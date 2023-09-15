25 ViZionaries: G. - No. 2

At 29, G. is the team manager for the Cyber Research and Development Division of the Israel Security Agency, known worldwide as the Shin Bet. She has been pivotal in top-priority research and development projects since initiating the prestigious “Talpiot” program.

Her journey began with the program, leading critical initiatives that have advanced Israel’s cybersecurity capabilities and mentoring over 30 emerging talents in the academy. Today, she is helping solve intricate challenges that directly impact Israel’s cyber defenses while managing a team of 17 of the country’s top cybersecurity experts. 

G. is a trailblazer and role model, embracing that she was the first woman to hold several roles. Her relentless pursuit of formidable challenges continues to impact Israeli intelligence substantially. She remains committed to her vital part and delivering value through research and development for the future of the State of Israel.



