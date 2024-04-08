Choice Home Warranty Review: 2024 Guide to Plans, Coverage, and Cost

Home warranties can help you avoid unexpected repairs, which can cost a fortune. If you’re looking for home warranty companies, Choice Home Warranty could be a viable option, especially since its plans may complement your insurance policy.

This Choice Home Warranty review can help you understand the company’s plans, coverage, and costs. Discover its benefits and drawbacks, as well as other alternatives, to learn if this home warranty provider is a good fit for you.

Choice Home Warranty Review at a Glance

As a company that offers comprehensive coverage plans, Choice Home Warranty can provide homeowners like you peace of mind, especially whenever any of your home systems and appliances break down.

These plans may help you avoid the steep costs and hassles if you need to repair or replace household items. Plus, you might like Choice Warranty’s straightforward approach to home warranties.

You can choose from two Choice Home Warranty plans, making it easy for you to decide what level of coverage you need, without getting overwhelmed by too many options.

If you read Choice Home Warranty reviews, you will see that they frequently highlight the company’s excellent customer support, as the team is responsive and helpful in making unexpected repairs less stressful.

Pros

Offers comprehensive coverage, no matter what the age or models of your home systems and appliances are

Select from two Choice Home Warranty plans, plus add-ons

You can access customer service 24/7

The staff is approachable, knowledgeable, and helpful

Cons

Some customers are not satisfied with claim denials and service delays

Contracts have certain limitations and exceptions

Quick Verdict

Choice Home Warranty’s services can help you save money, turning possibly large repair or replacement bills into more manageable service fees.

You can choose between Basic and Total plans, which you can customize based on your specific needs and budget, making it easier to find coverage to fit your home.

On the other hand, you should have realistic expectations. Since there is no perfect home warranty service, don’t be surprised if there will be times when your claims might not be covered based on the details of your contract.

When you talk to the customer support team, you should understand your coverage first, so you can avoid feeling frustrated in case you encounter denied claims or service delays.

What Is Choice Home Warranty?

Choice Home Warranty, also known as CHW, is a company which offers plans that cover your major home systems and appliances. Established in 2008, it can help alleviate your stress and financial strain as you maintain a home.

With the help of CHW, homeowners like you don't need to juggle different contractors or worry about finding someone you can trust to do repairs. Based on our Choice Home Warranty review research, it makes the process easier for you by vetting service professionals and ensuring that your repairs are completed on time.

As a home warranty provider, its services can provide relief whenever your air conditioner stops working in the middle of summer or your fridge full of food suddenly breaks down.

How Much Does Choice Home Warranty Cost?

If you’re wondering how much a plan costs, you can request detailed quotes from the Choice Home Warranty sales department.

While the company usually offers competitive pricing, the exact amount you need to pay may vary, depending on the coverage you choose and your specific needs. But no matter which Single Payment home warranty plan you pick, you don’t need to pay for the first month, at least.

Basic Plan

If you prefer a budget-friendly option, you can try the Basic Plan, which is the most affordable among Choice Home Warranty plans. This plan covers various basic systems in your homes, such as heating, electrical, and plumbing systems, as well as major appliances, like ovens and dishwashers.

While it does not offer comprehensive coverage, it's still a cost-effective option, helping you save money as a homeowner.

Total Plan

If you need more extensive coverage, you could go for the Total Plan, which includes everything in the Basic Plan, plus additional items such as air conditioning, refrigerators, and clothes washers. It may be the right fit if you value peace of mind as a homeowner, as this plan covers a wider range of systems and appliances in your house.

While you need to shell out more money at first, this investment costs more because it provides more convenience and protection.

While you won’t find the exact price for the Basic and Total Plans on the website, it’s only because the company needs to compute the cost, based on your location, property type, and square footage. You can get a free quote from the Choice Home Warranty sales team, however, as long as you answer the online form by providing your personal and property information.

What Does Choice Home Warranty Cover?

You might be wondering, “What exactly is a home warranty?” As emphasized by our Choice Home Warranty review, the company can help you cover the repair or replacement fees of a lot of major systems and appliances in your home, particularly if they stop working because of normal wear and tear.

If you’re curious to know what CHW covers, these include HVAC and electrical systems, built-in microwaves, and garbage disposals, although the exact coverage will also depend on what plan you choose.

As a home warranty provider, Choice Warranty’s coverage can lighten your financial burden if you encounter unexpected repairs, especially if you have an older home. By getting a warranty plan and paying a regular fee, you can avoid sudden repair bills, making it easier to plan financially.

Optional Add-Ons

You can also get add-ons from Choice Home Warranty if you need protection for items that aren't covered by your home warranty plan. These add-ons may cover your pools, spas, well pumps, sump pumps, and central vacuums, as well as other home systems.

If you add these extras to your plan, you can customize your coverage to fit your home's needs, so you can have an extra layer of protection while paying flexible fees.

What Does Choice Home Warranty Not Cover?

As you continue reading our Choice Home Warranty review, you should also be aware of what is not covered under the plans. Even if you can benefit from the company’s broad coverage, remember that there are also some exclusions.

For instance, you can’t file claims for pre-existing conditions, improper installation or maintenance, or cosmetic damages in your home. In case one of your systems or appliances was already broken before your coverage started, or if it was not installed properly, you might not get approved for repair or replacement under the warranty.

Review the details of your contract, so that you will know exactly what's covered and what's not, helping you avoid surprises down the line.

Where Is Choice Home Warranty Available?

Choice Home Warranty offers its services across most of the United States, so it’s likely that you can access them if you own a home in most states. The extensive network can provide you with consistent coverage and service quality in most areas, except California.

CHW’s nationwide availability gives you a good reason to pick this home warranty provider. If you relocate frequently, it gives you the chance to maintain continuous coverage for your homes.

Choice Home Warranty Reputation and Customer Reviews

When you read Choice Home Warranty reviews, you will see that the feedback posted by most customers are generally positive, with users usually talking about the company’s comprehensive coverage options and customer service.

However, you might also notice that some users share their frustrations in certain Choice Home Warranty reviews, reporting they are not happy with claim denials and service speed.

Choice Home Warranty vs. the Competition

You might be wondering if there are other alternatives to Choice Home Warranty. Here are other possible options for the best home warranties you may consider, along with their coverage options, pricing, and customer service quality.

Choice Home Warranty vs. American Home Shield

If you compare the things we talked about in our Choice Home Warranty review with American Home Shield, you will notice they have different approaches to home warranties.

On one hand, you can get more customizable plan options from American Home Shield, which can be a plus if you need specific coverage, although you might have to pay more.

On the other hand, it might be easier for you to understand Choice Home Warranty's simple plans, helping you balance coverage and cost.

Choice Warranty vs. Select Home Warranty

While both are reputable companies, you will see that these home warranty providers are also different from each other.

As you now know, Choice Home Warranty provides comprehensive coverage and responsive customer service, making it a solid choice if you need a reliable company with a simple-to-use interface.

In contrast, Select Home Warranty might appeal to you if you’re trying to stay within budget, as it boasts competitive pricing and promotional deals.

Choice Home Warranty Review: FAQs

Check out how we answered common questions about CHW, so that you can learn more about Choice Home Warranty.

How Long Does a Choice Home Warranty Last?

When you sign up for a plan, remember that the contracts for CHW plans usually last one year. Following the standard duration in the industry, it offers homeowners like you 12 months of protection as soon as you make the agreement. If you extend your contract regularly, you don’t need to worry if your essential home systems and appliances are affected by wear and tear.

Will Choice Home Warranty Replace My AC Systems?

Yes, Choice Home Warranty may replace your air conditioning system, particularly if the technician says it can’t be repaired, and it’s covered under your plan. But even if the Total Plan covers AC systems, you should still check your contract to see if there are any limitations or exclusions that might affect your claim.

Does Choice Home Warranty Cover Plumbing Issues?

Your warranty plan, whether you picked the Basic or Total one, is designed to cover plumbing issues, such as leaks, clogs, and other problems. If you want to know what the exceptions are, review the details of your contract.

How Do I File a Claim With Choice Home Warranty?

You can easily file a claim with CHW. To start the process, log in to the customer portal or dial the 24/7 customer service line. Report the issues right away, so you can avoid more damage. After you file a claim, the company will send a service technician to diagnose and repair the problem, while updating you every step of the way.

Choice Home Warranty Review: The Bottom Line

If you need a home warranty, Choice Home Warranty can help you get decent coverage at a fair price. Although it’s not perfect, you can possibly save money through its straightforward plans, while including add-ons to expand your home coverage.

Now that you’ve finished reading our Choice Home Warranty review, it’s time to decide if this provider is ideal for you.

