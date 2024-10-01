No. 48: Hirschy Zarchi, Yuda Drizin, Ephraim Mirvis, Ammiel Hirsch: Spiritual guidance amid crisis

Rabbis Hirschy Zarchi, Yuda Drizin, Ephraim Mirvis, and Ammiel Hirsch - Spiritual guidance in trying times

With the emotional turmoil caused by the Israel-Hamas War and the major spike in global antisemitism since October 7, the importance of rabbis as spiritual and community leaders has become more evident than it has been in decades.

At a time when many Jews in the Diaspora find themselves afraid of being persecuted for their identity, many turn to their rabbis for guidance and support.

Arguably, this sense of danger for Jews has been particularly evident on college campuses, with high-profile anti-Israel protests held at universities such as Harvard and Columbia. On their campuses, Chabad Rabbis Hirschy Zarchi and Yuda Drizin of the aforementioned Ivy League universities have been at the forefront of Jewish life. As a result, when protests erupted on campuses and pro-Palestinian encampments became global front-page news, these rabbis were front and center, serving as beacons of leadership when their communities needed them the most.

Sir Ephraim Mirvis, UK Chief Rabbi, is also a notable figure at this time. Mirvis, one of the world’s most prominent Orthodox rabbis, has been vocal in criticizing British policy, such as the withholding of weapons sales to Israel and the Labour-led government’s handling of widespread pro-Palestinian protests throughout the country.

Many Jews who aren’t Orthodox have also struggled, particularly those in progressive spaces, like many Reform Jews around the world. It is here that Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch has been a pillar of guidance. Throughout the war, he has been active on social media and in media interviews, criticizing progressive groups that support Hamas and condemning the rising antisemitism in the US.

These rabbis remind us just how important pulpit leadership is during these trying times.