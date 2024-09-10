Jerusalem Post
Separator
Must
 
THE OTEF HaNegev Theater. (photo credit: Hadas Neuman)
THE OTEF HaNegev Theater.
(photo credit: Hadas Neuman)
MUST SEE

This year’s Israel Festival will be held at the Gaza border

By HAGAY HACOHEN   SEPTEMBER 10, 2024 04:07

When residents of the Gaza border region were evacuated following the October 7 Hamas attack, Otef HaNegev Theater and its director Amitay Yaish Ben Ousilio went to meet them in their bewildered grief and offer support.

“The horrors Hamas did were inhuman,” Ben Ousilio told The Jerusalem Post, adding that “my focus is on the tragedy of the citizen who no longer feels at home.”

Embedded in the Western Negev, the troupe was personally struck by the tragedy. Ofer Kaldaron, brother of the theater’s technical manager, Nisan Kaldaron, is still being held in Gaza by Hamas.

“When a 72-years-old actor” – Miguel Orbach from Kibbutz Nir Oz – “comes to rehearsals and returns to Kibbutz Eilot [where he now lives], this gives him confidence and strength to deal with what he saw,” Ben Ousilio said. The theater building is still a closed military zone. The troupe was hosted by Eilat’s Elad Theater as work on this production took shape.

The result of an intensive, six-month long process, A Place to Live (Eshkol) is a multi-layered work based on testimonies, the personal experiences of the actors, and text messages sent on October 7. It will also be the first theater performance shown during this year’s Israel Festival.

THE CAST of ‘Shura.’ (credit: Simcha Barbiro)
THE CAST of ‘Shura.’ (credit: Simcha Barbiro)

“The premiere will be at a Gaza border community,” Ben Ousilio said. “We got all the needed security clearances. Culture and life are coming back. This despite the fact that life is still not back to normal – and can never be normal again – until those abducted by Hamas are returned.”

Roee Joseph

IN SHURA, named after the military base that bodies were brought to for identification after the October 7 terror attack, Roee Joseph examines the difficult but necessary task of forensic study to ensure that a burial can be carried out, and that a name can be given to the victim. The play is based on his own service at the base; he appears in it as a character.

Joseph named the play in English Ekkyklema, a roll-out body-carrying platform used in ancient Greek theater to present the death of a character to the audience. Just as the Greeks placed divine value on giving the dead a proper burial – this is the dramatic engine of, for example, Antigone – so did the various security branches commit to correctly identify the remains collected from the Supernova massacre and other locations.

“To bury it, you need to know what it is,” Joseph said, quoting a line from the play. “This is true for an experience as well,” he added.

“One has to recognize what one did to put it to rest. I hope for the audience that, so we can live here together, we will all figure out what it is we are now experiencing.”

The play presents various characters as they carry out the gruesome yet essential work. Joseph is not shy about depicting himself in a slightly comical manner – he phones Tel Aviv often, requesting facial creams and good tea – but he is also brave enough to describe the sort of discussions the living have over the dead.

One scene has two people arguing about just how cold the morgue is, another has a person bleakly stating that the hardest thing for him is to see the dead wearing shoes.

“They didn’t know this was the last time they laced their shoes,” he says on stage: “No one ever does.”

Like in his 2021 play Other Than That, Nothing Happened, reality is the driving force that compels Joseph to create. That play dealt with his attempts to solve the death of a Palestinian man who was shot while carrying a white flag.

“My starting point is this,” he told the Post: “I agree to take part in what is happening around me, with what’s real.” Joseph said, pointing out that this is a different school of thought than the one focused on presenting fictional stories on stage.

“I see this play as a theatrical work that identifies life.” He offered, “I was sent to Shura to identify the dead. I was a living person offering a name to those who died, but I turned to writing to recognize the living.”

Volker Gerling

This year’s edition of the Israel Festival will also include German artist and performer Volker Gerling presenting his Portraits in Motion, based on two study sessions held in Israel in May and July with various individuals impacted by the Hamas terror attack of October 7.

In his native Germany, Gerling takes long walks between cities – for example, Berlin and Cologne. During these travels – the last one took five months – he meets people and shows them his art. In exchange, they offer him money or food. He often takes their pictures, which are later transformed into a flip-book.

He later shares these flip-books – and his real-life encounters – with the audience in performances that weave animation, photography, and story-telling.

An expert raconteur, Gerling will perform in English for the Israel Festival.

“I give the audience a chance to slow down time,” he said, “and take as much time as they need.”

This is because the physicality of holding the pages, and flipping them to form the animated movement, puts the control into the fingers of the people he presents the works to.

Gerling is deeply ethical and always offers something back to the people he documents, like Yael Noy and her son Aviya in this performance, usually by giving them the flip books they are in.

“I may be on stage,” he told the Post, “but there are many invisible people who are there, too.”

Nurit Dreamer

GRIEVING THOSE who depart from this life – and finding our own ways to process loss – is at the core of a new performance by Nurit Dreamer titled Never Ending Mourning. When she was a child, her own mother was killed in a traffic accident.

“This production refers to the character of Scheherazade from One Thousand and One Nights,” Dreamer told the Post, “because in it, I tell my sister” – who was a baby when their mother died – “what happened on the morning we learned of the accident and about our mother.”

Each story revolves around a character who takes to the stage. Dreamer is careful to explain that these are the real people in her story, not actors.

Naomi Yoeli

For example, one story is about how her mother took her to watch her first theater show, an adaptation of Sleeping Beauty directed by Naomi Yoeli, who appears on stage for that part of the performance.

“People have lost their loved ones recently,” she said. “Each person deals with loss in different ways, and these ways are related to the specific person that they miss.

“This production puts forth issues of solidarity and partnership around loss without calling for uniformity,” Yoeli concluded, “offering a net of mourning together – which does not request sameness – but instead allows us to hold on to the particularity of each life.”

The Israel Festival is directed by Michal Vaknin and Itay Mautner. It will begin with a performance of A Place to Live (Eshkol) on Wednesday, September 11, 8 p.m. at Eshkol Regional Council Culture Hall (NIS 75 per ticket). Never Ending Mourning will be offered on Wednesday, September 18, 9 p.m. at Jerusalem Theater (NIS 40). Portraits in Motion will be offered at the same date and location (in a different hall) at 9:30 p.m. (NIS 75) Shura will be performed on Thursday, September 26, 8:30 p.m. at the Jerusalem Theater (NIS). Many of these will have repeat performances. To book and for more info, call (02) 563-1544 or visit https://www.israel-festival.org/en/



Related Tags
theater
israel festival
Israel-Hamas War
Gaza border communities
MUST MORE:
MUST SEE

This year’s Israel Festival will be held at the Gaza border

This year's Israel festival will focus on the Israel-Hamas war, centering around home, loss, and mourning. 10/09/2024 4:07 AM
Frenel’s ‘Judean Hills and the Dead Sea’
MUST

New art exhibit salutes work of pioneer Isaac Alexander Frenkel

Frenel's works, which had first been exhibited in the museum space exactly 100 years ago, were eventually acquired by prominent museums in Israel and abroad. 09/09/2024 11:08 AM
MUST VISIT

A visit to a ‘real, authentic’ Jerusalem hotel

Discover a hidden gem in the heart of Jerusalem, where history meets luxury. The American Colony Hotel, with its stone walls and vintage charm, offers a unique experience steeped in fascinating lore. 09/09/2024 12:04 AM
'One Day': A previous year's festivities.
MUST

'One Day': 2024's Israel Festival to close with an offering of hope

The program kicks off at the Sherover Auditorium of the Jerusalem Theatre at 5 p.m. on September 26, continuing through to 4 p.m. on the morrow. 08/09/2024 11:14 PM
Athletes are seen playing in this picture by Alma Machnes Kass.
MUST

Israeli artist's sports photography on display at Paris Cultural Olympiad

The Like A Dance in the Dark exhibit is produced in collaboration with the Paris-based Miss Parisette run by Elinor Agam, a theater director and former cultural attaché to Israel's Embassy in Paris. 08/09/2024 9:13 AM
MUST

Jerusalem Highlights: September 6-12

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 06/09/2024 7:14 PM
A yoga Savasana pose in Gaza, as shown in the short film Emergency Routine.
MUST

Creating in times of war: A look at the Bezalel Graduate Exhibition 2024

The contemporary traumatic setting of the Bezalel Graduate Exhibition 2024, emanated by the main exhibition on show, titled “Simultaneously: Creating in Times of War,” is a slap back to reality. 02/09/2024 9:01 AM
MUST

Jerusalem ‘Witches?’ music festival honors women with Baroque-era compositions

'The Witches?' music festival highlights Baroque-era compositions performed by the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra, pianist Gili Loftus, and violinist Susanne Scholz. 02/09/2024 12:39 AM
MUST

Open loving horizons: A devoted mother proffers her son to the world

Merav Tal is not only a loving mother, she is also a former nurse and, more to the aesthetic point, a trained and talented photographer.  31/08/2024 5:36 AM
MUST

'Second Draft': Israeli artist grapples with war, identity in new exhibit

The small gallery holds an auspicious preview of what is to come from the young artist, whose recent works paint a picture of his time spent as an active soldier in the first months of the Gaza war. 30/08/2024 9:37 PM
Load more