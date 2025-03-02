Cuauhtémoc's tortured legacy: The story of Descending Eagle, the last ruler of the Aztec Empire.

Five hundred years have passed since the death of Cuauhtémoc, the last ruler of the Aztec Empire. To commemorate this anniversary, a special issue of Arqueología Mexicana was published, bringing new insights into his life and legacy, according to El Universal.

Born between 1497 and 1499, Cuauhtémoc was the grandson of a Tlatoani of Tenochtitlan. As a member of the elite of Mexica society, he had access to a special education focused on preparing him in the arts of war and administration, reflecting the education, social, and political system of his time.

Educated in the Calmécac, a school where boys were prepared to be rulers, administrators, priests, or warriors, Cuauhtémoc received instruction in hieroglyphic writing, language, observation of the stars, music, sacred dances, and religion. He also received education in self-control and self-mastery.

As Tlatoani, Cuauhtémoc organized the defense of Tenochtitlán against Hernán Cortés and his Spanish-Indigenous army. He led the last defense of Tenochtitlán during a three-month siege but lacked the necessary military support from the nobles.

On August 13, 1521, Cuauhtémoc was captured while trying to escape after the prolonged siege and was subsequently surrendered to Hernán Cortés.

Bernal Díaz del Castillo recounts that upon his capture, Cuauhtémoc demanded to be taken before Cortés. According to Díaz del Castillo, Cuauhtémoc said, "I have already done what I am obliged to do in defense of my city and vassals, and I can do no more; and since I come by force and prisoner before your person and power, take that dagger you have at your belt and kill me with it."

Following his capture, Cuauhtémoc was subjected to "tortures with fire" in an unsuccessful attempt to reveal where the Aztec treasures were located. He suffered repeated tortures that apparently caused him permanent injuries, and he could no longer walk.

Cuauhtémoc was kept by Hernán Cortés, who feared he would organize a rebellion and needed him to control the enormous indigenous population. Cortés took Cuauhtémoc and several other indigenous nobles with him on his expedition to Honduras in 1525, fearing a possible uprising against him.

On February 28, 1525, Cuauhtémoc was executed after being put on trial by Hernán Cortés, who feared he would organize a rebellion. The decision to execute Cuauhtémoc was questioned by the Spaniards of the expedition, and the reasons for his execution remain unclear, leading to controversy among historians.

In the writings of Bernal Díaz del Castillo, who was under Cortés's orders, the executions are presented as unjust, as there was no tangible evidence to substantiate the guilt of the executed. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Cuauhtémoc has become an icon of the collective identity of Mexicans, embodying indigenous nationalism and representing resistance against Spain. His legacy is recognized in place names, his statue in Mexico City, and his depiction on national currency, as reported by 20 Minutos.

A group of specialists explored the legacy of Cuauhtémoc by organizing a seminar to discuss aspects of his life and death. Enrique Vela, editor of Arqueología Mexicana, explained that the seminar was intended to delve into various facets of Cuauhtémoc's history, according to El Universal.

Cuauhtémoc's name, often translated as "falling eagle," has been reinterpreted. The correct meaning of Cuauhtémoc is "descended like an eagle," and it implies a military connotation, referring to an animal descending to attack.

"This is a novel interpretation, and practically the entire issue has these new angles. They are new interpretations of Cuauhtémoc as a phenomenon," Vela stated, according to El Universal.

The special issue of Arqueología Mexicana was worked on for over three years by Eduardo Matos Moctezuma, María Castañeda de la Paz, Miguel Pastrana, Salvador Rueda, Antonio Saborit, and Patricia Ledesma. "They also decided it would be a good idea for us, a widely circulated magazine, to publish the results of their research," Vela said.

The article was written with the assistance of a news analysis system.