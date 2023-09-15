25 ViZionaries: Asher Fredman - No. 11

Asher Fredman is the director for Israel at the Abraham Accords Peace Institute. Before joining the institute as director for Israel, he founded the Israeli-Emirati Forum, the largest active Abraham Accords people-to-people platform. He was a founding member of the UAE-Israel Business Council. Since 2019, he has been a consultant and writer to senior Israeli public figures, CEOs, and civil society leaders, and as a Fellow at the Kohelet Policy Forum.
From 2010-2019, he served in various roles in Israel’s Strategic Affairs Ministry, Public Security Ministry, and the Prime Minister’s Office National Communications Directorate, including Chief of Staff to the Minister of Strategic Affairs. In these roles, he focused on developing international partnerships and cooperation and strategic communications initiatives. Originally from New York, Fredman holds degrees from Harvard University in Government and Middle Eastern Studies.