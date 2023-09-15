25 ViZionaries: Amotz Eyal - No. 13

Amotz Eyal, the founder and CEO of Tazpit Press Service (TPS), established an Israeli newswire agency to provide an accurate picture of events in Israel. Raised in Psagot, near Ramallah, Eyal witnessed the region’s violence firsthand, prompting him to distribute video cameras to capture and share the reality of life in Israel. Until 2010, foreign sources dominated Israeli news coverage, leading to the creation of TPS.
No. 12: Inna Braverman >>
No. 14: Yoseph Haddad >>
Full List: >>
Over the last 13 years, his agency has flourished, reaching over 10 million people worldwide and disseminating 5,000 articles annually. Managing 420 citizen volunteers and a 10-member staff, Eyal and his team serve as the primary newswire source for global Israel-related content. Eyal also regularly lectures at Reichman University and has taught the Communications in Conflict Zones course for the past five years. He is also a reserve commander in an elite IDF unit tasked with special anti-terror operations in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.