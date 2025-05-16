IDF identifies burial site of soldier missing since 1949

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Thursday that it identified the burial site of Private Arthur Gassner, who was killed in April 1949 during operations in the Lachish region. Gassner had been missing for 76 years, and his fate remained unresolved until now.

Last week, family members of Gassner, including his niece, received an update from Brigadier General Edna Ilia, head of the Casualties Division. They were informed about the conclusion of an investigation that lasted over five years. The investigation revealed that Gassner was buried in a mass grave in Rehovot alongside his platoon mates, Corporal Gabriel Maganaji and Corporal Kalman Chapnik.

The discovery brings closure to a decades-long mystery surrounding the fate of the three soldiers. On April 20, 1949, during an operation by the Negev Brigade's 8th Battalion in the Lachish-Amtzia Hills area, Gassner's platoon encountered infiltrators near the village of Duweima. A fierce battle ensued, resulting in the deaths of 12 IDF soldiers. Among them, Gassner, Maganaji, and Chapnik were initially listed as missing.

In the aftermath, on May 6, 1949, an IDF force launched an operation to recover the bodies of the fallen soldiers. They successfully identified the remains of Maganaji and Chapnik. Due to intelligence and diplomatic efforts, it was revealed that the bodies of the three missing soldiers had been taken by local Arabs to a cave in the village of Idna, which was then under Jordanian control.

Despite recovering two of the soldiers, Gassner was defined as a soldier whose burial place was unknown. In 2020, the IDF renewed the investigation into Gassner's disappearance. A special investigation team (Tzacham) was established to locate his burial place. The investigation included document analysis, witness interrogations, ground analysis, and archaeological surveys.

After thorough efforts, investigators concluded that Gassner, along with Maganaji and Chapnik, was buried together in a mass grave on May 6, 1949, at the cemetery in Rehovot.

"So important is the opportunity to bring closure on this long-standing issue," said Major General Dado Bar Kalifa, head of the IDF Manpower Directorate. "Especially at this time, it is important to remember and act so that everyone knows that the IDF does not rest on its laurels even after a long time, and works to bring relief to the families of the fallen and the last of the soldiers to a grave in Israel."

He added, "The IDF remains committed to returning all hostages, missing persons, and fallen soldiers. We do not rest, even after many years." The IDF expressed a deep commitment to all bereaved families and continues to work diligently to locate missing persons and return prisoners.

In the near future, a ceremony will be held to add a gravestone cushion in memory of Gassner to the mass grave in Rehovot, where he is buried alongside Maganaji and Chapnik. The IDF's efforts underscore its unwavering dedication to its soldiers and their families.

Throughout the investigation, work was carried out to ensure the accuracy of the findings. The team conducted soil analyses and archaeological surveys, scrutinized historical documents, and interviewed witnesses from that period. These efforts ultimately led to the resolution of the final case from the 1949 Beit Guvrin operation.

Gassner's family expressed relief upon receiving the news. The identification of his burial site not only brings closure to his relatives but also serves as a testament to the IDF's commitment to its troops, both past and present.

