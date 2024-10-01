No. 16: Bezalel Smotrich, Moshe Arbel, Nir Barkat: Israel's wartime political leaders

Unlike Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, chairman of the Religious Zionism Party, has taken explicit responsibility for the failures of October 7. However, he broke the link that many had drawn between the massacre and the nation’s division over judicial reform prior to it.

Smotrich has staunchly opposed the proposed hostage deals because they would include a specified release of Palestinian security prisoners, which he deems too high a price, except for the November deal. Part of his opposition stems from his suspicions about the Palestinian Authority’s intentions.

In his additional role in the Defense Ministry, Smotrich controls Civil Administration bylaws, which has led to more demolitions of illegal homes built by Palestinians and approvals of settlements over the past year, drawing ire from Jerusalem’s closest allies. This is rooted in ideology, strengthened by October 7, that security is the surest way to guarantee survival, falling in line with his distrust and disdain towards the Palestinian Authority.

Israel's flawed economy and Smotrich's rose-tinted glasses

Smotrich has argued that the economy is in good shape, although the cost of living is increasing in every parameter, and all three major credit companies have downgraded Israel's rating.

Coalition agreements indicate that a Shas representative, possibly Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, will soon lead the ministry. Arbel stands out due to the widespread respect he enjoys across the political chessboard.

He also served in the IDF and has been an advocate to increase the number of haredim (ultra-Orthodox) in the army.In September, he launched an initiative for a unity government with opposition members to defuse the far-Right’s veto. When reports of this initiative came out, he immediately clarified that he was acting on Shas chairman Arye Deri’s wishes and that he would tow the party line.

Likud MK Nir Barkat stands in a somewhat similar position in attempting to shift coalition power lines, albeit with essential differences.

Since the former Jerusalem mayor joined national politics, he has spent a lot of time and energy positioning himself as the next Likud head, heading the Economy and Industry portfolio in 2022. His most notable policy is the “What is good for Europe is good for Israel” reform, an attempt to lower the high cost of products by lowering import prices.

Since October 7, Barkat has somewhat distanced himself from Netanyahu by attacking him from the Right and pushing for a more aggressive approach, which falls in line with the tone and language of the party, including both elected officials and voters, since October 7.