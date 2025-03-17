19th-century Megillat Esther linked to Gaza's Jewish community up for auction in Jerusalem.

An ancient Megillat Esther scroll dating back to the 19th century, bearing rare stamps from the community of Gaza expatriates in Alexandria, is set to be auctioned at the Winners auction house in Jerusalem on March 30, 2025. The item is anticipated to draw attention due to its provenance and the rare communal stamps it bears.

The scroll's initial price is set at $1,500, with the auction house estimating that the final sale could reach between $10,000 and $15,000. Measuring approximately 340 cm in length and 14 cm in height, the Megillat Esther contains 20 columns inscribed on four sheets of leather. Its preservation over the centuries, with only minor repairs needed, allows it to remain fit for traditional reading.

The uniqueness of the Megillat Esther lies in the ink stamps at its conclusion. The inscriptions state "K.K. Gaza" (Holy Community of Gaza), indicating that the scroll was used by Jews from Gaza who had settled in Alexandria. Additionally, the scroll bears other rare stamps with inscriptions such as "K.K. Gaza... Be'na Amon" (Be'na Amon—a biblical term for Alexandria) and "TEMPLE AZOUZ" in Latin letters, accompanied by a Star of David. These markings offer a link to a nearly forgotten Jewish community.

Historical evidence suggests that the "Kahal Kadosh Gaza" community was a group of Jews from Gaza who, after leaving their city in the early 19th century, settled in Alexandria. Jews from Gaza dispersed to locations including Hebron, Jerusalem, and Alexandria, a port city that attracted Jewish merchants and craftsmen from the Land of Israel. In Alexandria, these communities maintained their distinct customs and prayer rites, often establishing synagogues named after their places of origin to preserve their heritage.

The presence of synagogues named for communities and regions was common in Alexandria. For example, there were synagogues for immigrants from Italy, Morocco, Libya, and Aleppo. The "Kahal Kadosh Gaza" community similarly named their congregation to maintain the memory of their former home and reinforce their identity within the Jewish community of the city.

The scroll was written in a style indicating Iraqi origin and was likely penned in Iraq before finding its way to Egypt. The grandfather of the current owner, a Jew from Yemen, purchased the Megillat Esther from a local Arab antiquities dealer in Egypt while en route to the Land of Israel in the early 20th century.

The auction house noted that the Megillat Esther serves as a rare physical testimony to a Jewish community that was almost forgotten, reflecting the multicultural fabric of Jewish life in Alexandria.

During the 20th century, especially after the establishment of the State of Israel, Egyptian Jewry faced severe persecutions. Following Operation Kadesh in 1956, thousands of Jews were expelled from Egypt, leading to the disappearance of most of the Jewish community in Alexandria.

There are few corrections in the text of the scroll, with slight moisture stains and damage to the parchment only in the first column. The damage was repaired many years ago by completing the parchment and script, ensuring the scroll remains in good condition. The Megillat Esther is fit for ritual reading, maintaining its religious and historical relevance.

The inscription "TEMPLE AZOUZ" raises speculation that the scroll may have belonged to a synagogue named after the "Azouz" or "Aziz" family, though no additional documentation has been found to confirm this. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The article was written with the assistance of a news analysis system.