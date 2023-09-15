25 ViZionaries: Jonathan Elkhoury - No. 18

Meet the Lebanese refugee empowering Christian youth in Israel to serve in the IDF.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  SEPTEMBER 15, 2023 07:50
Jerusalem Post
Influencers
25 Young Visionaries
 
Jonathan Elkhoury (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Jonathan Elkhoury
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Jonathan Elkhoury is a gay Christian Lebanese refugee living in Israel who has become an advocate and social leader in Israeli society. He and his family were forced to leave Lebanon for Israel for their protection after the Lebanese Civil War because his father was a member of the South Lebanon Army, supported by the IDF.

No. 17:  Rivka Zafrir >>

No. 19:  Yonatan Winetraub >>

Full List: >>

Elkhoury became a project manager with “Reservists on Duty,” empowering Christian youth in Israel to engage in IDF service or national duty, contributing to their community. He initially united Israel’s minorities, including Muslims, Christians, Druze, and Bedouin, encouraging active social participation. Elkhoury emphasizes the significance of regular citizens countering misconceptions about life in Israel.

His group encounters resistance and hostility from anti-Israel activists on college campuses. Nevertheless, he perseveres, challenging their beliefs.

Elkhoury stands as a symbol of resilience, promoting unity and, debunking stereotypes, fostering understanding among diverse communities within Israel.



Related Tags
refugees
Israeli society
25 Young Vizionaries 2023