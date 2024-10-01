25 ViZionaries: Nimrod Palmach - No.19

Nimrod Palmach is the CEO of ISRAEL-is, an organization dedicated to improving global perceptions of Israel. An educator and social entrepreneur, Nimrod has established and managed dozens of leadership programs. Previous roles include CEO of the Ein Prat Leadership Academy, Founder of the Nahal Oz and Sofa Leadership Preparatory Academy, Founder and Director of the Gevim program for young leadership, Founder of the Derech Prat youth organization, and Head of the Mamriim initiative promoting social mobility in the city of Bat Yam.

Most recently, Nimrod served as the Founder and CEO of Fifty-Two Consulting and was a project manager at the Sharaka Gulf-Israel center for social entrepreneurship. Holding a master’s degree in Diplomacy and Security from Tel Aviv University, he is also a combat officer in the IDF reserves.