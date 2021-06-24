If signed into law, the bill would require the President to submit to Congress an annual report “identifying foreign persons, agencies or instrumentalities of a foreign state who knowingly and materially assist Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, or an affiliate or successor of one of those organizations.”

Once such an organization is identified, the President must impose two or more sanctions, including seizure of property held within the United States; denying Export-Import guarantees, denying export of goods or technology controlled for national security reasons, and denying loans more than $10 million.

The President would also be required under the bill to report to Congress “on each government that provides support for acts of terrorism and provides material support to Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad , or any affiliate or successor organization, or the President determines to have engaged in a significant transaction to knowingly and materially provide support to Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad or any affiliate or successor organization.” After identifying the governments, “the President must suspend U.S. assistance to that government for one year, instruct the executive directors of each international finance institution to vote against any loan or technical assistance to that government and prohibit any munitions export to that government for one year.”

Additionally, “the President must prohibit that government’s transactions in foreign exchanges that are subject to the jurisdiction of the United States and prevent that government’s transfers of credits or payments between financial institutions subject to the jurisdiction of the United States,” the bill reads.

"Last month, the terrorist group Hamas fired thousands of rockets into Israel while using Gazans, including women and children, as human shields, said Rep. Gottheimer, the Vice Chair of the House Financial Services Subcommittee on National Security. “It is critical that the United States and our allies continue to isolate terrorist groups like Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad by cutting them off at the source."

"This bill will strengthen sanctions to weaken these terrorist groups that threaten our ally Israel, undermine peace, and further destabilize the Middle East,” Rep. Gottheimer said. “Last Congress, the House passed a previous version of this legislation which also contains important humanitarian considerations. I hope Congress will come together to pass the bipartisan Hamas International Financing Prevention Act so it can be signed into law.”

“The United States must not tolerate anybody who provides support to these radical Islamic terrorists,” Rep. Mast said in a statement.



“ Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad are foreign terrorist organizations and specially designated by the United States government as global terrorists,” he said. “Hamas is responsible for the death of more than 400 Israelis and at least 25 United States citizens. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad has claimed credit for multiple terrorist attacks in Israel, including an attack that killed a New Jersey student.”



MEANWHILE, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1), reintroduced the Countering Hizballah in Lebanon’s Military Act. The legislation seeks to withhold 20 percent of US security assistance funds “until the Lebanese Armed Forces takes effective actions to limit or expel Hezbollah-influenced military personnel, fulfill United Nations Security Council resolution 1701 by disarming Hezbollah, and cease all cooperation and partnerships with Hezbollah for at least one year.”

“Hezbollah is a designated terrorist organization and Iranian proxy, and its continued power and influence over the Lebanese Armed Forces presents a constant threat to Israel,” Rep. Zeldin said in a statement. “Until the Lebanese military makes real and sustained efforts to rid itself of Hezbollah’s corrosive influence, the United States should not be diverting taxpayer dollars to the LAF, which will end up in the hands of a terror group that directly threatens our strongest ally.”

