No. 30: Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz: Israel's wartime opposition leaders

Opposition leader Yair Lapid and MK Benny Gantz, the top two politicians in Israel’s opposition, have different methods and dispositions, but their goal is the same: to replace the government that was responsible for the divisive judicial reforms in 2023, the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre, and the ensuing prolonged war in Gaza.

Both, however, are willing to make an exception and provide the prime minister with a political "safety net" to ensure a deal to rescue the hostages from Hamas captivity.

Pushing for a hostage deal

According to Lapid, “This year, the most important thing is bringing the hostages home and putting Israel back on track around the fundamental values on which the country was built – a strong, proud, liberal, Jewish democracy that focuses on strengthening the middle class and is always looking forward.”

Gantz brought his National Unity party into the government four days after the war began, but left in June, claiming that the prime minister was taking political considerations into account in his wartime decision-making.

Lapid’s entry into government was contingent upon the departure of the two far-right parties. Upon rejection of this offer, Lapid chose to stay in the opposition.

Neither Lapid nor Gantz, however, has managed to create a serious threat to the Netanyahu government. An initiative for a unity government in mid-September sputtered out after former Gantz ally Gideon Sa’ar nearly entered the government – a move that may still happen and increase the coalition’s ranks from 64 to 68.

Still, both are operating publicly and behind the scenes to effect change. Both have visited Washington and developed independent channels with the US administration; Lapid regularly joins protests against the government in favor of a hostage deal, and Gantz held a press conference to debunk the prime minister’s claims about the Philadelphi Corridor.

When governments in Israel fall, it is usually due to internal implosion, and predictions about the political future are often incorrect. At this time next year, Lapid and Gantz may be senior members of a new government, or they may be right where they are now – attempting, unsuccessfully, to topple Netanyahu.