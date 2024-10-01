No. 36: Andrew M. Hutter and Dani Naveh: Strengthening Israel and the Jewish world

Andrew M. Hutter, MD - Israel Bonds chairman of the board

Dr. Andrew M. Hutter was elected the national and international chairman of the Israel Bonds Board of Directors on February 28, 2024.

Under his guidance, Israel bonds have played a vital part in continuously strengthening the Jewish state by generating support from Jewish communities worldwide, especially during the nation’s darkest moment on October 7.

Dr. Hutter has been involved with Israel Bonds for over 20 years and has spearheaded many committees. He began his tenure with leadership positions in metro New Jersey, serving as chairman of the medical division and then general chairman of the metro New Jersey campaign. He also co-founded the national medical division of Israel Bonds and has led medical delegations to Israel on its behalf. Nationally, he has served on the board for 15 years, most recently as vice chairman and treasurer of the board of directors. As chairman of the mentorship program, Andrew was instrumental in developing the next generation of Bonds leaders.

He is proud that his wife Barbara and their children Jared, Melissa, and Jessica have also taken an active role with Israel Bonds. Hutter is a graduate of Howard University College of Medicine and an orthopedic surgeon in New Jersey.

Dani Naveh - Israel Bonds President & CEO

Dani Naveh has been president and CEO of Israel Bonds since December 2021.

Significant achievements and a commitment to Israel’s economic resilience have marked Naveh’s tenure. Under his leadership, Israel Bonds has achieved record-breaking worldwide sales results and continues to play a vital role in galvanizing support for Israel among the global Jewish communities and local and state governments like never before.

Since October 7, Israel Bonds has generated over $3.5b in record-breaking global sales. In 2023, Israel bonds accounted for 25% of Israel’s foreign debt.

Naveh elevated the organization as an impactful resource for Israel, particularly during difficult times. He has positioned Israel Bonds for continued success, ensuring that the organization maintains annual global sales of over $2b, a substantial increase from previous years.

With extensive experience in government, business, and finance, Naveh served as the minister of health and as a member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in the Knesset. Prior, he served as cabinet secretary, led the Israeli side of the steering committee with the Palestinian Authority, and played a central position in the dialog between Israel and the US. He also coordinated government activities against antisemitism.

Naveh was chairman of the board of Clal Insurance and Finance, founder of Health Care Venture Capital Group, and founder and chairman of Fintech and Insurtech Investments fund.

Naveh is married to Tsili and father to Itay, Ilay, and Yael.