No. 21: Eric Fingerhut: Raising millions for towns battered by Hamas, Hezbollah

Eric Fingerhut has emerged as one of the most influential figures in the Jewish world, earning a spot on The Jerusalem Post’s list of the most influential Jews of 2024. As the president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), Fingerhut has brought innovative leadership to the movement, drawing on his extensive background as a former US congressman and head of Hillel International, the largest global Jewish student organization.

Under his leadership, JFNA organized an $854 million emergency fund drive for Israel in response to the Hamas October 7 massacre, with over $700 million already raised and substantial funds allocated to support critical needs such as food security, trauma relief, and assistance for displaced Israelis, including vulnerable communities like the Bedouin and people with disabilities. Fingerhut’s ability to mobilize such an immense response demonstrates his commitment to supporting Israel in its most challenging moments.

His influence extends beyond fundraising; Fingerhut has also been at the forefront of the fight against rising antisemitism. He led the March for Israel event in Washington, DC, which attracted nearly 300,000 participants, marking it as the largest pro-Israel rally in history. This event highlighted the depth of support for Israel among American Jews and their allies. It emphasized the urgency of combating antisemitism, particularly on college campuses, which Fingerhut described as a critical battleground, emphasizing the importance of this cause.

Eric Fingerhut seen at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York, June 3, 2024 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Freshening up JFNA

Fingerhut’s career trajectory – spanning politics, education, and Jewish communal leadership – has enabled him to bring a fresh perspective to the Federation movement. His tenure as head of Hillel International saw him confront significant challenges, such as addressing antisemitism on campus and defending Israel against new forms of anti-Zionism. This experience has informed his current role, where he has emphasized the importance of security and community engagement, ensuring that Jewish organizations are not just reactive but proactive in defending Jewish interests globally.

As a prominent leader of the organized Jewish world, Fingerhut’s innovative approach combines strategic political insight, community mobilization, and an unwavering commitment to Jewish values.