No. 22: Volodymyr Zelensky: A wartime president and role model for democracy

After falling out of last year’s list, 2022’s list-topping Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes a storming return to this year’s Top 50 Most Influential Jews.

His inclusion is a recognition of his extraordinary continued leadership during a time of immense national crisis. As Ukraine’s first Jewish president, Zelensky has become an international symbol of resilience since the Russian invasion in February 2022, defying expectations with his unwavering stance. His background as a comedian and actor may have initially drawn skepticism, but Zelensky has proven to be a courageous wartime leader, embodying the strength and resolve of the Ukrainian people.

Volodymyr Zelensky's Jewish identity

Zelensky’s Jewish identity also plays a meaningful role in his leadership. He has openly spoken about his heritage, drawing attention to his family’s personal experiences during the Holocaust, underscoring the significance of his position as a Jewish president in a country historically scarred by antisemitism. His leadership transcends the boundaries of national politics, connecting with global Jewish communities who see him as a beacon of hope in the face of oppression.

The past year has also seen significant war policy shifts. The United States made a significant change in its stance regarding Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied weapons to attack targets inside Russia. Amid concerns about Ukraine’s ability to defend itself, Washington relaxed restrictions, and the new position allowed Kyiv to use Western arms for more expansive operations, including strikes within Russian borders, to target key military and logistical infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with Ukrainian rabbis on the first night of Hanukkah. December 7, 2023. (credit: President's office of Ukraine)

Ukraine's military wins

Another memorable event of the war occurred in August, when Ukraine’s Armed Forces launched a cross-border offensive into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, engaging Russian military and border forces. This marked the first foreign military incursion into Russia since the Nazis in WWII. Estimates indicate that the ongoing battle has resulted in over 15,000 Russian casualties, and the expansion of the war into Russian territory has significantly reduced public opinion towards the war.

In addition to his political achievements, Zelensky’s role as a defender of democracy resonates across the world. He has effectively communicated his nation’s struggle for freedom and sovereignty, rallying support from world leaders, as well as the general public, in defense of Ukraine. By doing so, Zelensky is not just shaping the future of his country; he is leaving a lasting impact on the global stage. His courage and integrity serve as an inspiration.