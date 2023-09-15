25 ViZionaries: Ritchie Torres - No. 4

Raised by a single mother in New York public housing, Rep. Ritchie Torres has become a fighter and advocate for his hometown community of the Bronx in New York. In 2013, at 25, Torres became New York City’s youngest elected official and the first openly LGBTQ person elected to office in the Bronx.
During his seven-year City Council tenure, Torres made a remarkable impact, passing over forty pieces of legislation. His achievements include safeguarding affordable housing and battling the opioid epidemic. As Chair of the Oversight & Investigations Committee, he probed NYCHA heating issues, lead poisoning, the Taxi Medallion scandal, Third-Party Transfers, and Kushner companies. He currently represents NY-15 in Congress, gaining a reputation as an outspoken progressive supporter of Israel, combating BDS, and leading delegations to the Jewish state. He has become a powerful voice in Washington for strengthening US-Israel relations and continues to advocate for the Jewish people everywhere.