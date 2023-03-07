Top 10 best professional resume writing services

Best Professional Resume Writing Services That Get You Noticed

Does writing a resume sound like a personal punishment? Well, you’re not alone. Blame it on the lack of time, average writing skills, or no knowledge of resume-scanning software, the truth is that we all need third-party help from time to time. Especially if this is your first job search to do in order to join the workforce. Yes, hiring a resume writer is a solution to questions like ‘Can I pay someone to write my resume?’

The good news is that you don’t have to search for professional resume writing services yourself - we’ve done a list of writing agencies with PARWCC, CTR, NRWA, RWA, and CDI certified writers.

Best Online Resume Services

Which Resume Writing Service is Best?

Most third-party companies are actually best resume writing services online. This means that all communication between a customer and a company goes through the Internet. A common advice is to check the company’s reputation and credentials before you pay for resume writing or hire a resume writer. Things to look for when searching for a resume writer online are as follows:

Reviews . Check what the customers say about the company’s services on independent platforms rather than the company’s site itself;

Certifications . A top resume writing service will suggest you the services of a certified professional with great writing skills;

Portfolios . The best professional resume writing services online will allow you to check the examples of work previously done by a resume writer of your choice;

Guarantees and policies. The best resume services have a money-back policy if their customers are unhappy with the result and a revision policy in case alterations get necessary.

Is It Worth Paying for a Resume Service?

Well, before you start searching for a professional resume writer, you should learn first that there is no such thing as a free resume writer. All resume writing services have special prices depending on the complexity of your resume/cover letter and the deadline. If you’re still undecided whether hiring writer is worth it, check the list of benefits an expert resume writer brings to the table:

You invest in your career by making sure your resume is polished, free from grammar mistakes, and has a structure that lists the data in a right order;

Saving time and keeping your nerve goes without saying;

A resume writer will expand your career resources if you’re an industry changer or has been out of the game for a long time;

Moving up the career ladder is quicker with your resume professionally done;

A professional writer will help you to successfully navigate the ATS system.

How Much Should a Resume Writing Service Cost?

First and foremost, best professional resume writing services differ. ‘Can someone help me do my resume?’ Yes! ‘Can a resume writer do my resume and a cover letter?’ Sure! ‘Can I pay someone to write my resume in a day?’ Again yes, you can. As you see, there is a big variety of professional resume writing services. The question is: how do their prices differ?

Well, most prices for resume writing come in the $89-200 range. This is exactly what is considered an average price on the market. Everything that goes above or below this benchmark should be proceeded with caution. All because a low or high price is a sign of a scam or low language proficiency of the company’s writers.

Here at Skillhub, we use the newest resume writing technologies to keep you happy and help you land an interview in a matter of days.

Top 10 Resume Writing Services Based on Reviews, Quality, and Prices

When making a list of the best certified resume writing services, we took into account factors like support availability, customers’ reviews, the company’s rate, the level of writers’ professionalism, and the pricing system. Find the best professional resume writers and answer the annoying I need someone to do my cover letter and to write my resume?’ question forever.

Professional Resume Writing Services

#1: Skillhub

Skillhub is known for the top professional resume writers and 24/7 customer support.

#2: Upwork

Upwork has the greatest freelancers that will offer you a professional resume service.

#3: Fiverr

Fiverr has the lowest prices and is one of the cheap writing services.

#4: Resumeservices24

One of the best resume-writing platforms with the most effective resume services.

#5: Topresume

The platform Topresume with the biggest number of professional customized templates.

#6: ResumeCompanion

Like a true friend, Resume Companion will review your resume for free.

#7: Resumewriter

This company will provide you with a certified resume writer to review your resume for free.

#8: Affordableresumeservices

A resume writing service with the most flexible pricing system.

#9: Writemyresume24

‘Can I write my resume at a low cost?’ Turn to Writemyresume 24.

#10: BrandResumes

A resume writing service to consider if you’re moving up to senior or executive positions.

NAME BEST FOR FEATURES PRICING WEBSITE SkillHub All experience levels including various top management positions – CEO, CMO, CTO, CFO… •Professional, patient service with a “people-first” attitude •Effective keyword optimization tailored to a position •ATS bot beating resumes •Available resume writers for CEO position •60-days money-back policy •SkillHub’s services start from $89 per resume and go higher depending on the resume packages VISIT Upwork Career changers and niche industries •Short deadlines •Flexible pricing system •They offer refund •Keyword optimization •The price starts at $30 and goes higher depending on the writer’s level (Beginner, Intermediate, Expert) VISIT Fiverr Recent graduates & entry-level candidates •Offers free refund •Bot-beating resume •Expert freelance writers •job seekers set the prices themself, they range from $5 to $80 and more VISIT Resume Services 24 Career changers and niche industries •Quality resume writers •Value for money •Personal coaching and revisions •The prices start at $89, proceeding up to $129 and going higher VISIT TopResume Career changers and niche industries •Experienced writers •Possible full rewrite •Service packages start at $149 and up to $349 (supports Affirm monthly payments) VISIT Resume Companion Mid- to Senior-level professionals •Immediate availability •Used for educational purpose •DIY free builder •ResumeCompanion is free to use; full access to the website will require registration VISIT ResumeWriter Career changers and niche industries •Quite expensive •One-on-one consultation •High-quality service •Free resume rewrite •The prices range from $170 to $300 depending on the services included and writer’s proficiency VISIT Affordable Resume Services Mid- to Senior-level professionals •Brand new website •Clean workflow & attractive prices •3-month money-back guarantee if you don’t find a job •The resume writing services cost $35, $45, and $60 for Basic, Advanced, and Professional Plans VISIT Writemy resume24 Career changers and niche industries •Neat and simple to use •Offers free rewrite •Prices are not too high •The average service price is $130 but an individual payment plan is also available VISIT Brand Resumes Mid- to Senior-level professionals •Offers educational interesting materials •On the expensive side •Service may grant a 50% refund of the order price at its sole discretion •Starts at $349 for Career Ready package and ups to $999 for all-included Career Revamp (all prices are listed with the 50% discount applied) VISIT

#1: Skillhub

The answer to your ‘I need help to do my resume’ prayers, Skillhub is a place where professionals gather to provide you with the top professional resume service. Not only do you buy a resume, you get a ticket to a brighter future with more career opportunities and fulfillment of your dreams. Our industry resume writers have gone through the CPRW, MRW, ACRW, and other certification types to make sure our services are as flawless as our sign-up process.

This is a sponsored article. The article should not be considered as advice.

SkillHub provides the best services for executive CMO, CFO, CTO, CEO, and other director positions. The order-and-pay process is simple, while our 24/7 support team is ready to answer all your burning questions.

SkillHub’s professionals have worked in various industries and know what is important for a winning resume. Professionalism, patience, and a “people first” policy help these experts stay on track and deliver the best work.

Perla Aroyo is just one of the many expert writers with lots of knowledge and experience in resume writing. With hundreds of written resumes for executives and managers, you can find the best writer for yourself in no time and spare yourself the tedious work.

Pros

Before you hire a resume writer, you can ask for their portfolio to check the projects they’ve already done. Add an easy-to-sign process, 60-days policy, and you get one of the most efficient resume services.

Cons

Everyone wants to hire resume writers nowadays to win a dream job. Hence, sometimes waiting for the support team to answer your messages might take longer than you’ve expected.

Guarantee

We have a 60-days money-back policy and a one-month interview guarantee.

Price

Our services start from $89 per resume and go higher depending on the task complexity.

The Best Deal of Service

One of the most demanded resume services in our community is ‘Resume+LinkedIn.’ Why so? Editing your LinkedIn profile allows you to show accomplishments in the best light and puts your resume on 24/7 display.

#2: Upwork

‘Who can write my resume at short notice?’ If this is the question buzzing in your head, then the answer is one word - Upwork. First of all, the platform has top resume writing services reviews. Second, Upwork is a place with 100% freelancers, and these are people ready to work on the projects with the shortest deadlines and toughest instructions.

The sign-in process might seem a bit too complicated. However, hiring resume writer on Upwork is worth it, since all professionals go through a complex identification process. Hence, there are less chances to become a victim to scam.

Pros

A flexible pricing system, a complex identification process, and the biggest number of freelance writing professionals are the main perks that Upwork offers. Another benefit is the freelancer’s ability to work on short-term projects.

Cons

Upwork is easy to join for most writers. Hence, a big number of Upwork professional resume writers doesn’t mean that they all have great language proficiency.

Guarantee

You can file a dispute or ask for refunds if you’re unhappy with the service.

Price

The price starts at $30 and goes higher depending on the writer’s level (Beginner, Intermediate, Expert).

The Best Deal of Service

The variety of services on Upwork is huge. The greatest deal is when you hire a resume professional writer whose level and expertise match their prices and the complexity of your task.

#3: Fiverr

Have you ever wondered, is a professional resume writer worth it? Try outsourcing. For example, if you are looking for “best resume writing services nyc”, the price is likely going to be on the high end. Fiverr tackles the issue, giving you access to work force from all over the world.

Pros

Considering the vast variety of job seekers, you can pay for a resume as much as your budget allows. An executive resume writer, who is familiar with ATS bypassing techniques and capable of writing a bot-beating resume, is going to charge more.

Cons

There are too many freelance resume writer jobs posted on Fiverr, enough to confuse even experienced online freelance platform users. Additionally, all of the writers have high ratings and similar profile descriptions.

Guarantee

Fiverr allows buyers to get a full refund on their order.

Price

As job seekers themselves set the prices, it ranges from $5 to $80 and more.

The Best Deal of Service

True to the name, Fiverr provides its cheapest resume writing service for about five bucks (but those willing to pay for a professional resume should be ready to offer significantly more).

#4: Resume Services 24

ResumeServices24 approaches the job search task offering packages, which is common for the niche. Resume writer certification is out of question: certain packages include the assignment of a certified professional resume writer. It often happens that cheap resume writing services do not guarantee that their specialists have certificates. Meanwhile, Resume Services 24 ensures that the writers the company hires have gone through a certifying procedure and can showcase the best quality in their work.

The workflow is similar to that of many other resume companies: personal coaching sessions and revisions are available to clients during the time while their package is active.

Pros

A quick check on TrustPilot reveals no issues, and the price of certified resume writer services is totally acceptable.

Cons

The company behind ResumeServices24 does not have a unique service or software tool of its own making, which is not really a serious con.

Guarantee

The writing and customer support processes are set up in such a way that it is nearly impossible to receive a low-quality resume. Your certified resume writer is always in touch and ready to edit your resume.

Price

The prices start at $89, proceeding up to $129 and going higher.

The Best Deal of Service

High-quality resume services, responsive and friendly customer support, sufficiently large pool of writers – it is more than enough to get a finished resume in a matter of days and start receiving offers.

#5: TopResume

TopResume is an established US-based resume service with great reviews and a large pool of resume writers, all certified and proven to deliver the results that boost the client’s applications’ performance. The service even has a dedicated career advice expert, who writes articles for them. It’s also a perfect platform to order your resume if you’re moving up on the career ladder to senior, managerial, or executive positions.

The US residents may easily find the service simply by looking for “resume writing services near me” but there’s a downside to its location: those who access the service from other parts of the world may find it too expensive.

Pros

Solid foundation of experienced writers, some of whom were previously engaged in recruiting or HR management themselves. Suitable for individuals who are planning to change careers or move on the career ladder.

Cons

It costs a pretty penny to hire a professional writer in the US, comparing the service to other alternatives across the world. Also, it may not be the best choice if it’s your first resume.

Guarantee

A full rewrite is possible if a resume doesn’t bring interviews in two months.

Price

Service packages start at $149 and up to $349 (supports Affirm monthly payments).

The Best Deal of Service

Beside the guarantee of rewriting a resume we just mentioned, there is a selection of special services, like expert coaching, LinkedIn profile revamp, or situation-dependent resume writer services (federal, military transition, academic).

#6: Resume Companion

Resume Companion positions itself as a free resume builder just in case you were looking for free resume writing services (except that the user themselves has to do the actual writing). The website provides templates, examples, pieces of advice, how-to guidelines, and the actual builder. Perfect for users who need to refurbish their old resume quickly.

The value of similar services cannot be underestimated. First and foremost, one can use them free of charge to determine if such a service fits them, and move on to paid ones if it turns out more convenient to pay for resume services.

Pros

One obvious pro feature is immediate availability of most services. No need to pay for resume builder but full access may require registration and a tiny entrance fee.

Cons

The service is meant to be used primarily for educational purposes or as a DIY builder, so it offers no custom online resume writing services. Again, it’s a good option to learn how to do a resume yourself.

Guarantee

The best offer on the web in terms of price is to ‘write my resume for free myself.’

Price

ResumeCompanion is free to use; full access to the website will require registration.

The Best Deal of Service

It appears that education and access to free resume/cv templates is the best deal of the website. The only downside is that filling all the template fields takes time. ResumeCompanion complies with local data regulation policies, too.

#7: ResumeWriter

ResumeWriter is a full-cycle resume writing service and quite expensive as such. However, each service package includes a one-on-one consultation and other useful perks such as 24-hour rush writing mode. Yes, it is the same resume writing platform but with a variety of writing and editing services suited for each customer’s needs.

Noticeably, military-to-civilian resumes are discounted, so should you choose to hire a professional resume writer here, consider it.

The website also keeps a handful of resumes on display but no guidelines on ‘how can I write my resume.’ Hence, the first-time users might have difficulties while exploring ResumeWriters.

Pros

There is little reason to worry about the quality delivered by resume writers because the service claims that only 0.02% customers ever ask for a free rewrite. This means high quality of the services the company provides.

Cons

All packages include services that a client may not be interested in but it is possible to handpick the services and negotiate the price.

Guarantee

If no interviews come your way in two months, you are eligible for a free rewrite.

Price

The prices range from $170 to $300 depending on the services included and writer’s proficiency.

The Best Deal of Service

The basic student package is the cheapest one available yet some services are available as add-ons. Prices for the services drop if they are ordered on top of another package: e.g., LinkedIn profile update.

#8: AffordableResumeServices

Resume and cover letter writing should not be prohibitively expensive, so there you have the best affordable resume writing services that help every user to land a job. The name of this one is quite straightforward, and, indeed, the service price is way below the average.

The writers are CPRW-certified and well aware of the ATS bots.

Advanced and professional plans also include LinkedIn profile editing, job postings, one-on-one consultations, and job postings.

The writers are comfortable with a 3 to 4 days turnaround time but can perform your order on the last call.

Pros

Despite the fact that the website appears to be brand new and still needs to establish itself as credible, it has everything necessary: clean workflow, professional resume writers, and attractive prices.

Cons

Lacks specific resume writer job listings such as technical resume writer, military-to-civilian, etc. Also, waiting for the support team to answer might take longer time than expected.

Guarantee

A 3-month money-back guarantee if you don’t find a job.

Price

The resume writing services cost 35, 45, and 60 dollars for Basic, Advanced, and Professional Plans respectively.

The Best Deal of Service

The basic plan is a safe pick even for the most stringent budgets, so it is a no-brainer that new customers should go for it at least for the sake of testing the quality.

#9: WriteMyResume 24

Ordering an online resume writer at WriteMyResume is just as easy as on top rated resume writing services, so you are just a couple of clicks away from finally attaining the peace of mind. ‘I need someone to write my resume’ or ‘where can I do my resume myself’ – let these thoughts bother you no more.

Reach out to the support service agents through live chat for starters. You’ll see if the website can offer you favorable conditions if you are still not sure if it is worthwhile to pay for professional resume.

Pros

The website is neat and simple in use. It is possible to hire a top resume writer provided that they can take up the order at the moment.

Cons

While the price is not high, it might still be hard for students to pay it off in one transaction.

Guarantee

WriteMyResume authors will rewrite them free of charge if you are not getting interviews in 60 days.

Price

The average service price is $130 but an individual payment plan is also available.

The Best Deal of Service

Spend some money to hire resume writer and receive guaranteed support in job acquisition, as well as a live coaching session. It seems better than to do my resume alone or to pay for resume template.

#10: BrandResumes

One service or another had to land on the last spot, and today it is BrandResumes: it still does the job if you decide to pay for a resume anyway but offers it on a monthly subscription basis “for the price of Netflix.” It is a reasonable argument concerning its price, but what if I want to pay someone to write my resume as a one-off service?

BrandResumes offers some interesting educational materials both for job seekers and employers, as well as full courses (including one about how to start one’s own resume writing business), which is unique for the industry.

Pros

You hire humans - professional resume writers, to be exact. It is actually good to know considering how many free resume generators are out there.

Cons

The website design seems a bit off, which raises concerns about the overall ability of the team and 24/7 support. Apart from that, ordering a resume on BrandResumes might be expensive.

Guarantee

BrandResumes may grant a 50% refund of the order price at its sole discretion.

Price

Starts at $349 for Career Ready package and ups to $999 for all-included Career Revamp (all prices are listed with the 50% discount applied).

The Best Deal of Service

The Targeted Job Site Booster service is a valuable tool that increases the number of interviews requiring zero extra effort on the job seeker’s side.

What are the Best Resume Writing Services?

There are a lot more than ten resume writing services on the web. Putting this list together took much time, so we hope you appreciate the effort and pick your online resume writer service wisely.

‘Let’s suppose that I’ve made up my mind to pay someone to write my resume. What should I do next?’

Open your browser and type in phrases like ‘pay for resume,’ ‘hire resume writer,’ etc. These are your keywords to find the perfect resume-writing service;

Write the pros and cons of each company on a separate list;

Check support availability, pricing system, writers’ professionalism, etc.

Summary: Which Resume Writing Service is the Best?

Deciding which resume service is the best is challenging since all services have their benefits, pros and cons. We decided to consider price, quality and professionalism to pick the one service that stands out among others– SkillHub. We also thought of the sign-up process and user testimonials, which support the claim that the interview guarantee works. On average, the resume writer cost and the total costs of related services are on the lower end of the spectrum.

Other services, such as TopResume and Upwork, mainly rely on their reputation, but they have experienced writers who offer refunds and have a flexible pricing system. Brand Resumes and Resume Writer are very expensive but offer various educational materials. Affordable Resume Services has a clean workflow & attractive prices and offers a 3-month money-back guarantee if you don’t find a job. Since they are new to the game, they still need to work on their reputation and quality.

Writemyresume24 is neat and straightforward to use, but their prices might be revised for students to pay off in one transaction. Lastly, Resume Companion is a DIY-free resume builder, great for people who want to make their resumes. SkillHub constantly works on improving its work with resume writers so they can perform their best and deliver top-notch products to everyone. What makes them unique? They have an AI motivation tool for resume writers, which helps them provide a new generation’s resume.

To sum it up, all services have some good and bad sides; it is up to you to review some testimonials, research and talk to the potential writer. Consider all the facts above, and you’ll find a perfect service for yourself. So, spare yourself the stress, and invest your precious time in reliable sources.