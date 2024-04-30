Copper Gutters: Complete Guide & Reviews of the Best Installers in 2024

Copper gutters enhance your home’s appeal and offer unmatched durability, increasing your property’s value.

We've delved deep into the analysis of copper material used in gutters and uncovered a wealth of benefits and drawbacks for you to consider. Investing in copper gutters transforms your home’s exterior, a decision that merits thorough consideration.

Explore costs and design choices in our detailed guide, which features everything you need to know about copper gutters and the best copper gutter and gutter guard installers in the US, like LeafFilter.

What Are Copper Gutters?

Copper gutters, as you might’ve seen on HGTV or other home improvement TV shows, are all about giving your home a mix of solid dependability and added value. The tough nature of copper, along with its easy upkeep and eye-catching appearance, really seals the deal as a wise investment for your property.

Homeowners love copper gutters for their flair and function. They deliver a tough and classy gutter system, add a unique vibe and sturdiness, and are not exactly hard to look after, which makes them an easy choice.

Pros and Cons of Copper Gutters

Here’s a quick rundown of what you should consider when thinking about installing copper gutters in your home.

Pros

Stylish look that goes with many home types

100% rust and corrosion-free

Resists extreme temperatures without warping or cracking

Naturally repels mold and mildew

Lasts for 50+ years

If replaced, the copper is recyclable

Eco-friendly

Seamless construction prevents leaks

Cons

Pricier than vinyl, aluminum, or steel

Professional installation necessary

Requires careful upkeep to maintain the finish

Best Copper Gutter Installers 2024

Copper gutters and guards are delicate, so it’s natural that you’d want them installed by someone who knows what they’re doing.

LeafFilter - Best for Nationwide Service

Pros

Endorsed by Consumer Reports and Angi

Over 1.2 million customers served

Easy online estimation process

New copper gutter guards available

Lifetime transferable warranty

Cons

Must access them online for a discount

Why We Chose LeafFilter

LeafFilter is a big deal with its coast-to-coast service, making it a go-to for those looking for a trusted brand with a broad reach.

Features

Nationwide chain with a great reputation

Quick online registration for the initial estimate

Offers the best strategy for your copper gutter needs

Copper gutter guards that are the perfect match for your new setup

Get 10% off just for kicking things off online

Summary

LeafFilter is all about top-tier quality and making customers happy, which you can tell from their shiny new copper gutter guards and how simple it is to get a quote. Their lifetime warranty is the cherry on top.

HomeCraft - Best for Personalized Service

Pros

Father-son founded company

Free online estimate quiz

Lifetime warranty on all products

High user ratings

Cons

Limited to 11 states

Why We Chose HomeCraft

HomeCraft takes the cake with its tailor-made service and their no-compromise stance on quality.

Features

Dedicated to efficient and affordable gutter installation

They’ll drop by to let you know if copper gutters are worth it for your home

A rock-solid lifetime warranty that covers both the job and the products

Recognized for product quality and customer service excellence

Summary

HomeCraft’s commitment to nailing it with efficient service and quality copper gutters is sealed with a lifetime warranty, giving you that extra bit of comfort.

Gutter Guards America - Best for Seamless Installation

Pros

Multiple locations across the U.S.

Specializes in seamless gutters

High Trustpilot rating

Manufacturers and workmanship warranty

Cons

Limited service area

Why We Chose Gutter Guards America

If you’re on the hunt for the most recommended seamless gutter installation company, Gutter Guards America is a top contender with a solid track record.

Features

Expertise in replacing old and leaking gutters

Seamless gutter options for a sleek home appearance

Customers are all thumbs up about the speed and expertise of the team

Top-notch installation services recognized in various Gutter Guards reviews

Summary

Gutter Guards America’s laser focus on seamless gutters and keeping customers smiling, backed by their guarantees, makes them a solid pick for your gutter installation needs.

Why Choose Copper Gutters?

Here are 5 reasons why you should choose copper gutters over other materials.

1. Copper Gutters Are Elegant

Choosing copper for your gutters, downspouts, or flashing isn’t run-of-the-mill—it’s a statement. Be the envy of your block with a copper gutter system that oozes elegance and class. Whether you let it develop a noble patina or keep it gleaming with a sealant, it’s all about what makes your property more attractive.

2. Copper Gutters Are Durable

Copper has been in the roofing game since the days of ancient Rome, and roofing companies still find it very reliable. It’s the metal that doesn’t quit, promising to be the last gutter system you’ll ever install. Copper thrives in diverse environments, easily handling temperature swings—something you can’t say for other materials.

3. Copper Gutters Are Low Maintenance

Copper’s natural properties double as an algaecide and fungicide, so you won’t have to worry about algae or fungi ruining your luxury gutter installation. That gorgeous patina isn’t just for show; it’s copper’s shield, making it the most hassle-free choice for your roof.

4. Copper Is Flexible

Worried about thermal expansion? Copper’s got you covered. It fits like a glove, even without expansion joints, and doesn’t stress out under strain. This kind of flexibility means it lasts longer and saves you cash.

5. Copper Is Eco-Friendly

Copper is the green choice in metals. It is fully sustainable and has a recycling value that leaves others in the dust. Go for copper and contribute to the push for a greener planet.

Things to Consider Before You Install Copper Gutters

Hold up before you dive into the copper gutter world. There are a few key considerations you want to think about first.

Does Your HOA Approve?

Check with your HOA. Some associations might reject copper gutters because they violate their rules and guidelines. You’ll want to make sure you get their green light before you commit to anything.

Style Compatibility

Assess your home’s architecture. Copper gutters aren’t a one-size-fits-all solution. They might clash with a modern ranch but could totally bring out the best in a classic Tudor style.

Investment vs. Home Value

Weigh the investment against your home’s value and that of your neighborhood. It’s all about making sure your investment makes sense and pays off down the line.

Getting an Accurate Bid

Get a detailed quote that covers everything from A to Z, from materials to labor. Don’t forget, a full copper gutter setup means downspouts, brackets, and labor, so budget for the whole installation process and contingency fees to avoid any surprises.

Copper Gutter Styles: Aesthetic and Functionality Combined

Copper gutters come in a variety of styles, each with its own charm and functionality. Let’s explore the two most common ones and how they can complement your home: Half-round and K-style copper gutters.

Half-Round Copper Gutters: The Classic Choice

Half-round gutters are the epitome of classic elegance, often chosen for their compatibility with the aesthetics of older homes. While they may be trickier to install due to their visible hangers, their rounded design is excellent at preventing debris buildup.

However, it’s worth noting that a 5-inch half-round gutter has a lower water capacity compared to a K-style gutter of the same size.

K-Style Copper Gutters: The Contemporary Pick

K-style gutters are the go-to for most modern residences. They are known for their easy installation and crown molding-like appearance. They offer a variety of hanger types, including hidden ones, for a cleaner look when attached to your home’s fascia board.

What Else to Consider?

In addition to the two most common copper gutters, consider the size and add-ons when installing them in your home.

Size Matters

Copper gutters are available in sizes ranging from 4 to 8 inches, with the 6-inch half-round and the 5-inch K-style being the most popular. The half-round can also feature a decorative “bead” for an added touch of style.

Downspouts and Add-Ons

Downspouts come in round and square shapes, with the former resembling a tube and the latter boasting more modern, squared edges. Additional features like strainers and leaf guards enhance functionality.

The choice between sectional or seamless systems can also affect the longevity and maintenance of your gutters, with seamless being the preferred option for its reduced risk of sagging and leaking.

How Much Do Copper Gutters Cost?

Copper gutters will set you back about $6 to $20 per foot. Downspouts, an essential component, average between $322 and $588 each. The number of downspouts your property needs depends on its design and how many floors you’ve got.

While copper gutters can increase your property’s overall value with their luxury look, they come at a steep price. Across the nation, the whole installation can cost between $4,000 and $8,000.

Seamless vs. Sectional: A Cost-Benefit Analysis

Choosing seamless copper gutters means fewer headaches with leaks and droops. But again, quality comes at a cost—expect to fork out $30 to $40 per foot for seamless gutters, while sectional ones go for $15 to $30 per foot. In the long haul, seamless might just be the smarter, wallet-friendly move.

Factors that Affect Copper Gutter Installation Costs

We break down what actually affects your gutter installation costs when hiring a professional copper gutter installer.

Style

Sectional copper gutters will run you $15 to $30 a foot, but if you’re eyeing the seamless kind, you’re looking at $30 to $40 per foot. And whether you go for the stylish K-style or the classic half-round, it could tweak the price from $15 to $40 per foot.

Size and Scale

The bigger the castle, the heftier the gutter installation price—most places need 100 to 200 feet of it. Got a multi-level home? Brace for a bump in the cost of those extra-long gutters.

Labor and Logistics

For putting those gutters up, labor costs range from $3 to $10 per foot. And just so you know, seamless gutters are usually at the top end of that range.

Preparation and Precautions

Contractors may charge an additional $1 to $2 per linear foot for the removal and disposal of old gutters, adding $200 to $300 to the project cost.

Location and Climate

Your local downpour patterns also determine the exact gutter size your home needs. In heavy rain zones, you might need more sizable 8-inch gutters, which could double your labor and setup costs, thanks to the specialized installation techniques.

Copper Gutters vs. Vinyl vs. Aluminum: Which Is Better?

The three most common materials used as gutters in the US are copper, vinyl, and aluminum. Which type best suits your goals and budget?

Vinyl: Budget-Friendly Choice

Vinyl gutters are a budget-friendly option for rain management. They’re light on the pocket and easy to set up, winning over homeowners who are watching their pennies. But heads up—vinyl gutters are pieced together, which might invite leaks as the years roll by. Plus, they do not last beyond 10-20 years.

Aluminum: Versatile Option

Aluminum gutters marry cost-effectiveness with longevity. They’re best against rust and can last up to 30 years, making them a convenient best-bang-for-buck pick for the long haul. Go seamless with aluminum, and you’ll have fewer leaky surprises since they’re tailor-made right at your place.

Copper: Premium Selection

Copper gutters are the gold standard, giving your property unmatched durability and a timeless aesthetic. They can last over 50 years, making them a wise choice for homeowners who want to install gutters and never think about installations again.

Are Copper Gutter Guards Worth It?

Copper gutter guards stand out for their durability and aesthetic appeal. They not only complement your home’s architecture but also promise longevity. It’s crucial to match your gutter guard installation with the copper gutters for a seamless look.

Professional Installation

Opt for professional installation to ensure your copper gutters and guards are fitted without damage. Copper’s softness demands expert handling, and professionals can install both gutters and guards simultaneously for optimal performance.

Remember, the best gutter guards are often exclusive to professional installers and not sold in retail.

Pitfalls of DIY Kits

Beware of DIY gutter guard kits. They may seem convenient, but they often require modifications that could harm your copper gutters. To avoid any potential damage, leave the installation to the pros.

Compatibility Matters

Always use a rubber strip between aluminum-based guards and copper gutters when installing gutter guards. This prevents damage and keeps your home looking sharp and classy.

Maintenance

Let’s get real—gutter guards aren’t going to clean themselves. You’ll still need to brush off the top every now and then. If you’re after the no-fuss life, think about a cleaning deal with a gutter pro service. Prices usually hover around $1 to $2 per foot.

Guard Selection

Steer clear of gutter helmet systems; they’re costly and ineffective in most cases. Instead, opt for Bulldog or RX guards—they’re pretty much twins and give you the most bang for your buck.

The best gutter guards are a worthwhile investment, depending on your local climate, tree coverage, roof angle, and wind patterns. Don’t skimp on quality—those bargain guards probably won’t last.

Risk of Corrosion

Be mindful of the corrosion risk when different metals come into contact. Aluminum and copper kept together can start corroding, so it’s important to keep them from mingling too closely.

FAQs About Copper Gutters

If you’re interested in finding out more about copper gutters, here are some popular questions that like-minded people are asking.

What Is the Downside to Copper Gutters?

Copper gutters come at a premium compared to vinyl, aluminum, or even steel options. Their seamless design, while leak-resistant, also demands a more complex, costlier installation.

Are Copper Gutters Expensive?

Sure, copper gutters might make your wallet wince at first. But the price you pay is worth it as they last up to two and a half times longer than the rest, so you’re looking at huge savings in the long run.

Will Copper Gutters Turn Green?

Yes, copper gutters will go all vintage on you, resulting in that greenish patina as time goes by. It’s all thanks to oxidation. Some folks love this look for its old-school appearance, but if it’s not something you want, you can always just scrub it off.

Why Do People Use Copper Gutters?

Copper gutters are like the Rolls-Royce of rain management—they’re all about that blend of high-class looks and top-notch performance. They’re the pick for those who want their home to look sharp and invest in a long-term solution.

Do Copper Gutters Increase Home Value?

Yes! Copper gutters elevate home aesthetics and can increase your property's value, especially in high-end properties. They offer a luxurious touch, with options ranging from intricate marble spouts to handcrafted copper designs.

How Do You Keep Copper Gutters Shiny?

Embrace the natural beauty of copper gutters and let them develop a patina over time. If you’re aiming for that pristine look, though, here’s a pro tip: mix salt, lemon, and vinegar with a bit of flour to create a cleaning paste. Apply it generously, then scrub and rinse.

For that final touch, use distilled water to avoid streaks and dry immediately to stop oxidation. Seal the deal with three coats of copper sealer for a lasting shine.

Should You Replace Copper Gutters?

Certainly not if they’re still in good shape. Copper gutters aren’t just easy on the eyes; they also bump up your home’s value big time. They embody a charm that’s hard to replicate. If they’re a bit banged up, think fix, not replace—copper’s tough enough to take it.

But if you’re dealing with non-stop leaks, then yeah, it might be time for an actual reinstallation.

Is It Worth Salvaging Copper Gutters?

Definitely! Copper gutters are not just chic; they’re eco-friendly and fully recyclable. In top-notch condition, they fetch roughly $2.85/lb. Even with a bit of wear, you’ll get up to $2.63/lb. And if they’re a tad rough around the edges, it’s still about $2.56/lb.

Final Word

If you’re all about curb appeal, resale value, and a drainage system that won’t quit, then copper gutters should be on your radar.

Copper gutters might initially hurt your wallet, but they’re a smart pick in the long haul, thanks to their rust and corrosion-protective properties. Plus, their seamless look is built to last a solid 50 years—that’s double the lifespan of other gutter options.

For the proud homeowner looking to spruce up the house’s exterior and boost its overall value and weather resilience, copper gutters are just the easiest choice you can make. They’re tough, have a timeless appeal, and are an investment in the long run.

