my last conversation with President Nasser during my visit there in 1964,” he recalled in his memoirs. “He said that the wounds inflicted on the Arab people by the creation of the State of Israel would never heal because Arabs had been driven off their lands, and these Arabs now found themselves in severe trouble, both economically and politically. Before I retired, I made speeches from time to time against Israel’s aggressive policy. I certainly sympathized with Nasser’s position.”

KHRUSHCHEV’S FOCUS on Israel and the Middle East was just one piece of a larger geopolitical puzzle. His foreign policy was dominated by more pressing issues: the Hungarian Uprising of 1956, the Berlin Crisis, the Cuban Missile Crisis, and the ongoing Cold War with the United States.

A mix of cautious diplomacy, Cold War rivalry, and personal theatrics defined Khrushchev’s relationship with US president Dwight D. Eisenhower. Initially, Khrushchev sought to ease tensions with the United States, shifting from Stalin’s rigid hostility to a more engagement-driven approach. This culminated in his historic 1959 visit to the US, making him the first Soviet leader to set foot on American soil.

Over the course of 13 days, Khrushchev toured the country from Washington, DC, to Hollywood, met with Eisenhower at Camp David, and even visited an Iowa farm to see American agricultural practices firsthand.

Though the trip was filled with both charm and bluster, it was an attempt at personal diplomacy – one that temporarily improved US-Soviet relations. The Camp David talks were particularly significant, as they led to a thaw in tensions, with both leaders agreeing to a pause in nuclear testing and opening the door for a planned 1960 summit in Paris.

More revealing perhaps than policy was Khrushchev’s own references to Jews through anecdotes, jokes, and in speeches he made, which provide insight into his attitude toward the Jewish people.

One incident in Los Angeles highlights Khrushchev’s casual, almost unconscious bias toward Jews, reflecting the deeply ingrained stereotypes of his time rather than outright hatred. Arriving in LA, the Soviet delegation was met by local officials, including deputy mayor Victor Carter, who was originally from Russia.

Carter spoke Russian “poorly – with a thick Jewish accent” according to Khrushchev. Carter had grown up in Rostov, well outside the Pale of Settlement in the west of the empire and specifically designed for Jewish inhabitation, indicating that his father must have had some wealth or influence – one who the Red Army “failed to take care of during the Revolution,” Khrushchev remarked.

THE FRAGILE detente between the US and the Soviet Union quickly unraveled in 1960, when the U-2 spy plane incident – in which an American reconnaissance aircraft was shot down over Soviet territory – humiliated Khrushchev just weeks before a Paris summit, leading him to storm out of the negotiations and cancel a return visit for Eisenhower to Moscow.

The following autumn, Khrushchev made headlines again at the United Nations General Assembly, delivering one of the most infamous moments in Cold War history. Enraged by Western criticism of Soviet policies, particularly regarding decolonization, Khrushchev allegedly removed his shoe and pounded it on his desk in protest. Though the details of the incident remain debated, the spectacle reinforced his reputation for volatility, simultaneously terrifying and entertaining the world.

His relationship with Eisenhower, once cautiously optimistic, never fully recovered; by the time John F. Kennedy took office in 1961, US-Soviet relations had returned to a dangerous state of brinkmanship.

The Berlin Crisis of 1961 was a defining moment in Khrushchev’s tenure. Frustrated by the mass exodus of East Germans to the West through Berlin, Khrushchev authorized the construction of the Berlin Wall. This move, while controversial, solidified the division of Germany and underscored Khrushchev’s commitment to maintaining Soviet influence in Eastern Europe.

The Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 was the closest the world came to nuclear war. Khrushchev’s decision to place nuclear missiles in Cuba was a bold gambit to counter US missile deployments in Turkey. The crisis ended with a tense standoff and a secret agreement to remove the missiles, but it marked a turning point in US-Soviet relations. Khrushchev’s handling of the crisis was widely criticized, both domestically and internationally, and it contributed to his eventual ousting in 1964. Demonstrators protest the official US visit of Soviet first secretary Nikita Khrushchev, 1959. (credit: AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

A legacy of contradictions

Khrushchev’s tenure was a study in contrasts. He sought to modernize the Soviet Union and promote peaceful coexistence, yet his policies toward Jews were marked by repression and hostility. His support for Arab nationalism reshaped the ideological battleground of the Middle East in terms of US and Russian support, but it also deepened the divide between the Soviet Union and Israel – a divide that would have an impact throughout the rest of the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s.

By 1964, Khrushchev was no longer the same man who had consolidated power in the mid-1950s. The third-longest serving leader of the Soviet Union, his fall from power in October 1964 was a meticulously orchestrated political coup, marking the end of an era defined by his bold reforms and unpredictable leadership.

By the early 1960s, Khrushchev’s policies had alienated key factions within the Soviet elite. His de-Stalinization campaign, while groundbreaking, had unsettled hard-liners who feared the erosion of party discipline. Meanwhile, his erratic handling of the Cuban Missile Crisis and domestic agricultural failures, such as the disastrous Virgin Lands Campaign, eroded his credibility.

Behind the scenes, a coalition of party leaders, including future leader Leonid Brezhnev and Alexei Kosygin, began plotting his removal. While Khrushchev was on vacation, the Presidium convened in Moscow and unanimously voted to oust him. Summoned back to the capital under false pretenses, Khrushchev faced a barrage of criticism during a tense meeting, where he was accused of fostering a cult of personality, mismanaging the economy, and undermining collective leadership.

With no allies left to defend him, he had no choice but to resign. Stripped of his titles, he retired into obscurity, his legacy a mix of groundbreaking reforms and glaring failures.

THE COUP was a stark reminder of the fragility of power in the Soviet system, where even the most prominent leaders could be toppled by the very machinery they once commanded. It was still a step forward from the days of Stalin, however – at least Khrushchev was not liquidated.

“Much of what Khrushchev did and said is inconsistent, impetuous, volatile – and it’s interesting,” Gitelman commented to the Magazine. Indeed, Khrushchev’s legacy is a reminder of the complexities of power, ideology, and human contradiction.

In the end, Khrushchev’s legacy is a mass of contradictions, like the man himself, showing the dangerous interplay between ideology and identity, ambition and reality. His efforts to reshape the Soviet Union and its place in the world were marked by a genuine belief in socialism, bold initiatives, and glaring missteps, from his attempts to de-Stalinize the USSR to his fraught engagement with the Third World.

His relationship with Jewish communities and Israel remains an understudied yet intriguing aspect of his rule. While he permitted a partial revival of Yiddish culture, he simultaneously suppressed Hebrew, attacked Judaism, and vilified Zionism, embodying the Soviet Union’s uneasy stance toward Jewish identity.

These tensions were not just a product of his personal views but also of the broader ideological struggles of the Cold War era and his decision to throw his lot in with the Arab nations.

Khrushchev’s story is a compelling chapter in 20th-century history – a cautionary tale of how leaders, even those with humble beginnings and grand visions, can be trapped by their own personalities and swept away by moments in history.