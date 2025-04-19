This week in Jewish history: Atomic bombs and Masada under siege

April 18, 1940:

Birthday of Joseph Goldstein, American biochemist who received the 1985 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for the discovery that human cells have low-density lipoprotein (LDL) receptors that remove cholesterol from the blood. This led to the development of statin drugs, which have significantly reduced the risk for cholesterol-related diseases, notably coronary heart disease, for millions of people worldwide.

Nisan 21, 2448 (1312 BCE):

Seven days after the exodus from Egypt, the Children of Israel found themselves trapped between the Red Sea in front of them and the Egyptian army and cavalry pursuing them from behind. According to sources, Nachshon ben Aminadav, the leader of the tribe of Yehuda, jumped into the water in a literal leap of faith, at which point the sea miraculously split, and the Jewish people walked through on dry land. The sea then closed back, drowning Pharaoh’s troops – and some say Pharaoh himself – after which Moshe and the people of Israel sang the “Song at the Sea” (Exodus 14:22; Sotah 12b). Until today, the last day of Passover is a holiday commemorating the parting of the Red Sea.

April 20, 1799:

Napoleon Bonaparte issued a proclamation to the Jews of Palestine promising the “reestablishment of ancient Jerusalem,” coupled with a plea for their support. This was the first promise by a modern government to establish a Jewish state.

Nisan 23, 3832 (72 CE):

The Masada story. According to Roman–Jewish historian Josephus, after holding out against the Roman legions for six years during the Jewish war against Rome, the 960 zealot defenders of Masada, a natural rock fortress fortified by Herod, knowing that the next day the walls would be breached, took their own lives rather than be sold into slavery. Masada became a symbol for the new State of Israel with the oath “Masada shall not fall again.”

April 22, 1904:

Birthday of Richard Oppenheimer, American theoretical physicist and professor who, along with Enrico Fermi, has been referred to as the “father of the atomic bomb” for his role in the Allies’ Manhattan Project during World War II (1942-46). After the war ended, Oppenheimer lobbied to avert a nuclear arms race with the Soviet Union. Nuclear bomb explosion (credit: PUBLIC DOMAIN)

April 23, 1556:

Portuguese Marranos who had reverted to Judaism were burned at the stake by order of the pope in Ancona, Italy. This atrocity led Sephardi philanthropist Dona Gracia of the House of Nasi to spearhead a boycott against the port of Ancona as a countermeasure to the pope’s repressive policies. This marked the first concerted drive by the free Jewish communities of the world since the beginning of the Diaspora to hit back at their enemies.

Nisan 26, 2515 (1245 BCE):

According to Megillat Ta’anit 1, the death of Joshua, Moses’ closest disciple and successor, who led the Israelites after Moses’ passing during the conquest of Canaan. Miracles recounted in the Book of Joshua include the splitting of the Jordan River, the collapse of the walls of Jericho, and the sun standing still in Givon. After seven years of conquest, Joshua spent the next seven years overseeing the division of the Land of Israel among the 12 tribes.

The above is a highly abridged weekly version of Dust & Stars – Today in Jewish History. To receive the complete newsletter highlighting all the seminal events and remarkable Jews who have changed the world: dustandstars.substack.com/subscribe.