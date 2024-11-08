U.S. Presidents and their unforgettable pets: a short history

In 2023, President Joe Biden's German Shepherd, Commander, had to be removed from the White House after a series of incidents in which he bit several staff members. Commander had been a part of the Biden family since 2021, when President Biden received him as a birthday gift from his brother James Biden and sister-in-law Sara Biden. This was not the first time a presidential pet faced challenges in the White House; earlier, Joe Biden's German Shepherd, Major, made headlines for behavioral issues that led to his relocation from the White House.

The tradition of presidential pet guardianship has continued through most administrations, with over 70% of presidents having at least one canine companion. Since the founding of the United States, presidents have kept a wide variety of animals as companions, including dogs, horses, and even exotic pets, with most U.S. presidents having pets since George Washington's era. From George Washington's hounds to Joe Biden's German Shepherds, these animals have played a unique role in American political life, offering a close and familiar image of the world's most powerful leaders.

George Washington shared his life with several dogs, horses, and even a parrot, including unique hounds with names like "Drunkard" and "Tipsy." Among the most curious stories of presidential pets is that of Andrew Jackson's parrot named Poll, who was trained to say bad words and obscenities. Abraham Lincoln had goats as pets, reflecting the diverse range of animals that have resided in the White House.

Franklin D. Roosevelt had a Scottish Terrier named Fala, who was immortalized in the monument in honor of the president in Washington, D.C. Fala became one of the most beloved presidential pets and frequently accompanied Roosevelt on trips and public appearances. Theodore Roosevelt had perhaps the most diverse collection of presidential pets, including guinea pigs, badgers, a one-legged rooster, and a small bear. Calvin Coolidge had an impressive array of animals, including raccoons, a hippopotamus, and lion cubs. These exotic pets often served as gifts from foreign dignitaries or were symbolic of the president's personality and interests.

Lyndon B. Johnson pioneered the rescue of dogs by adopting a terrier named Yuki that his daughter found at a gas station in Texas in 1966. Yuki accompanied President Johnson during his term, and together they made several public appearances, showing the president's connection with animals. However, Johnson faced public backlash when he was photographed lifting his beagle by its ears, illustrating that the presence of pets in the White House has not been without controversy.

Cats have also been frequent residents of the White House, with notable felines like Socks, the Clintons' cat, gaining significant media attention. Socks, with black and white fur, arrived at the presidential home in 1993 and was very popular in his visits to hospitals and schools. Chelsea Clinton, daughter of President Bill Clinton, found and adopted Socks before moving to the White House. Socks became a beloved figure and contributed to awareness about the care of domestic animals. In 1997, the Clinton family adopted Buddy, a chocolate Labrador Retriever. Buddy had a complicated relationship with Socks.

Former President Barack Obama and his family lived with Bo, a Portuguese Water Dog who became a beloved figure in the country. Bo was a gift from Senator Ted Kennedy and arrived at the White House in 2009. In 2013, another Portuguese Water Dog named Sunny joined the Obama family to keep Bo company. Both dogs were especially popular among Americans, and Bo even starred in a children's book.

George W. Bush and his wife Laura had Barney, a black Scottish Terrier, who was one of the most media-savvy dogs in the White House. Barney appeared in a series of Christmas videos called "Barney Cam," offering a unique view of the presidential residence. Barney passed away in 2013 after a battle with cancer. The Bush family also had Miss Beazley, another black Scottish Terrier who was part of the family.

Presidential pets humanize the president, making them more relatable to the average American. Images of a president playing with a dog on the White House lawn or cuddling a cat can soften their image and create a sense of warmth and approachability. Having a pet demonstrates a capacity for care, responsibility, and empathy, qualities essential in a leader tasked with the welfare of a nation. A president who can show love and attention to an animal may be perceived as more likely to extend that same care to their constituents. How a president treats their pets can be seen as indicative of their character, and a leader who is kind and patient with animals might be viewed as possessing similar qualities in their professional life.

Sources: Infobae, Psychology Today Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

This article was written in collaboration with generative AI company Alchemiq