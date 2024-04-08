Select Home Warranty Review 2024: Prices, Plans & Coverage Options

If you have purchased homeowners’ insurance, you may have realized that it does not cover appliances and systems. Fortunately, home warranties can be a cost-effective way to provide financial protection for major appliances and systems such as HVAC units.

Read our Select Home Warranty review to explore its plans, coverage, add-ons, guarantees, customer feedback, and potential alternatives. Find out the Select Home Warranty prices to learn if it’s worth the investment.

Select Home Warranty Review at a Glance

Pros

Covers a wide range of items

Relatively longer 90-day repair guarantee

Affordable plans starting at below $1 per day

Nationwide availability

Cons

Lower coverage caps

You cannot choose the technician

Quick Verdict

Select Home Warranty offers affordable repair or replacement guarantees for covered appliances and systems. You can rapidly connect with skilled professionals, potentially helping you save time and money.

What Is Select Home Warranty?

Founded in 2012, Select Home Warranty (SHW) is a company that covers the repair and replacement costs of home systems and appliances in the US. The long list of covered items may include your clothes washer and dryer, AC unit, plumbing system, and even your swimming pool depending on your plan.

If you notice a problem with a covered system or appliance, simply call or make a claim and you will be connected with an in-network technician. SHW’s repair guarantee is longer than many competitors.

Home warranties are different from the manufacturers’ warranties you receive with products such as HVAC units. They are renewable annually and do not cover defects. Instead, the purpose of home warranties is to cover wear and tear from normal use.

Unlike manufacturing warranties, you can initiate them to cover appliances bought by the previous owners of your home.

This Select Home Warranty review will analyze if it can be a potential valuable investment for homeowners like you.

Select Home Warranty Prices and Plans

This Select Home Warranty review section features the three tiers of home warranty plans. The packages are typically cheaper if you purchase annual plans instead of paying monthly.

Bronze Care

The Bronze Care plan is the most basic. This covers your refrigerator, stove, oven, cooktop, dishwasher, clothes washer, clothes dryer, garbage disposal, and built-in microwave oven.

Gold Care

The Gold Care plan covers heating, your AC unit, water heater, your electrical system, ductwork, and plumbing. However, they do not include anything listed in the Bronze plan above.

Although Gold Care plans cover systems and Bronze plans cover appliances, the prices are generally comparable.

Platinum Care

Platinum Care covers everything in both the Bronze and Gold plans, alongside plumbing stoppages, ceiling fans, and your garage door opener.

Like the Bronze and Gold Care plans, Platinum Care’s costs vary. Still, this is the best deal out of the three plans, as it costs only a few dollars more per month to cover a much larger range of items.

Select Home Warranty Prices

According to our research for this Select Home warranty review, the exact price for each plan will depend on each customer’s location and requirements. You can request for a free quote on the official website by providing your personal information and selecting the plan you’re interested in.

Although the website does not list the actual costs, the company estimates that the Select Home Warranty prices start at less than $1 daily. It also claims that you can possibly get up to $150 savings on all the plans. SHW also offers two additional months at no extra charge for all customers regardless of their plan.

What Does Select Home Warranty Cover?

Select Home Warranty covers the specified appliances and systems for damage caused by the normal wear and tear of correct use. This must be the result of normal aging, occurring despite proper maintenance.

All items have coverage caps, with appliances, electrical systems, and plumbing systems capped at $500 each. Heating and cooling systems each have $3,000 caps.

However, the age of your appliances and systems doesn’t matter. There is no cap on how old an item can be before it is ineligible for repairs, unlike traditional warranties. Many of these only last for a year or two, and lose validity when the previous owner sells their home to you.

Better yet, all plans include free roof leak coverage, setting Select Home Warranty apart from other companies. Many only provide limited roof coverage, if any at all.

Furthermore, you can purchase plans even if you do not live in a standalone home. Select Home Warranty also covers condos, multiple units, manufactured homes, and rental properties.

Optional Add-Ons

This Select Home Warranty review sections lists the several optional add-ons you can purchase:

Stand-alone freezer

Pool pump

Septic system

Sump pump

Lawn sprinkler

Well pump

Central vacuum

All of these items cost extra. Pool coverage is the most expensive, but your filter, pump, and heating system are all included.

What Does Select Home Warranty Not Cover?

Like other home warranties, Select Home Warranty has a number of exclusions:

Problems from manufacturing defects

Incorrect installation and issues arising from this

Pre-existing damage that took place before you purchased your plan

Cosmetic issues

Electrical failures

Clogged drains or lines

Problems caused by refrigerant leaks

Acts of nature, such as a tree falling on the outdoor component of your AC unit

The company holds homeowners responsible for maintaining appliances and systems. You must continue regular tune-ups and cleaning by licensed technicians or your cover will be restricted.

SHW can request proof of maintenance on any item. The company may cap coverage to $150 per item after three months if you don’t provide it.

Select Home Availability

Select Home Warranty is available in many states in the U.S. While the official website doesn’t provide a complete list of all covered states, the company claims that it has served many Americans across the nation since it was established in 2012. Keep in mind that the exact state coverage may change over time based on various factors.

Select Home Warranty Reviews: Customer Feedback

The company has received many positive Select Home Warranty reviews on the web. With a 3.8/5 star rating on Trustpilot out of over 4,800 reviews, 61% of these are five-star reviews, while another 8% are four stars. As for Consumer Affairs where it has a 3.9/5 average score, 67% of the almost 13,900 reviews are five-star ratings.

One reviewer from Consumer Affairs describes two recent issues as either resolved or well in the process of being completed. Although the client had difficulties with technicians, the customer service team reassigned the project to different professionals to address the challenge.

Select Home Warranty Review of Alternatives

If you’re looking for the top home warranty companies aside from Select Home Warranty, American Home Shield and Cinch are solid contenders.

American Home Shield Home Warranty is a provider with services available in all states except Alaska. The cost is generally more expensive than Select Home Warranty prices, but the coverage limits for each appliance are higher.

American Home Shield covers items such as your whirlpool tub motor, garage door opener, toilets, and built-in vents from the lowest plan tier. You can even receive discounts on your AC and heating tune-ups. However, roof parts such as shingles and tiles are only covered in the ShieldGold and ShieldPlatinum plans and are not free add-ons.

Cinch Home Services is similar to Select Home Warranty since its plans cover appliances, systems, or both. However, Cinch provides a longer 180-day workmanship guarantee in case the repairs create new damage. Plus, you can rely on 24/7 support from a mobile app.

Some estimates of Cinch’s monthly fees are cheaper than Select Home Warranty prices. Nevertheless, the service fees are higher, so your overall costs may be the same or higher with Cinch.

Cinch covers certain additional items in its set plans, such as hot tubs, attic fans, and garage door openers. However, it does not provide roof leak coverage like SHW. Cinch’s services are also unavailable in Hawaii, while Select Home Warranty does cover residents in this state.

FAQs: Select Home Warranty Review

Here are the first questions homeowners often ask when researching home warranty plans.

Is Select Home Warranty Legit?

Yes; Select Home Warranty has been an established company since 2012 that legitimately provides home warranties in the US. It has gained thousands of independent positive reviews from customers online.

Do You Need a Home Warranty?

It depends on your priorities. While not all homeowners opt to get a home warranty, you might need one if you prefer to have extra coverage to avoid repair costs. This warranty covers appliances and systems that are not protected by other insurance types. Some estimates find that most homeowners will need repairs on at least one covered item each year.

Does Select Home Warranty Require a Home Inspection?

No; you do not need an inspection before you qualify for a Select Home Warranty plan. However, the company can request proof that you are correctly maintaining the covered items.

Is American Home Shield Better Than Select Home Warranty?

Not necessarily; whether American Home Shield or Select Home Warranty is better depends on your budget and needs. American Home Shield is more expensive but has higher coverage caps, while Select Home Warranty is more affordable but has more limited coverage caps. Moreover, some states may only have one option available.

How Much Is the Service Fee for Select Home Warranty?

Select Home Warranty explains that your service fee will range from $75-100, depending on how long your contract is. Take note that this service fee is a requirement whether or not the full or partial claim is granted or denied by the company.

How Do I File a Claim With Select Home Warranty?

To file a claim with Select Home Warranty, log in and use the client portal or call the company. SHW will send a technician once the team approves your claim.

How Can I Cancel Select Home Warranty?

To cancel your Select Home Warranty plan, call the company to speak with a customer service representative. You can cancel within 30 days for a full refund. If you cancel after this time, you will receive a prorated refund and must pay a $75 fee.

Select Home Warranty Reviews: The Bottom Line

Select Home Warranty offers great value for money when it comes to saving money on home appliances and system repairs.

If normal wear and tear is your main issue and you maintain your home, you can potentially save hundreds of dollars a year in repair costs. Furthermore, you can look forward to quality repair services by professionals. Even if you do not need to make a service request, you can enjoy peace of mind that your warranties won’t expire.

Overall, our Select Home Warranty review concludes that this provider is a great option for most homeowners. As it does have some limitations, we still recommend that you research several companies before making your final decision.

This is a sponsored article. The article should not be considered as advice.