25 ViZionaries: Gabriel Boxer and Elan Kornblum - No.17

Gabriel Boxer, known as the “kosher guru,” is a kosher food influencer and advocate for Israel. He recently gained attention for being the only US civilian embedded with the IDF in southern Gaza during Operation Swords of Iron. Boxer, who was in Israel on October 7, has made multiple trips back to support Israeli soldiers and has provided essential gear and equipment. However, his deep commitment to Israel extends beyond food; he actively works to strengthen the nation’s security and advocates for its soldiers.

Elan Kornblum is the founder of Great Kosher Restaurants, a widely recognized platform for kosher dining enthusiasts. Kornblum has built a network of restaurants, chefs, and food lovers worldwide. In fact, he created the largest kosher restaurant foodie Facebook group in the world, which has over 100,000 members.

Beyond his culinary influence, Kornblum is a dedicated advocate for Israel. He uses his platform to rally his followers to stand up for Israel, particularly during challenging times, by organizing events and encouraging support for Israeli businesses and causes. His leadership in both the food and advocacy worlds has made him a respected figure in the Jewish community.