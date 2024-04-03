Best Home Warranty Companies (2024): Choosing Right for Your Needs

Home warranties are definitely getting more popular, kind of like having a superhero for your house! Stuff breaks all the time, right? And let's be honest, fixing or replacing things can put a dent in your wallet faster than you can say "ouch!" That's where a home warranty swoops in to save the day, just like your trusty superhero.

In this guide, we'll break down what the top home warranty companies are offering in 2024, starting with Choice Home Warranty. Think of it as your cheat sheet to find the best fit for you. We'll look at the pros and cons, how much they typically cost, and what's included in their plans. So, buckle up and keep reading – we'll find your home its hero in no time!

Finding the Best Home Warranty Company

This overview highlights the best home warranty companies. It focuses on everything from unmatched flexibility in selecting contractors to those with the most thorough coverage. Plus, we’ve helped simplify your decision-making process by giving you a clear picture of what each home warranty company offers.

1. Choice Home Warranty - Best Home Warranty Company Overall

(credit: PR)

Pros

Affordable monthly rates for comprehensive coverage

30-day repair guarantee on items post-repair

Coverage includes essential systems and appliances

Accessible claims process, available 24/7

Cons

Does not offer services in California and Washington

Overview

Choice Home Warranty is your one-stop shop for home protection plans, offering affordable options with a wide range of coverage. It is perfect for all sorts of homeowners nationwide, but they don't cover homes in California or Washington.

Why Choose Choice Home Warranty?

Choice Home Warranty hits the sweet spot between affordable prices and good coverage, like a two-for-one deal on peace of mind for your home. You also get optional add-ons you can choose from, like an umbrella that provides extra protection for unexpected things.

Plan Coverage and Cost

Choice Home Warranty provides two primary plans:

Basic: Covering major systems and select appliances

Total: Includes air conditioning, refrigerators, and laundry appliances

CHW stands out because of its wallet-friendly monthly rates, which start at under $55 and a service fee of $85 for each claim.

Summary

Choice Home Warranty sounds like a solid pick among the best home warranty companies if you want something affordable yet comprehensive. It's remarkable how you can customize their plans to suit your situation. And who doesn't appreciate a hassle-free claims process, right? It's like getting the perfect topping on your favorite ice cream.

>>Check out coverage and plans at Choice Home Warranty

2. American Home Shield - Best for Electronics Protection

(credit: PR)

Pros

Covers a wide range of electronic devices

No limit on the number of electronics covered

Includes power surge protection and mechanical failures

Covers new and old electronics, irrespective of purchase date

Cons

Exclusions include theft, loss, and cosmetic defects

Overview

American Home Shield is setting itself apart with its Electronics Protection Plan. Think of it as bubble wrap for all your precious tech toys at home. They've teamed up with Allstate Protection Plans to cover pretty much anything with a plug or a battery. This includes your TV and computer, fancy smart home speakers, and gaming console.

Why Choose American Home Shield?

American Home Shield is a top pick among the home warranty companies for homes packed with tech gear because of their Electronics Protection Plan. It doesn't matter when or where you bought your devices; they're covered.

Plan Coverage and Cost

The pricing for American Home Shield starts at $39.99. But it will cost you an extra $14 to $20 monthly to add the Electronics Protection Plan. The bright side is this plan covers everything from your computer to your smart home devices.

Summary

Imagine having a high-tech security system and a team of reliable security guards for your house – that's what American Home Shield offers. They've got flexible prices, cover a wide range of stuff (including your gadgets), and are backed by the big name Allstate.

>>Check out coverage and plans at American Home Shield

3. First American Home Warranty - Best for Appliance Coverage

(credit: PR)

Pros

High coverage limits for appliances

Customizable service fees to fit your budget

Many coverage options, including HVAC tune-ups

No limit on the age of home systems and appliances for coverage

Cons

Does not provide coverage in 17 states

Overview

First American Home Warranty has a reputation for going all out on appliance coverage. We're talking refrigerators, washers, dryers – the whole gang. And they do it all for a competitive price. This makes them a great choice if you're a homeowner who worries about surprise appliance breakdowns.

Why Choose First American Home Warranty?

Opting for First American among the best home warranty companies grants homeowners robust appliance protection, blending quality service with affordability. High coverage limits ensure significant repairs or replacements are covered, while the ability to choose service fees adds flexibility.

Plan Coverage and Cost

First American offers three tiers for their plans, like a pick-your-own-adventure for your home. They call them Starter, Essential, and Premium. There are options for $75, $100, and $125. The higher the fee, the lower your monthly rate.

Summary

First American puts you in the driver's seat when it comes to appliance protection. You get a bunch of different coverage options and flexible service fees, and you can pick what you need while keeping things affordable.

>>Check out coverage and plans at First American Home Warranty

4. First Premier Home Warranty - Best for Affordable Customization and Rapid Service

(credit: PR)

Pros

Competitive monthly pricing

Offers discounts for upfront payments on plans

A vast array of add-on coverage options for customization

Rapid response times for claims

Cons

Basic plans may exclude essential appliances and systems like HVAC

Overview

First Premier Home Warranty has been around since 1989, and it's clear they're all about making sure their customers are happy. The great thing is their policies are up for grabs no matter where you are in the U.S. Plus, they've made it super easy to submit a claim, whether by phone or online, and you can do it any time.

Why Choose First Premier Home Warranty?

Their affordable and flexible plans make them stand out among the best home warranty companies. Also, the speed at which they get repairs done is a huge plus—you won't be left hanging, waiting endlessly for a technician to show up. This quick turnaround will also save you money since you're less likely to need pricey emergency repairs while waiting for your warranty service.

Plan Coverage and Cost

First Premier keeps it straightforward with their Premier and Platinum plans. The Premier Plan takes care of the basics, like plumbing and your dishwasher, and then the Platinum Plan steps it up with additions like air conditioning and heating.

Summary

First Premier is making waves among the best home warranty companies with its affordable, customizable coverage and speedy service. They've got competitive service fees, a whole bunch of options for extra coverage, and they're quick on the draw when it comes to handling claims.

>>Check out coverage and plans at First Premier Home Warranty

5. Select Home Warranty - Best for Comprehensive Coverage

Pros

Offers roof leak repairs

Two months free on annual payment plans

Appliances and systems are covered regardless of age

60-day workmanship guarantee

Cons

Separate service fees for multiple trades

Overview

Select Home Warranty has it covered, from appliances and systems to roof leak repairs, which is fantastic for anyone looking for a comprehensive home warranty plan. The home warranty company keeps things hassle-free by skipping the home inspection part and offering three distinct plans to fit different needs and budgets.

Why Choose Select Home Warranty?

First, they offer broad coverage, meaning if your appliances give out from just regular use, they've got you covered for repairs or replacements. And then there's the pricing—it's really competitive. Opting for a home warranty with them isn’t going to drain your wallet, and they even throw in a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Plan Coverage and Cost

Select Home Warranty has something for everyone with their plans. Bronze Care is perfect for appliance coverage, Gold Care takes care of home systems, and Platinum Care gives you the whole package with comprehensive coverage.

Summary

Select Home Warranty provides flexible and all-encompassing coverage with some valuable plan options. It’s critical to know the coverage limits and understand your specific needs when picking out a plan.

>>Check out coverage and plans at Select Home Warranty

6. America's First Choice Home Club - Best for Flexible Contractors

Pros

You can choose your licensed technician for repairs

Labor and repairs are guaranteed for the duration of your contract

Offers additional perks and benefits

Discounts on appliances and systems from partnered companies

Cons

Coverage caps for most home systems are relatively low

Overview

America's First Choice Home Club, or AFC Home Club for short, allows you to choose your own contractor. Plus, with their customizable plans, you get to pick exactly what gets covered in your home. It’s like creating a tailored insurance plan just for your space, ensuring you only pay for what you really need.

Why Choose America's First Choice Home Club?

AFC lets you customize your plan. Don't want coverage for the pool? No problem. Or do you want just the essentials covered, like appliances? You can do that too. The best part is AFC guarantees its repairs for as long as you have the warranty. Moreover, they offer other benefits through partner companies, like home security discounts or medical benefits.

Plan Coverage and Cost

AFC Home Club offers four plans—Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond—covering home systems and appliances, with service fees from $75 to $125. Unique features include a workmanship guarantee of up to three years and the option to choose your own contractors.

Summary

America's First Choice Home Club is a top pick for flexible contractor options, comprehensive plans, and extended workmanship guarantee. Although limited to three states and with coverage limitations, its benefits and customization options make it a strong contender for homeowners seeking reliable protection.

>>Check out coverage and plans at America's First Choice Home Club

7. Cinch Home Services - Best for Preventative Maintenance

Pros

Offers a 180-day workmanship guarantee

Coverage includes unknown pre-existing conditions

Provides three service packages and deductible amounts to choose from

Cons

Higher service fees ($100-$150) compared to the industry average

Overview

Cinch Home Services offers preventative maintenance and system coverage right off the bat, which is something you'd have to pay extra for with other best home warranty companies. Plus, they cater to different types of homes, which is super handy. They've got three main plans: one for appliances, one for built-in systems, and a comprehensive one for the whole home.

Why Choose Cinch Home Services?

Choosing Cinch Home Services means comprehensive coverage, including preventative maintenance and a notable 180-day workmanship guarantee. Their flexible deductible options may cater to budget preferences, also providing discounts on new appliances and systems from select brands.

Plan Coverage and Cost

Prices start at $30.99 and go up to $93.99 monthly, while service fees can range between $100 and $150, which is standard for the best home warranties. Moreover, deductibles affect monthly premiums, varying coverage from specific home systems and appliances to comprehensive plans.

Summary

Cinch Home Services goes above and beyond with its offerings, like preventive maintenance and extensive coverage options. The 180-day workmanship guarantee is a strong selling point, showing confidence in their service quality. Covering unknown pre-existing conditions is a rare benefit that can provide homeowners peace of mind.

>>Check out coverage and plans at Cinch Home Services

What Is a Home Warranty?

It’s a service contract where you pay an annual fee for a warranty. In return, the home warranty company covers repairs or replacements for certain things in your house, especially if they break down due to normal wear and tear.

Home Warranty vs. Home Insurance

A home warranty serves as a safety net for your appliances and major systems, such as the HVAC, plumbing, or dishwasher. Meanwhile, home insurance is more like a shield for your entire house. It protects you financially if your house gets damaged by fire, theft, or a crazy hailstorm.

Is a Home Warranty Worth It?

So, is a home warranty right for you? It depends! It could be a good option if you're worried about unexpected repair bills, especially for older appliances or systems. However, if your stuff is newer and you're handy around the house, you might be better off saving the money you'd spend on a warranty.

>>Check out coverage and plans at Choice Home Warranty

What Are the Benefits of a Home Warranty?

The benefits of a home warranty include peace of mind, budget protection, and convenience. With a home warranty, you can budget more effectively, knowing that you won’t face steep expenses when major systems or appliances break down.

How Does a Home Warranty Work?

When you have a problem with a covered item, contacting your home warranty company is the first step. They send out a technician to look into the issue, which simplifies things quite a bit.

Whether they decide to repair or replace the item, knowing you'll only have to pay service fees as outlined in your plan can be reassuring. This straightforward process highlights why picking the best home warranty company is essential.

What Does a Home Warranty Cover?

Here's what's usually covered by home warranty companies:

Major Appliances: This includes your refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. If one of these stops working, the warranty can help fix or replace it.

Home Systems: Think heating, air conditioning, plumbing, and electrical systems. These are essential parts of your home, and the warranty can cover repairs if they malfunction.

Optional Coverage: Some of the best home warranties let you add extra items like pools, spas, or septic systems for an additional fee.

>>Check out coverage and plans at Choice Home Warranty

What a Home Warranty Won’t Cover

Generally, most of the best home warranties do not cover:

Pre-existing conditions detected during inspections

Items improperly installed or maintained

Non-mechanical items like windows or structural components

Damage from natural disasters, pests, or misuse

How Much Does a Home Warranty Cost?

The cost of home warranties varies, with most home warranty companies charging annual fees between $300 and $600. Service fees for each repair visit range from $75 to $125. The price difference comes down to the specific plan you choose, your coverage options, and the best home warranty company of choice.

How to Choose a Home Warranty

Choosing a home warranty is like picking the best safety net for your home's appliances and systems. Let's break it down into simple steps:

Determine Your Coverage Needs

Start by considering what in your home might need repairs soon. Are your appliances old? Do you have an aging HVAC system? Make a list of what’s important to cover, like your fridge, oven, or air conditioner. This step will help you figure out what kind of plan you need.

Decide on Your Budget

How much can you afford to spend on a warranty? Plans can vary in price, so you will need to consider what you're willing to pay for the coverage. Also, think about service fees, which are the amount you pay each time a technician comes out, and how they fit into your budget.

Read the Terms and Conditions

This part might seem a bit dull, but it's a super important step. You should check for limits on coverage, exclusions, and the process for making claims. Understanding these details will help you avoid surprises later on.

How to File a Home Warranty Claim

Filing a home warranty claim is pretty straightforward. First, when something breaks down, you check your warranty contract to make sure it's covered.

Then, you contact your home warranty provider, usually through their website or a phone call, and let them know what's happening. They'll arrange for a technician to come out and check the issue.

You pay service fees as outlined in your contract, and if the repair or replacement is covered, the home warranty company takes care of the rest. It's all about communicating clearly and following the steps laid out in your warranty plan.

What to Do if Your Home Warranty Claim Is Denied

If your home warranty claim gets denied, don't panic—it's like hitting a bump in the road, not a dead end. To get started, review the reason for the denial; it could be something as simple as a paperwork error or a misunderstanding about your coverage. Reach out to your home warranty company and ask for a detailed explanation.

What Voids a Home Warranty?

Actions that can void your contract with home warranty companies include:

Neglect or improper maintenance : Failing to perform regular maintenance as required by the manufacturer can void coverage.

Unauthorized repairs : Making repairs or alterations without prior authorization from your home warranty company.

Misuse or abuse : Damaging an item through improper use.

Frequently Asked Questions About Home Warranties

We answer common questions homeowners usually ask about home warranties and the best home warranty companies.

Are Home Warranties Worth It for Older Homes?

Older homes can be trickier. The best home warranties can be a lifesaver if your vintage furnace decides to sing its swan song in the middle of winter. But some home warranty companies might exclude repairs for super old appliances or systems with outdated parts. The key is to read the fine print and see if the coverage matches the potential repairs you might face in an older home.

Are Home Warranties Mandatory?

Nope! Home warranties are entirely optional. It's like deciding between cable TV or streaming services – totally up to you and your needs.

Does a Home Warranty Cover Existing Problems?

Unfortunately, home warranties typically don't cover existing problems lurking in your home. They're more like insurance for future breakdowns, not a magic fix for anything already broken.

What Is the Best Home Warranty Company With No Waiting Period?

There isn't a single "best" company, as it depends on your specific needs and location. However, some of the best home warranty companies offer plans with shorter waiting periods between when you buy the warranty and when you can file a claim. It's worth researching the best home warranty companies to see who offers the quickest turnaround.

How Can You Avoid Home Warranty Scams?

Be wary of high-pressure sales tactics or home warranty companies asking for upfront payments before you can review the contract. Always get everything in writing and read the fine print carefully. Trustworthy companies will happily answer your questions and clearly explain the coverage details.

How Are Home Warranties Regulated?

Individual states regulate the best home warranty companies, so the specifics can vary. Researching your state's regulations can give you extra peace of mind. If you’ve had a negative experience with your home warranty company, you can report directly to the Federal Trade Commission.

Summary

Picking a home warranty is like finding the perfect pair of jeans – it has to fit you just right. Older house? Then, you might need a more comprehensive plan, like a warranty with beefed-up coverage for potential breakdowns. Trust is critical, too, and Choice Home Warranty seems to be the best home warranty company for folks looking for both service and reliability.

But here's the thing – don't just jump in with both feet! The devil's in the details, as they say. Make sure you understand what's covered under the warranty plan.

This is a sponsored article. The article should not be considered as advice.