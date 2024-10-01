No. 25: Eli Bin: The MDA CEO leading from the front lines

Eli Bin, CEO of Magen David Adom (MDA), has been at the forefront of saving lives in Israel for decades. When he was 15, he began his journey with MDA as a youth volunteer. Following his service in the IDF, he played a pivotal role in the organization’s operations, serving in both field and management roles, before becoming the first CEO to rise from within the ranks of MDA employees. His vision as CEO is excellence in all areas of MDA’s work, along with a constant aspiration to improve services for citizens, nurture human capital, and promote volunteerism while maintaining a balanced budget.

Under his leadership, MDA has developed groundbreaking emergency management systems that are among the most advanced in the world and have significantly reduced emergency teams’ response times by removing inherent barriers – integrating national emergency bodies, such as the IDF, Israel Police, and Fire and Rescue Services, as well as civilian agencies – while creating transparency and real-time information-sharing. His strategic vision led to the establishment of the world’s most advanced and protected national blood bank, ensuring safe blood storage and processing for the IDF and Israeli hospitals, even during missile attacks, earthquakes, and chemical warfare.

As head of the national rescue organization, Bin continuously strives to strengthen MDA’s emergency preparedness. In this framework, he has significantly increased the number of volunteers, which now exceeds 32,000 men and women from all sectors of Israeli society. Additionally, he has led a leap forward in the life-saving tools operated by MDA, including advanced rescue vehicles, a nationwide helicopter system, and special command and control tools for mass casualty evacuation.

Leading by example

As a person who believes in leading by example, Bin is always on the front lines, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with MDA teams. Whether on October 7 or during wars, terror attacks in Israel and abroad, or the COVID-19 outbreak, Eli is there, leading rescue efforts. Eli Bin, Director General of Magen David Adom at the Maariv Conference in Tel Aviv (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

Bin’s clear understanding of the country’s emergency needs and his unwavering passion for saving lives have made this remarkable leader a key player in protecting the home front. He continues to lead Magen David Adom at the forefront of emergency medicine and aspires to continue improving Israel’s medical system to benefit the country’s citizens.

