United for Good – A social network that is changing the world

“Success comes through persistence,” says Oren Revach, the creator of UG (United for Good), a social network that spreads goodwill throughout the world. Revach says that the negative culture of today’s social networks, filled with shaming and bad news, is detrimental to society. “People can no longer communicate with each other,” he says. “All the social networks do not connect people – they separate between people.”

UG was launched on the internet a year and a half ago and recently became available as an app for smartphones. Over 150,000 people have registered using the smartphone app, and thousands are accessing the network online. UG was recently adopted for use by the Israel Teachers Union for use in its schools by students and teachers at all levels and has been promoted by Bank HaPoalim to its staff, encouraging positive social discourse.

UG teaches a new language of communication and embraces gratitude and giving, as exemplified by its home screen, which displays icons where users can learn more about volunteering and mentoring, share and read positive news, and become an integral part of a community of good. In the UG system, judgmental likes have been replaced with thanks and quality for positive content with the aim of teaching a new and unifying language.

For example, the ‘Good News’ section of the app reported that a tourist visiting Israel left their purse, which contained over 10,000 euros, on the train. Due to the quick response of the staff of Israel Railways, the purse was returned to its owner with the money intact. Another user uploaded photos of the beautiful fall sunsets of recent days in Israel. Still another good-news post reported that the youth soccer team of Kibbutz Be’eri, which was attacked by Hamas terrorists on October 7, recently returned to action in a match against a team from Rahat. Before the game, players on both sides waved flags calling for the return of the hostages from Gaza.

In addition to UG’s ability to connect people for volunteering, spreading good news, and reporting inspirational stories, the app enables users to write virtual notes and prayers to be sent to the Kotel (Western Wall) in Jerusalem.

Revach, is expert in branding and marketing, and says that UG is, in a sense, a brand for the hearts of users around the world, connecting community, business, and love. “Today, people trend towards the positive. Everyone is searching for a positive brand. Who doesn’t want to see positive news and inspiration?” he asks rhetorically.

“UG is all about community,” he adds. “The more you give to others, the more you get.” UG also includes a type of ‘social mall’ that rewards users by the number of thanks they have accumulated from others.

Unlike other social networks, UG does not permit shaming, slandering, or other negative discourse and is dedicated to positivity. “We help people to become members of an empowering community of users,” says Revach, “that is non-judgmental and creates a positive impact.”

Revach says that companies that work with UG and follow its guidelines can receive the UG seal of approval. “We are creating a revolution in the social discourse,” he says, adding that the initiative is designed to change the way people act not only in Israel, but around the world.

In the difficult times that Israel currently finds itself, says Revach, people understand more than ever the need to focus on the positive and unite as a community. "The world needs this now. It is a great innovation – something new for the world that presents an alternative. We are revealing the good in people's hearts." UG, with its focus on positivity, also promotes resilience and mental health, which is sorely needed today.

“The goal of UG is to love and share the good. We all have much for which we can be thankful,” concludes Revach. UG can be accessed online for iPhones on the App Store and Android devices on Google Play.

This article was written in cooperation with UG