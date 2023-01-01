The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
50 Most Influential Jews
|
25 Young Visionaries
1.
Olga Meshoe Washington COO, Club Z
Olga Washington. Photo: COURTESY/JNF-USA
An illustrative photo of Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) officer G. Photo: SHUTTERSTOCK
2.
G. Team Manager, Shin Bet
Jonatan Ulrich. Photo: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90
3.
Jonatan Urich Strategic Consultant
Rep. Ritchie Torres, New York. Photo: COURTESY/JNF-USA
4.
Ritchie Torres Congressman (D-NY)
Rabbi Erez Sherman. Photo: COURTESY/JNF-USA
5.
Rabbi Erez Sherman Rabbi, Sinai Temple and JNF-USA Rabbi for Israel
Alex Ryvchin. Photo: COURTESY/JNF-USA
6.
Alex Ryvchin Co-CEO, Executive Council of Australian Jewry
Keren Hajioff. Photo: Courtesy
7.
Keren Hajioff Senior Advisor, Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD)
Ben M. Freeman. Photo: COURTESY/JNF-USA
8.
Ben M. Freeman Educator and Author
Lucy Ayoub. Photo: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90
9.
Lucy Ayoub TV Host, Keshet Media Group
Tamir Goodman. Photo: Courtesy
10.
Tamir Goodman Former Basketball Player and Entrepreneur
Asher Fredman. Photo: Courtesy
11.
Asher Fredman Director for Israel, Abraham Accords Peace Institute; Senior Fellow, Misgav Institute for National Security and Zionist Strategy
Inna Braverman. Photo: Courtesy
12.
Inna Braverman Co-Founder & CEO, Eco Wave Power
Amotz Eyal. Photo: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90
13.
Amotz Eyal CEO, TPS-News Agency
Yoseph Haddad. Photo: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM
14.
Yoseph Haddad CEO, Together Vouch For Each Other
Yahya Mahamid. Photo: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM
15.
Yahya Mahamid Activist
Anna Zak Photo: Wikimedia Commons
16.
Anna Zak Model and Singer
Rivka Zafrir. Photo: Courtesy
17.
Rivka Zafrir Co-Founder and CEO of NERA - Orthodox Women Entrepreneurs
Jonathan Elkhoury Photo: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM
18.
Jonathan Elkhoury Media and Public Diplomacy Adviser
Yonatan Weintraub. Photo: REUTERS
19.
Yonatan Weintraub Co-Founder at SpaceIL; Co-Founder, Cryptosat and Instructor, Stanford
Jordyn Tilchen. Photo: COURTESY/JNF-USA
20.
Jordyn Tilchen Activist and Freelance Writer
Johnnie Moore Photo: Vitaly Manzuk
21.
Johnnie Moore Founder, Kairos Company President, The Congress of Christian Leaders
Sagi Muki. Photo: REUTERS
22.
Sagi Muki Olympic Athlete
Destiny Albritton, ICC. Photo: CUFI
23.
Destiny Albritton National Outreach Director, Israel on Campus Coalition
Hallel Silverman. Photo: Courtesy
24.
Hallel Silverman Digital Activist
Sam Friedman Photo: COURTESY/JNF-USA
25.
Sam Friedman Chief Development Officer, Shalom Orlando
