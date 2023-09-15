25 ViZionaries: Olga Meshoe Washington - No. 1

Olga Meshoe Washington

COO, Club Z

A native of South Africa, Olga Meshoe Washington led a successful legal career and served as director and lead transformation consultant at Transcend Corporate Advisors before becoming CEO of DEISI International. Meshoe Washington has helped facilitate sustainable socio-economic development programs, leaving a lasting impact on corporate entities, non-profits, and NGOs alike.

Her unique perspective on South African and African relations with Israel and unwavering support for the Christian mandate to stand with Israel has made her a sought-after figure on the global speaking circuit. She has addressed prestigious organizations like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Christians United for Israel, and the World Jewish Congress. In 2022, she spoke at the United Nations Human Rights Council and participated in a UNHRC side event in Geneva.

Meshoe Washington serves as a board member of the Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel, COO of Club Z, and recipient of the Jerusalem Award from the World Zionist Organization in 2016.