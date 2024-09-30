10 Christian Zionists: Dumisani Washington - No. 10

When Dumisani Washington’s parents gave him the gift of a Bible, they might not have realized the powerful influence it would be on this future friend of Israel and the Jewish people. The Old Testament stories that a young Dumisani read inspired him to learn more about Israel and God’s people—and to ultimately devote his life to building bridges between Christians and Jews, and between people of faith.

Working for decades in pro-Israel advocacy, Pastor Washington leads the Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel. He has also authored the book Zionism and the Black Church, studying the bonds between Jews and African Americans. An accomplished and conservatory-trained professional musician, one of his many artistic ensembles is The Hebrew Project, which combines gospel music and Hebrew lyrics, a true celebration of both Christian and Jewish faiths.