25 ViZionaries: Yoseph Haddad - No. 14

Yoseph Haddad is the CEO of Together Vouch For Each Other, an organization bridging the gap between the Arab sector of Israeli society and Israeli society as a whole. Born in Haifa to an Arab Israeli family, Haddad moved to Nazareth at age 3. He volunteered to join the IDF at 18, serving in the Golani Brigade. During the Second Lebanon War in 2006, he sustained severe injuries, losing a leg and sustaining multiple wounds from a Hezbollah missile. His leg was reattached after extensive rehabilitation, enabling him to resume activities like playing soccer.

This life-changing event inspired Haddad to share the truth about Israel globally, combat BDS, and enhance Arab-Jewish relations by addressing social disparities within Israel. Together Vouch for Each Other has grown to hundreds of volunteers and thousands of social media supporters.

