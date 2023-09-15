25 ViZionaries: Rabbi Erez Sherman - No. 5

Ordained by the Jewish Theological Seminary of America in 2009, Rabbi Erez Sherman currently serves as the Senior Rabbi at Sinai Temple in Los Angeles. He received the United Synagogue Award for Congregational Service. He holds degrees in Music and Talmud from Albert A. List College and Columbia University. From 2009-2014, he was Assistant Rabbi at Shomrei Torah Synagogue in West Hills, CA, where he initiated the Israel Ambassador Program, bolstered Israel advocacy, and doubled the size of the congregation’s AIPAC delegation.

No. 4: Representative Ritchie Torres >>

No. 6: Alex Ryvchin >>

Full List: >>

Since 2014, Sherman has been a catalyst for community engagement and strengthening Jewish identity at Temple Sinai. He has helped bolster Israel’s education and advocacy through the Sinai Temple Israel Center and Nazarian Youth Program.

Impacted by his late brother, Eyal, who has quadriplegia, Sherman is dedicated to inclusion and supporting the special needs community, lecturing on inclusion and creating programs like the KEEN Basketball Clinic.