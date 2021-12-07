The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Haaretz reporter arrested after questioning police

Weitz approached the officers in Tel Aviv as they were questioning a construction worker, asking what they were doing and explaining that he was a journalist.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2021 18:02
Israeli journalist Gidi Weitz speaks at a conference of the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, held in Tel Aviv on March 28, 2019. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Israeli journalist Gidi Weitz speaks at a conference of the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, held in Tel Aviv on March 28, 2019.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
Haaretz journalist Gidi Weitz was arrested by Israeli police on Monday after he attempted to interview them, saying he was interfering with their duties, the newspaper reported.
Weitz approached the officers in Tel Aviv as they were questioning a construction worker, asking what they were doing and explaining that he was a journalist.
One of the officers yelled at him to leave and "contact the spokesperson's office," according to Haaretz. Weitz was adamant, claiming he was doing his job, at which point the officers placed him under arrest and confiscated his phone.
Haaretz said that police searched Weitz and that the commander of the police station let him go shortly after his incarceration.
The Police said the officers had been responding to a report regarding "suspicious individuals" when they questioned Palestinian construction workers, at which point Weitz arrived. They added that Weitz refused to heed the officers' orders to leave and that he was unconditionally released after his arrest, the Haaretz report continued.
Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)
The Jerusalem Press Club denounced the incident, tweeting, "We strongly condemn the arrest of @Haaretz journalist, Gidi Weitz. He was arrested following a false claim by policemen, after introducing himself as a press member. This insufferable ease in which the police arrest anyone who simply asks a few questions should make us all worry."
Police said they were investigating Weitz's claim that he had identified himself as a journalist to the police officers prior to his detention, Haaretz said.
Srugim cited Haaretz police and criminal correspondent Josh Breiner as writing: "The most honest man I know has been arrested in vain. My colleague Gidi Weitz. "One of the policemen did not like it and from then on, a complete delusion: the policeman stopped Gidi, handcuffed his hands and feet, ordered a vehicle and he was taken to Lev Tel Aviv station, where his shoelaces were also taken from him."
According to Srugim, another Haaretz reporter, Revital Hovel, also decried the police's actions, writing, "The police spin machine works fast. Gidi Weitz spoke to me on the phone in real-time. They immediately started threatening him. They did not like the questions. He made it clear to them that he was a journalist – I heard it. A moment later, he was arrested."


Tags police journalism Haaretz
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The US-Israel ties are important - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

Haredim did not produce the Hanukkah miracle - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Channel 14 as Israel’s Fox News? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
4

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun
5

129 nations ignore Jewish ties to Temple Mount, call it solely Muslim

Jewish visitors on the Temple Mount on Wednesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by