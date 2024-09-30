10 Christian Zionists: Dr. Phil - No. 9

Dr. Phil McGraw, known for his popular television show, is open about his Christian faith and his deep connection to Israel. “Israel is our friend and ally,” he noted after October 7. “They don’t need us to just be their friend in good times. They need us to be their friend in bad times.” As he visited Israel in June, he made sure to visit the sites of Hamas’ massacre and met with hostage families convey Israel’s suffering to his large audience.

McGraw’s appreciation for the Jewish state stems from both his Christian beliefs and his respect for the nation’s resilience. He became a devoted Christian as a young teenager. “I remember it like it was yesterday because that was a big step for me at 13 years old because I didn't have a lot of leadership at that point,” he said in a recent interview with Trinity Broadcasting Network. “I didn't do it just because that's what you do at that age. I had to really think this through. I spent a lot of time with the minister and youth pastor."

McGraw added that he also read the whole Bible and continues to learn it to this day. “It's a journey. You don't ever get there.”