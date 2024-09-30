10 Christian Zionists: Paul Lanier - No. 7

Bishop Paul Lanier first met Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein in the same way so many Christians became acquainted with The Fellowship and its founder—on television. After encountering the Rabbi late one night, Bishop Lanier was called to join The Fellowship, realizing that helping the Jewish people “is the most Christian thing I can do.”

Now serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors for The Fellowship, Bishop Lanier also pastors Hope Community Church in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, which he founded in 1990 with his wife, Debbie. An author, composer, and recording artist, who also received his Doctorate of Ministry from Erskine Theological Seminary, Bishop Lanier has made it his lifework to bring his many gifts from God to his friendship with God’s people.

And Bishop Lanier has had the opportunity to visit the Holy Land many times, both before October 7 and afterwards—helping feed the hungry, shelter the frightened, bringing the prayers of faithful friends to the Western Wall, and build bridges of faith between all of God’s children.