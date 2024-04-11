Exploring Home Warranty of America: Your Complete 2024 Guide

Owning a home is like being the captain of a ship at sea. Whatever happens is your responsibility, including unexpected and possibly expensive breakdowns.

One way to avoid unwelcome repair surprises is to sign up with a home warranty company like Home Warranty of America. Its plans cover appliances, plus electrical, heating, plumbing, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Read our Home Warranty of America to learn about its plans, cost, and alternatives like Choice Home Warranty.

Home Warranty of America at a Glance

Pros

Available in all 50 states

Transferable warranty if you sell your home

30-day money back guarantee

13 months of coverage

No age limit on appliances or equipment

Cons

No add-on coverage for leaking roofs

Quick Verdict

Whether you’re buying, selling, or already own a home, Home Warranty of America can help protect you against expensive system and equipment failure.

With two different plans to choose from, there are no home inspections or any age restrictions on appliances or equipment. Claims can be made by phone, and you get 13 months of coverage by a national network of professionals.

You can get a free quote, or explore the company website to learn more about Home Warranty of America and what it can bring to the table.

What Is Home Warranty of America?

Home Warranty of America is a nationwide company offering warranties to current homeowners, buyers, and sellers to help protect the important systems and appliances in their homes.

HWA has been in business since 1996; it’s also a member of the National Home Service Contract Association (NHSCA).

(credit: PR)

Home Warranty of America Plans and Pricing

Home Warranty of America offers two different warranty plans to customers.

Premier Plan

This plan offers basic protection from everyday home disasters. Basic heating, plumbing, electrical, many kitchen appliances, washers, dryers, garage door systems, and much more are covered. Take note, though: the only system not covered with basic service is air conditioning.

You won’t find the exact cost on the company website, since the price may change based on what coverage you need. However, you only have to fill out the online form to get a quote.

Premier Plus Plan

The Premier Plus package has everything the Premier Plan does plus air conditioning. There are also extra allowances available for many of the services offered in the basic Premier Plan.

Again, there’s no actual price listed on the official website, although it’s easy to request a quote from HWA.

What’s Covered by Home Warranty of America?

Some of the systems and appliances covered by Home Warranty of America include the following:

Air conditioning (only for Plus package)

Heating and furnace

Water heater

Plumbing

Dishwasher

Range or oven

Electrical system

Trash compactor

Ceiling and exhaust fans

Burglar and fire alarm systems

Washers and dryers

What’s Not Included in Home Warranty of America?

These are some of the home appliances and systems not covered by either of Home Warranty’s Premier Plans:

Insect infestations or pests

Lack of maintenance or cleaning

Electric surges or non-working electric systems

Damage caused by water

Mold, fungus, or mildew

Weather catastrophes

Fire

Theft

HWA Home Warranty Availability

Home Warranty of America is available all throughout the 50 states of the U.S., including Washington D.C.

However, the accessible options, individual plan pricing, and what’s included in your home warranty could change according to where you live.

How Can You File a Claim With HWA Home Warranty?

Requesting service or filing a claim with HWA is both fast and easy. Here’s how it works:

When an item that’s covered by your plan breaks down, you can request service for it either day or night via online or by phone .

Once service is requested, a qualified pro will then contact you to make an appointment. At that time, you will pay your Trade Call Fee (TCF)—which is a fixed fee attached to the specific plan you have.

A qualified and licensed contractor will then come to diagnose your situation and offer a solution to either repair or replace your equipment.

HWA Home Warranty Reviews

Whenever you’re shopping for something, what other customers have to say about the service or product is always important.

Here’s what some major review sites have to say about Home Warranty of America.

Trustpilot

On this well-known consumer review site, HWA has over 1,300 reviews with 64% of them giving either a 4 or 5 out of a possible 5 stars; the company got an average of 3.7 stars in all.

Best Company

On this popular review site, consumers are pretty much evenly divided when it comes to the pluses and minuses of HWA. Overall, there are more than 1,300 reviews with 47% or nearly half of customers awarding either 4 or 5 stars out of a possible 5. As for the average rating, HWA received a general score of 3.6 stars.

HWA Home Warranty vs. the Competition

Here’s how Home Warranty of America fares when it goes head-to-head with some of the other best home warranty companies.

(credit: PR)

These two companies are pretty evenly matched in the various categories we looked at.

If you start off with cost, Choice Home Warranty is a bit more expensive when it comes to the basic plan, while Home Warranty of America is pricier on the combo Premier Plus deal.

Choice Home Warranty is slightly better with its flat service fee, yet each company gives you one free month when you pay annually.

Appliance coverage is mostly the same as well, with each covering something the other doesn’t.

Choice Home Warranty covers trash compactors, while HWA handles clothes washers.

As far as home systems go, HWA takes care of doorbells, while CHW covers central vacuums (though only as a specific add-on).

In general, Home Warranty of America covers a few more items with its top plan. For labor and parts though, it’s once again a dead heat, with each covering labor for 30 days and parts for 90 days.

>>Check out the best plans from Choice Home Warranty

(credit: PR)

When it comes to comparing these two home warranty companies, the key is in the details.

It begins with Cinch Home Services not being available in either Hawaii or Alaska, while Home Warranty of America is available in 50 U.S. states, plus Washington D.C.

Either service lets you file claims on a 24/7 basis, 365 days a year; both also allow customers to pay a heftier service fee while shelling out less each month. The difference is that Cinch Home Services has a lower overall starting fee at $75 and HWA service fees start at $100.

A more noticeable difference is when you start to analyze services you pay extra for. HWA’s plans exclude attic fans, yet Cinch Home Services does include attic fans.

HWA also doesn’t provide coverage for corroding or rusty parts or sediment damage in appliances, while Cinch does.

Overall, HWA has a higher total payout limit per year at $15,000 while Cinch is a bit behind with a cap of $10,000. To balance things out, HWA only has a 30-day workmanship guarantee while Cinch offers a 180-day commitment for this aspect.

A final major difference is that Cinch Home Services offers separate appliance, system, and total home plans while HWA only offers two tiers of total home plans.

>>Check out the best plans from Cinch Home Services

Frequently Asked Questions About HWA Home Warranty

Here are some of the most common questions asked by consumers interested in finding out more about Home Warranty of America.

Does AIG Own Home Warranty of America?

No, AIG does not own Home Warranty of America. HWA was acquired in 2012 by Direct Energy. In 2022, certain assets from HWA were purchased by Choice Home Warranty.

Who Owns HWA Home Warranty?

Currently, Choice Home Warranty owns certain assets of HWA, while continuing to operate HWA as a separate brand.

How Much Does HWA Cost?

There’s no standard pricing for both the basic or Premier Plan and the more premium Premier Plus Plan; after all, the cost fluctuates according to what kind of home you have and how big it is. HWA’s TCF—also known as service fee—usually starts at $100.

Is HWA a Good Warranty Company?

HWA has strengths as a home warranty company: its nationwide availability and 13-month coverage. It has its downsides too, though, like its limited plan options and relatively short workmanship guarantee. Whether it’s a good warranty company for you or not will depend on what your priorities are.

Is It Easy To Cancel a Home Warranty of America Subscription?

Yes, it is easy to cancel an HWA subscription. If you received your home warranty as part of a home purchase, or if you’ve purchased the warranty, you can cancel either within 30 days free of charge (at least if no claims have been made).

Which Company Offers the Best Warranty?

Aside from Home Warranty of America, other companies with an edge in the industry include Choice Home Warranty, American Home Shield, and First American Home Warranty. Since everyone seems to have a different opinion, it would probably be best to shop around and see which home warranty company offers the best deal for your needs.

The Bottom Line on Home Warranty of America

There’s nothing more annoying than when a home system or appliance breaks down. First, there’s the inconvenience and time it takes to deal with it. Plus, there’s the cost you have to pay.

An established home warranty company like Home Warranty of America might help you sort out home repair problems by providing both dependable repair back-up and low monthly cost.

If you’re more interested in what other companies have to offer, you could also check out Choice Home Warranty and other reliable options.

This is a sponsored article. The article should not be considered as advice.