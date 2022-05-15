The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
High Court of Justice green lights Old City cable car project

It rejected four petitions against the project which argued, among other things, that the project disturbed the historic integrity of the site.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MAY 15, 2022 20:13

Updated: MAY 15, 2022 20:15
Jerusalem Old City - Tower of David (photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)
Jerusalem Old City - Tower of David
(photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)

The High Court of Justice green-lighted a controversial cable project from western Jerusalem to the Old City, to ease access for the millions of visitors to the ancient site where the Western Wall is located.

It rejected four petitions against the project which argued, among other things, that the project disturbed the historic integrity of the site in order to provide access solutions for which there were other less intrusive options.

Justices Yosef Elron, Alex Stein, and Anat Baron said on Sunday that the petitioners had failed to make their case as to why the court should intervene in the decisions made by the various committees which had approved the project.

Baron, however, suggested that decision-makers should reconsider the wisdom of the project in light of the division it has caused among experts and the public.

The cable car will change the skyline of the Old City and its walls, which is a unique historic site, Baron said.

Jerusalem's Old City and its walls were inscribed by Jordan onto the United Nations Education, Cultural and Scientific Organization as a World Heritage Site in 1981 and placed on its List of World Heritage in Danger in 1982. 

According to the Jerusalem municipality, the 1.4-kilometer cable car line would allow for the transport of some 3,000 passengers per hour from the First Station to the Old City's Dung Gate.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion welcomed the court's decision stating that his office would continue to promote the project which resolves transportation issues in the area for residents and visitors.

The left-wing archeological group Emek Shaveh, one of the plaintiffs in the case, called the ruling a "lamentable decision."

It added that the High Court plan was "decried by internationally acclaimed architects as highly destructive to a unique world heritage site. The court proved once again that it is a political actor. Our fight continues."

In a publication about the project, it said that the plan was "an ugly landscape of support pillars and thick cables. This would constitute unprecedented harm to the landscape of the Old City and the Ben-Hinnom Valley," Emek Shaveh said.

"While currently, the valley comprises a minor traffic route and a green belt preserving the natural beauty and antiquities," it added.  

The left-wing NGO Ir Amim linked the battle over the project to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the right-wing drive to expand the Jewish presence in east Jerusalem Arab neighborhoods.

"The aim here is to alter the Palestinian space by superimposing exclusively Jewish narrative over the area and expand Jewish presence through a residential settlement (settler takeovers of Palestinian homes) and settler-operated tourist sites," it stated.

"Now it is in the hands of the government: to stop this grandiose and harmful plan!," said Hagit Ofran of the left-wing group Peace Now.



