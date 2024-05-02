Amazon Home Warranty Review 2024: Plans, Pricing, and Benefits

Amazon Home Warranty (AHW) has quickly made a name for itself, navigating through early challenges to deliver home warranty services nationwide. Simplicity is the name of the game with their plans; they’re straightforward, user-friendly, and cater to a diverse clientele.

In this review, we’re diving into Amazon Home Warranty’s offerings—breaking down the plans, perks, and prices to tackle any hesitations you might have about the company. We’re all about the facts: what they offer, how they stand out, and what real customers are saying. So, let’s get to the heart of AHW’s performance in 2024.

AHW Home Warranty Overview

Amazon Home Warranty (AHW) emerges as a solution for homeowners who want their appliances and/or systems covered in flexible plans. It’s among the best home warranty companies if you want peace of mind without spending a fortune.

Pros

Fast claims processing : AHW is known for its commitment to address claims swiftly. The company promises to contact a contractor within 48 hours and ensure issues are addressed promptly.

24/7 customer support : Round-the-clock customer support allows you to report issues and file claims anytime, anywhere.

Wide coverage of appliances : Plans are simple yet comprehensive, covering a wide range of systems and appliances.

Cross-country availability : With a network of over 40,000 licensed and insured contractors nationwide, AHW is well-equipped to provide service across the country.

Cons

Plan options are limited : AHW offers three main plans with less flexibility in coverage options​.

Clients can't choose contractors : In most cases, AHW will assign a contractor to address your claim with no regard for personal choices and preferences.​

Quick Verdict

With its appliances and systems coverage, AHW may be a great choice for homeowners looking for trustworthy and budget-friendly solutions. Yet, people seeking variety in plans and flexibility in tailoring the service to their needs may want to look elsewhere.

What Is Amazon Home Warranty?

First things first, Amazon Home Warranty isn’t linked to the massive online retailer Amazon. It is a home warranty provider that covers the repair and replacement expenses for home appliances and systems.

With plans that may suit various requirements, AHW aims to offer solutions that spare homeowners from breaking the bank with home repairs. While there’s no flexibility you may find with some competitors, clients may still find simple plans that fit their needs, lifestyle, and financial context.

(credit: PR)

AHW Plans and Pricing

AHW offers three plans: Appliance, Systems, and Combo. You may pay as little as $42 a month for Appliances or Systems plans if you own a home smaller than 5,000 square feet.

The monthly cost of the Combo Plan goes as low as $52 a month, and it offers more comprehensive coverage. The yearly cost could be increased by $179 if you choose add-ons like a spa or pool.

AHW’s annual prices range from $300 to $600 and that’s in line with the industry average. The service charge is on the lower end and starts at $75.

What Amazon Home Warranty Covers

AHW’s Appliance Plan covers essential items like refrigerators, dishwashers, stand-alone freezers, and ovens. The System Plan doesn’t cover anything from the Appliance Plan but rather focuses on systems like plumbing, heating, electrical, and more.

Combo Plan covers everything included in the Appliance and System Plan, as well as additional items like garbage disposal, doorbell, and ceiling fans to provide comprehensive coverage.

What Amazon Home Warranty Doesn’t Cover

Amazon Home Warranty doesn’t cover cosmetic damages, regular upkeep, or pre-existing conditions both detected and undetected. Furthermore, certain problems like corrosion, rust, and broken ducts are excluded from the contract.

It is vital to know the details of your contract to fully understand what to expect and avoid unpleasant surprises. Read the fine print and focus on the items that interest you the most.

Amazon Home Warranty vs. Alternatives

Now, let's take a look at how Amazon Home Warranty bodes in the market and how it differs from major competitors.

AHW vs Choice Home Warranty

(credit: PR)

Choice Home Warranty stands out with its budget-friendly plans, starting at under $55, and a service fee of just $85 per claim. Offering two main plans—Basic and Total—Choice Home Warranty plans cover essential home systems and appliances, with optional add-ons for comprehensive protection, although services are not available in California or Washington.

>>Get a quote from Choice Home Warranty

AHW vs. American Home Shield

(credit: PR)

AHS plans allow you to customize your deductibles and coverage. It has more extensive coverage than AHW, but it is also more expensive. American Home Shield could be a better pick if you’re willing to pay for more coverage, while also being available in states where AHW is not—except for Alaska.

>>Check out American Home Shield here

AHW vs. First American

(credit: PR)

First American’s affordable pricing with low service fees appeals to homeowners who seek budget-friendly options. AHW provides plans that maintain a balance between cost, customer support, and coverage, tackling a variety of potential problems in a single plan.

>>Check out First American Home Warranty here

Where Is Amazon Home Warranty Available?

AHW is available in 44 states in addition to the nation’s capital, the District of Columbia. However, the company does not take clients from California, Missouri, Iowa, Washington, and Oklahoma.

AHW Reputation and Reviews

Amazon Home Warranty has a mixed bag of user reviews. One point of view is that they offer prompt service and extensive coverage. However, others reported issues with transparency, and speed when processing claims.

Third-Party Ratings

AHW has good ratings from third-party reviewers. Their dependability and good customer service are showcased through these ratings.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews show that AHW has helpful customer support and processes many claims promptly. However, experiences differ, and we’ve noted several serious issues over the past couple of years.

FAQs

Below, we have answered the most frequently asked questions about Amazon Home Warranty.

Is Amazon Home Warranty Associated With Amazon?

No, Amazon Home Warranty has no connection with Amazon.com. Amazon works in online retail and various other fields, but AHW is an independent home warranty company.

How Much Is Amazon Home Warranty Service Fee?

The AHW service fee varies for each claim, ranging from $75 to $125. This fee is paid when a service provider arrives to evaluate or repair a covered item, and you can see how it differs in your contract.

Can You Cancel An AHW Home Warranty Policy For Free?

You can cancel the AHW warranty policy within 30 days and get your money back. However, you will need to pay a $30 cancellation fee.

How Do You File A Claim With AHW Home Warranty?

This process is truly simple with AHW. You can file a claim online through the official website or contact customer support via phone available 24/7.

What Is The Response Time For Claims With AHW Home Warranty?

AHW responds to claims promptly, typically within 48 hours. In emergencies, customer services may speed up the contractor's response times.

Are There Customer Service Complaints Against AHW Home Warranty?

AHW is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and the company has seen mostly negative reviews early on. Most of the complaints concerned service delays and disputes over claims. However, it has seen improvements more recently.

How Do I Cancel Amazon Home Warranty?

To cancel your policy, contact AHW customer service. Provide account details and follow the cancellation procedure stated in your contract.

The Bottom Line

Straightforward solutions are AHW’s forte, allowing you to effortlessly match their offerings with your requirements to determine if they’re the right choice for safeguarding your home and wallet.

We’ve sifted through the nitty-gritty of what AHW brings to the table. Now, it’s your move to see if Amazon Home Warranty aligns with your home protection strategy.

This is a sponsored article. The article should not be considered as advice.