Islamic Jihad confirms Hebron terrorist was affiliated with movement

Zahdeh, 32, was featured on a list of 20 terrorists from the PIJ who died during Operation Guardian of the Walls (referred to by Palestinians as "Sword of Jerusalem").

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 23, 2021 00:36
Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants attend a military parade in Gaza October 19, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS)
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist group confirmed that Islam Ghayad Muhammad Zahdeh, a Palestinian who attempted to carry out a terrorist attack with explosives, a submachine gun and a knife in Hebron, was affiliated with the terrorist movement on Saturday evening.
Zahdeh, 32, was featured on a list of 20 terrorists from the PIJ who died during Operation Guardian of the Walls (referred to by Palestinians as "Sword of Jerusalem") in the past two weeks.
The Palestinian man was reportedly caught with improvised explosives, a Carlo submachine gun and a knife.
The terrorist was shot after he approached and attempted to shoot and throw explosives at soldiers from the Givati Brigade's Shaked Battalion at a roadblock near the Jewish apartment complex in Hebron known as "Avraham Avinu" last Tuesday. One of the explosives ignited and blew up while it was still in the terrorist's hand.
Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.


