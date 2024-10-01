No. 1: Doug Emhoff: The Jewish Second Gentleman racing to be the first presidential husband

Doug Emhoff stands at the crossroads of history, poised to become not just the first male spouse in the White House but the first Jewish one – a milestone that carries the weight of generations. The potential first gentleman brings with him more than a charming smile and lawyerly poise; he holds the hopes, fears, and aspirations of millions of American Jews. This man, who often introduces himself simply as “Doug,” could become the most influential Jew in the world.

But the question remains: will he seize this moment to champion his people and their causes? Or will his power and influence slip into the background, unnoticed and underutilized?

Emhoff’s journey is a uniquely American tale. Raised in a Jewish household in Brooklyn and later Los Angeles, he never hid his faith. His professional path as an accomplished lawyer saw him climb the ranks of major law firms, representing clients in high-stakes litigation and building a reputation for shrewdness and charm. Yet his marriage to Kamala Harris catapulted him into the national spotlight. Emhoff has said, “Kamala knew who I was [when we met]. I can vouch for her love of me and everything I am. I practice my faith, and she encourages me.”

From the moment Harris became Vice President, Emhoff stepped into a new role; one not just of ceremonial handshakes and ribbon cuttings but of substance. He’s used his platform to take on antisemitism head-on, a task more crucial now than ever. “We are all human beings created in the image of God with dignity, humanity, and purpose,” he said, echoing sentiments deeply within Jewish tradition.

When antisemitism reared its ugly head following the October 7 attacks, Emhoff was not silent. He led the Biden Administration’s National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism, launched in 2023, a sweeping initiative designed to confront hate wherever it festers. “Even now, as we are getting ready for school, we are making sure students are going to be safe,” Emhoff declared. “Protests are fine, but when they cross the line… [students] need to be able to go to class.” Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris celebrates with her husband, Doug Emhoff, following her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago on August 22. (credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

Most Jews in America see him as a voice that they have been longing to hear—a voice that says, “You are not alone.” In his travels, whether meeting with Jewish leaders in London or hosting roundtables with US community leaders, Emhoff hears the fears, frustrations, and stories of people who have been threatened, harassed, and vilified simply for being Jewish.

Yet, his Jewish advocacy also opens doors to more significant questions: How does Emhoff balance his faith and newfound power? How does he navigate the tensions between Jewish values, his role in a diverse administration, and the complex politics of Israel? As the possible first gentleman, he’ll influence the highest levels. Will he use it for the benefit of the Jewish people and Israel, or will his voice be diluted in the din of Washington?

The weight of the role

Emhoff is not the first to step into the White House with a cause. Michelle Obama championed healthy eating and exercise; Laura Bush pushed for education and literacy; Eleanor Roosevelt was a relentless advocate for human rights. Emhoff could champion the fight against antisemitism, but there’s room to go further. How about promoting dialogue between religions – creating the kind of coalitions that can break down centuries-old barriers?

Some have drawn comparisons between Emhoff and the biblical Queen Esther, who used her position in the Persian court to save her people. Could Emhoff be our modern-day Esther? He has the ear of the president, access to the highest echelons of power, and a front-row seat to the policy-making that shapes American and Israeli futures. “I will continue to speak out against falsehoods, bigotry, and hate,” Emhoff has promised. But will those words translate into action? Will he be a strong enough advocate for his people, or will he be limited by the complex web of political alliances and competing priorities?

Has he done enough to combat antisemitism?

While Emhoff's advocacy against antisemitism has been visible and vocal, some argue that his efforts, and the broader White House strategy, fall short when it comes to addressing critical issues related to Israel. At a panel discussion at the Aspen Ideas Festival in June 2023, Emhoff and other Biden administration officials spoke extensively about combating antisemitism but avoided discussing Israel, even though the nation's significance is acknowledged in the 60-page National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism. The absence of Israel from public messaging has been a recurring point of criticism from Jewish leaders and community members who feel that the strategy overlooks how anti-Zionism can often mask antisemitic sentiments. "Doug Emhoff is great at showing up and saying the right things, but where's the action?" a critic posted online, capturing the sentiments of those who feel more needs to be done. Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan also spoke out at the event, highlighting that words are not enough. "Jews today are afraid to walk outside with Jewish symbols," Erdan said. "This is a disgrace on a global scale… the current approach is broken, and we need to take action. Not tomorrow, not next week, but today. Words are not enough." Jewish Insider highlighted this gap, noting that White House officials were reluctant to discuss how anti-Zionism would be addressed in the strategy's implementation. A senior White House official, when pressed on the matter, pointed to the text of the strategy: "When Jews are targeted because of their beliefs or identity, when Israel is singled out because of anti-Jewish hatred, that's antisemitism. That's unacceptable." This official, however, declined to elaborate on how these definitions would shape concrete policy actions, leaving many Jewish advocates frustrated that the strategy stops short of directly addressing anti-Zionism as a significant contributor to rising antisemitism.

Jewish Insider highlighted this gap, noting that White House officials were reluctant to discuss how anti-Zionism would be addressed in the strategy’s implementation. A senior White House official, when pressed on the matter, pointed to the text of the strategy: “When Jews are targeted because of their beliefs or identity, when Israel is singled out because of anti-Jewish hatred, that’s antisemitism. That’s unacceptable.” This official, however, declined to elaborate on how these definitions would shape concrete policy actions, leaving many Jewish advocates frustrated that the strategy stops short of directly addressing anti-Zionism as a significant contributor to rising antisemitism.

Further complicating matters, recent comments by CAIR’s National Executive Director Nihad Awad have sparked controversy. Awad claimed that Gazans have the right to self-defense while denying the same to Israel, stating he was “happy to see” Gazans “breaking the siege” during the October 7 massacre, which resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people. The White House swiftly condemned these remarks, labeling them antisemitic and emphasizing the responsibility of all leaders to call out antisemitism whenever it appears. “We condemn these shocking, antisemitic statements in the strongest terms,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said, reiterating President Biden’s stance that the Hamas attacks represent “unadulterated evil.”

As much as Emhoff has positioned himself as a staunch advocate, critics argue that his reluctance to confront contentious issues, particularly regarding Israel and anti-Zionism, undermines his impact. This balancing act mirrors the broader tensions within the Jewish community. It is one that Emhoff will need to navigate carefully if he is to fulfill the promise of his platform.

A balancing act in the spotlight

Emhoff’s role as a Jewish advocate in the White House is not without its complexities. His family life reflects the nuanced dynamics of modern Jewish identity. His daughter Ella’s donation to a pro-Gaza organization highlights the varied and sometimes conflicting political views within Jewish families, which can complicate his public image. This balancing act is a microcosm of the broader tensions in Jewish discourse today – support for Israel, advocacy against hate, and internal community divides.

While Emhoff’s efforts are commendable, some question whether his actions can rise to the level of influence he now possesses. Will he embrace his moment fully, becoming a strong advocate for Jews and Israel, or will his impact remain largely symbolic?

Doug, this is your moment. We need you to not just show up but fight. Use your platform to foster safety, unity, and pride among American Jews and beyond. We hope you rise to the challenge with courage and wisdom, just as Esther did. We need you now more than ever.