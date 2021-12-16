The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

488 journalists in arbitrary detention, highest ever recorded

A record high number of journalists were imprisoned in 2021, according to Reporters Without Borders.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 16, 2021 10:04
A 2011 display by Reporters Without Borders showing reporters have been held hostage for over 500 days (photo credit: Leo Gonzales/Flickr)
A 2011 display by Reporters Without Borders showing reporters have been held hostage for over 500 days
(photo credit: Leo Gonzales/Flickr)
488 journalists and media workers were imprisoned in connection with their work as of mid-December 2021, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reported on Thursday, the highest number RSF has ever recorded since it began publishing figures on the matter in 1995.
The figure marks a 20% increase compared to last year.
Three countries were central to the spike in arbitrary detention of journalists this year: Myanmar, where the military retook power in a coup and cracked down on protests, Belarus, which has crackdowned on protests in the aftermath of Alexander Lukashenko's disputed reelection, and China, which has cracked down on freedom of the press in Hong Kong.
RSF also recorded a record high of female journalists in prison, with 60 detained as of mid-December, 33% more than were detained at this time last year. 19 of the detainees are detained in China, while 17 are detained in Belarus. Nine female journalists are detained in Myanmar.
“The extremely high number of journalists in arbitrary detention is the work of three dictatorial regimes,” said RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire in the organization's 2021 Round-Up. “It is a reflection of the reinforcement of dictatorial power worldwide, an accumulation of crises, and the lack of any scruples on the part of these regimes. It may also be the result of new geopolitical power relationships in which authoritarian regimes are not being subjected to enough pressure to curb their crackdowns.”
Paramedics and journalists during clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian demonstrators protesting against Israeli settlements, near Tubas in the West Bank July 27, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA) Paramedics and journalists during clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian demonstrators protesting against Israeli settlements, near Tubas in the West Bank July 27, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)
On a somewhat brighter note, 2021 had the lowest number of journalists killed in connection with their work since 2003, with 46 deaths recorded between January 1 to December 1. The last time fewer than 50 journalists were killed in connection with their work was in 2003.
According to RSF, the decline in journalists killed is largely due to a decline in the intensity of the conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Yemen and to campaigning by press freedom organizations for mechanisms meant to protect journalists.
Despite the decline, an average of nearly one journalist a week is still being killed in connection with their work. 65% of the journalists killed this year were deliberately targeted and killed. Mexico and Afghanistan were the deadliest countries for journalists, with seven killed in Mexico and six in Afghanistan.
61% of journalists killed this year died outside of war zones.
Additionally, as of mid-December, 65 journalists and media workers were being held hostage around the world. All of them were abducted in either Syria, Iraq or Yemen, except for Olivier Dubois, who was abducted in Mali.
The RSF 2021 Round-Up pointed to a number of noteworthy cases, as well, including Jimmy Lai, who celebrated his 74th birthday in a Hong Kong prison, making him one of the world's oldest imprisoned journalists.
In Iran, Narges Mohammadi, a journalist and human rights activist who had already spent eight years in jail, was returned to prison in November, bringing the total number of female journalists detained in Iran to three.
The Round-Up also pointed to Zhang Zhan, imprisoned in China, as the journalist in greatest danger of dying in prison. In late October, she weighed only 88 lb (40 kg) and could no longer walk. She has been imprisoned since May 14, 2020.


Tags Human rights journalism prison
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Clean out the rot of the Israel Prison pimping case - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin

Israeli and Iranian failed strategies - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Trump turns on Bibi with one word

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
THE WRITER sets out on aliyah from Heathrow Airport with her husband and children in 2016.

Don’t like the rules? Make aliyah!

 By ANDREA SAMUELS
Gil Troy

Anti-Zionists rob US Jews of their Zionist dreams - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
4

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by