Best Window Installation Companies: Top Choices in 2024

High electric bills, drafts, and faded furniture or carpets are all signs your windows need replacement. But with so many choices on the market, many of us don’t know where to start when looking for new windows.

The best window installation companies on our list provide high-quality window frames, energy-efficient window panes, and professional installation.

We’ll take you through seven top choices for window installation companies, starting with Renewal by Anderson. Each company provides unique services, price points, and more, giving you several options to find the best company.

Best Window Installation Companies: Quick Overview

1. Renewal by Andersen - Best Window Installation Company Overall

Pros

Each window custom-made for your home

Uses augmented reality tool for homeowners to visualize potential windows

Manufacturer all products in the US

Located throughout 48 states

Cons

Financing done through third-party and may have hidden fees

Why Choose Renewal by Anderson?

Renewal by Anderson has hundreds of stores throughout the US, specializing in custom-made windows. Their high-quality windows, professional installation, and strong warranty make them one of the best window installation companies.

The company uses Fibrex for the frames, a strong material that is built to be as narrow as possible and comes in various colors and patterns. They also provide many window pane options that fit your budgetary and energy efficiency needs.

Types of Windows Offered

Renewal by Anderson offers these window options:

Double-Hung

Bay

Casement

Picture

Sliding

Awning

Specialty (including arched, round, pentagon, and more)

Summary

With nearly three million windows installed in the US, Renewal by Anderson is one of the best window installation companies nationwide. You’ll find customizable windows, from window pane to frame color, that suit the efficiency and aesthetics of your home.

>>Schedule your free estimate from Renewal by Anderson

2. Champion Windows - Best In-House Manufactured Windows

Pros

Customizable products, styles, colors, and warranties

In-person and virtual consultations available

Provides financing and energy bill calculator

ENERGY STAR-certified windows

Cons

Limited availability

Only offer vinyl window frames

Why Choose Champion Windows?

Champion Windows has over fifty years of experience manufacturing and installing doors, awnings, and windows. After an in-person or virtual consultation, the company will custom-build windows to fit your specifications. The company’s window frames are made from high-quality vinyl with unique thermal insulation to keep your home climate-controlled.

Each product from Champion Windows comes with a Limited Lifetime Warranty, which covers your windows from installation to the life of your home. Whatever the reason, if your window breaks, your seal fails, or your screen rips, they’ll fix or replace it.

Types of Windows Offered

Here are some of the types of windows Champion Windows offers:

Picture

Bay and bow

Sliding

Casement

Double Hung

Awning

Glass block

Shaped

Garden

Summary

Champion Windows makes our list of best window installation companies for their high-quality in-home manufactured windows and outstanding warranties. Though their windows are only vinyl, the company’s focus on quality in their products and installation makes it a great choice.

>>Find more details about Champion Windows

3. Window Nation - Best for Variety of Price Points

Pros

Have installed over 1 million windows

Carry 10 brands of windows for over 1,500 styles and price point choices

Windows come with FlexScreen screens

Claim that 96% of their installations don’t need follow-up service

Cons

Manufactured “deals” that don’t save a ton of money

Why Choose Window Nation?

Window Nation was established by third-generation window replacement experts, brothers Harley and Aaron Magden, who founded the company in 2006. The company carries ten window brands and offers vinyl and wood frame options to suit your home's aesthetic design and climate needs.

The company offers free in-home consultations, where they will measure existing windows and provide you with a wide range of windows, offering different styles, energy efficiency, and price points. They also partner with FlexScreens, a company that produces high-quality screens, which come with every window purchase.

Types of Windows Offered

Here are some of the window options from Window Nation:

Double hung

Vent

Sliding

Casement

Bow

Bay

Garden

Specialty

Summary

With over 15 years of experience in the window industry, Window Nation is one of the best window installation companies for homeowners looking for multiple options. With 1,500 custom window styles, the company can provide homeowners with the style and price point they need.

>>Find more details about Window Nation

4. Window Pros by Billy.com - Best Window Replacement Process

Pros

100% free service

Connects you with professionals, saving you time and money

Compare and contrast contractors all on one platform

Can complete new installations, repairs, or emergency services

Cons

Not a direct window company

Why Choose Window Pros by Billy.com?

Billy.com’s platform was founded to take the legwork out of searching for contractors. Visit the company’s website and fill in the project you need, such as the number of windows you need, the material, and the style. From there, the platform will match you with contractors who can offer the exact service you need while matching your budget.

What’s best about this service is that it’s completely free and takes around a minute to get matched. The platform features many professionals, from carpenters and house cleaners to family law attorneys.

Types of Windows Offered

Billy.com’s contractors can provide the most traditional window types, or their professionals can help you choose the best window. Here are some of the window types they offer:

Bay or bow

Fixed

Sliding glass

Garden

Casement

Double hung

Single Hung

Customizable

Summary

Finding the best window installation companies can be overwhelming. Billy.com’s platform simplifies finding Window Pros, matching you with local contractors in around a minute.

>>Find the best window installation companies for you with Window Pros

5. Statewide Remodeling - Best for Award-Winning Service

Pros

80,000+ projects completed

High-standards with expert installation teams

Windows come with money-back guarantee and lifetime warranty

Has won tons of awards like “Vendor of the Year” and “Consumers’ Choice Award”

Cons

Only available in four states

Why Choose Statewide Remodeling?

Statewide Remodeling was founded with a customer-first approach to home improvement. For the past 27 years, they have offered high-quality, customizable, and in-house manufactured windows. Their installation team pays close attention to detail and are highly trained experts.

Their dedication to customer service has earned the company the “Consumers’ Choice Award” and Sam’s Club “Vendor of the Year.” On top of this, the company has an A+ accreditation with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), making its home improvement services highly trusted.

Types of Windows Offered

Statewide Remodeling offers the following window replacement:

Garden

Awning

Bay

Bow

Slider

Picture

Casement

Double

Summary

Though Statewide Remodeling has a limited service area, their services are nationally ranked. Their window designers, installers, and customer service representatives make the installation process as easy and quick as possible.

>>Request a window installation quote from Statewide Remodeling today

6. Networx - Best Window Installation Connection Service

Pros

Connection service, linking homeowners to local contractors

Provides average cost for similar projects in your area

Users can browse through contractor profiles for work samples, reviews, etc.

Connecting homeowners and contractors since 2004

Cons

Does not provide window replacement itself

Why Choose Networx?

Networx is an online resource that connects homeowners to contractors. In the last twenty years, the platform has linked millions of homeowners to professionals in various projects.

Networx stands out for its custom profiles. Each contractor can showcase their expertise with videos, special promotions, photos of past projects, and reviews for past customers. Homeowners can browse through these profiles to find the best window installation companies in their local area.

Types of Windows Offered

Networx does not provide windows on their platform. They’re simply a matching website that makes the process of finding professional contractors.

Summary

Networx’s user-friendly platform takes the stress out of finding the top window replacement contractors. Their detailed contractor profiles, plus convenient tools like the project cost calculator, make finding your ideal contractor much more effortless*.

>>Find the best window installation companies with Networx

7. Thumbtack - Best for Finding Local Professionals

Pros

Supports smaller, local contractors and businesses

Easy-to-use platform for finding leads

Has 300,000+ contractors in the community

Convenient mobile app

Cons

Not a window replacement provider

Why Choose Thumbtack?

Like Networx, Thumbtack is a platform that connects local contractors and small businesses to homeowners needing their expertise. The website and app make it easier to find window replacements in their area, with over 300,000 contractors on their platform.

With Thumbtack, users can specify the exact details of their project, narrowing down the choices of contractors. On top of this, the app and website make it easy to view contractors side-by-side and compare prices and reviews.

Types of Windows Offered

As previously mentioned, Thumbtack doesn’t provide windows but connects homeowners to small businesses that can.

Summary

If you’re just searching for the best window installation companions, Thumbtack is a great platform. Their user-friendly interface, a wide range of contractors, and the application take the stress out of finding local businesses.

What Is the Average Cost To Install a Window?

First, let’s dive into a few factors that affect the price of windows. The size, type of material you choose, and installation difficulty will all lead to different prices. Your location also may affect how much you pay, too.

On average, a window installation costs between $300 and $1,000 per window. This price includes the window itself and the installation process.

Factors To Consider When Choosing Windows for Your Home

Next, we’ll look at the key factors you should consider when buying new windows.

Types of Windows

There are tons of different types of windows available. Some of the most popular types include:

Double-hung

Casement

Awning

Sliding

Picture

Skylight

Storm

Each type of window has unique features, from architectural style to aesthetics. The best window installation companies can give you a general idea of what windows will fit in your home.

Window Warranties

Before choosing between the best window installation companies, research what types of warranties the company offers. You should select a contract that includes warranties for material covering the physical window and installation, which protects you from installation problems.

How Do I Choose the Best Window Installation Company?

We have a few tips to help you narrow down your search for the best window installation companies:

Find Companies in Your Area

Create a list of reputable installation companies in your area. Do a quick web search, ask for recommendations from friends and families, or look at local directories. You can also rank your favorite companies based on how long they’ve been in business and their reputation for quality and customer service.

Check Accreditations and Certifications

Look for the best window installation companies that are certified and accredited by industry organizations. Top companies have accreditations from places like the Window and Door Manufacturers Association (WDMA) or trusted sources like the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Installation and Material Warranties

As mentioned previously, be sure to read the warranties thoroughly to know what each company is offering. You’ll want to choose a company that provides material and installation warranties.

In-Home Estimates

Reputable window companies will provide you with a complimentary in-home estimate, giving you accurate information about the price and amount of time the project will take. A company professional will visit your home, measure existing windows, and discuss what you have in mind for replacement.

Once you’ve made your list of companies, have your top choices give you a cost estimate. This way, you can compare their quotes and choose the best value for your needs. You can also read more online about window replacement costs to know what to expect.

Read Customer Reviews

One of the best ways to gauge the quality of the best window installation companies is by reading customer reviews. Look at each company’s TrustPilot and BBB pages and thoroughly read the positive and negative reviews to get a good idea of each company's potential pros and cons.

Best Window Installation Companies: FAQ

We’ll look at some of the most common questions customers ask.

What Is the Best Company To Install Windows?

Our top pick for the best window installation companies is Renewals by Andersen, for their high-quality, custom-made windows. But each platform we reviewed offers unique benefits, making them worth considering depending on your needs.

How Much Should I Pay To Install Windows?

As mentioned above, the average window installation is between $300 and $1,000. This price, however, can change based on the window’s size, material, type, and installation complexity. Getting an in-home estimate will give you a more precise price for your new windows.

How Do I Find a Good Window Installer?

First, you’ll want to research reputable window replacement companies in your city. Rank the best window installation companies on their reputation, accreditations, certifications, and positive customer reviews. You can research these companies by asking friends, family members, and neighbors or consulting review websites.

How Often Do You Need To Replace Windows?

The average lifespan for windows is between 15 to 30 years. However, several factors can reduce their lifespan, such as extreme weather conditions, lack of routine maintenance, or improper installation. Professional window installation companies suggest regularly inspecting your windows for any signs of wear, installation issues, or deterioration.

What Type of Window Is the Most Energy-Efficient

There are several things windows can have to be more energy efficient. For example, windows with low-emissivity (Low-E) coatings and multiple panes provide extra efficiency. These windows are designed to reduce heat transfer, keeping the hot air outside in the summer and warm air inside in the winter. The best way to find high-efficiency windows is by choosing ENERGY STAR-certified products.

Best Window Installation Companies: Final Thoughts

Not only will replacing your windows keep your home warm in the winter or excellent in the summer, but they’ll also add beauty to your home. With our list of the best window installation companies, you’ll find what you're looking for, from small local businesses to country-wide providers.

Renewal by Anderson tops our list for their high-efficiency and custom-made windows. However, each company on our list provides unique aspects that may fit your needs.

