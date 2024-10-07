Danel Group: A tale of resilience and growth amidst adversity

The year 2023 was challenging for everyone, especially for the Danel Group, whose core mission is to provide essential services to a wide range of populations in Israel. "The war presented the group with unprecedented challenges, but it also revealed the resilience, determination, and mutual responsibility that drive us," says Sigal Regev, Chairperson of the Danel Group.

Regev describes the Danel Group as "a company with a soul," emphasizing the sense of purpose and mutual responsibility that motivate the company's employees and the pride she feels in their courageous response to challenges. "Despite the existing challenges in the country, Danel not only survived the past year but also continued to grow and develop, which is a testament to its resilience and enormous growth potential," she proudly states.

Sigal Regev, Chairperson of the Danel Group, leads the company with determination and vision. She believes in the values of purpose, mutual responsibility, and excellence, and, together with the board of directors and management, propels the group to new achievements even in challenging times. Regev is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the healthcare and finance sectors.

Her career journey began at Clalit Health Services, where she dedicated many years to serving in various senior roles. She later served as Vice President of Business Development at Meir Medical Center and Chief Financial Officer at Meuhedet Health Maintenance Organization. In 2018, she returned to Clalit as Senior Vice President of Innovation, Planning, and Research, and in the same year, she was appointed CEO of Meuhedet, becoming the first woman to head a health maintenance organization in Israel. After retiring from Meuhedet, she served as Chairperson of the Raphael Hospital and as a director at Discount Bank. In 2024, she was appointed Chairperson of the Danel Group's Board of Directors. Her achievements have garnered her widespread recognition and numerous accolades, including the prestigious Ben-Gurion Award and prominent rankings on the lists of influential women compiled by "Globes" and "Forbes Israel".

"The Danel Group is much more than what people know," explains Regev. "It is a collection of diverse companies, each specializing in a different field and providing essential services to various populations in Israel, including the most vulnerable." Among the companies in the group are Danel Nursing, which provides nursing services to the elderly; Beit Ekstein, which provides services to people with disabilities; and Danel Human Resources, specializing in employment, placement, managed projects, and outsourcing nationwide, as well as the private medicine sector, Dr. Levninger, and more.

Beit Ekstein is the largest organization in Israel providing services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, autism, and complex learning disabilities. The company operates schools, residential facilities, and employment services, helping thousands of people integrate into society and live fulfilling lives. "These are populations that need help, especially now, in the unique times we are in," says Regev. "They have to deal with anxiety, reach shelters, and cope with stress, while the caregivers themselves are facing difficulties."

The war affected everyone, and Danel was no exception. "Many employees were called up for reserve duty, while others stayed behind to care for children and spouses, who were mobilized," Regev explains. "At the same time, the demand for the company's services, particularly in the field of nursing for the elderly population as well as in special education, increased significantly." She mentions a survey conducted by Danel Nursing among its patients, which revealed the severe impact of the war on their mental health, with many reporting a worsening of depression and anxiety.

"Precisely because the Danel Group deals with vulnerable populations - such as the elderly, many of whom were evacuated, or whose caregivers had to leave, and sometimes the elderly were evacuated to one place and the caregivers to another - Danel was there to meet the needs."

Even in the face of the challenges posed by the war, the Danel Group did not compromise its commitment to its clients. "Danel Nursing established a virtual branch in the Dead Sea to continue providing services to the elderly who were evacuated from their homes, and quickly arranged for new caregivers for the elderly in other cities, using an advanced technological system," Regev explains. "At the same time, Beit Ekstein continued to operate its facilities and schools and even opened four new schools, in response to the need for special education schools, emphasizing schools for children with emotional needs. All this was done with a deep understanding of the importance of routine and education, especially during difficult times."

"Danel Human Resources extended a helping hand to the Eshkol Regional Council, which suffered heavy losses in its workforce," Regev continues, adding that the company quickly recruited hundreds of essential workers for the council, enabling it to continue functioning and providing services to residents during the war. In addition, Danel Human Resources initiated a project in collaboration with the Ministry of Defense, assisting disabled IDF veterans in reintegrating into the workforce.

Beyond its regular operations, the Danel Group and its subsidiaries also initiated special activities in the spirit of the times. Beit Ekstein's patients crafted ceramic anemones by hand and presented them to wounded soldiers. Dr. Levninger also contributed to the cause, setting up mobile eye clinics for families evacuated from the Gaza border area, with the network's doctors conducting comprehensive eye exams for hundreds of evacuees. At the Barby Club in Tel Aviv, Beit Ekstein's "Evening of the Bands" took place, where students from across the country performed original songs and covers, many of which reflected the complex spirit of the times.

Despite the numerous challenges, Regev says the Danel Group is ending the year with cautious optimism. "The company has proven its resilience and adaptability, and it is determined to continue growing, developing, and providing essential services to the populations that need them most, even in the future," she says. "The story of the Danel Group is an inspiring tale of a company that successfully combines business success with a deep commitment to society and the community, even in the most difficult of times."

This article was written in cooperation with Danel Group