25 ViZionaries: Anna Zak - No. 16

Anna Kuzenkova, professionally known as Anna Zak, is a prominent Israeli online personality, model, and singer. With a vast social media following of four million on TikTok and over a million on Instagram, Zak is considered one of Israel’s most influential online figures. In 2017, she topped the charts as the most influential Israeli Instagrammer, recognized by the Israeli Internet Association. She ventured into the music industry in 2017 with her debut single “Money Honey,” and achieved commercial success in 2022 with “Lech Lishon” (Go to Sleep), boasting over 20 million views for its music video.

No. 15: Yahya Mahamid >>

No. 17: Rivka Zafrir >>

Full List: >>

Born in Russia, Zak moved to Israel at nine and attended high school in Ashdod. She later joined the IDF.

Zak represented Israel in the international band “Now United” in 2017 alongside members from China, India, Russia, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, South Korea, Finland, and Germany, eventually leading the project.